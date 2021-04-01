Chick-fil-A Surprised 12 Team Members with $25,000 College Scholarships
The funds are part of the $19 Million in scholarships Chick-fil-A will distribute to 7,492 team members this year.
It pays to be a Chick-fil-A team member.
For some, that's to the tune of $25,000, as 12 team members recently learned during a "virtual retreat" that actually was a cover-up for the surprise announcement that they'd be receiving $25,000 in True Inspiration Scholarship funds to continue their education. In addition to money, the 12 recipients were also given laptops (two recipients, Estefanny Perez-Martinez and Jaquise Roy are pictured above and below). Along with these scholarships, throughout March and April, local Chick-fil-A franchise Operators are awarding $2,500 Leadership Scholarships to 7,480 team members. In total, Chick-fil-A will invest $19 million towards continuing the education of 7,492 team members in 44 states, Washington D.C., and Canada.
"Since 1970, our scholarship programs have been instrumental in our investment in the growth and success of restaurant Team Members and their professional and personal development," said Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy in a company press release. "This year's inspiring scholarship recipients possess strong leadership skills, demonstrate a commitment to academic achievement and continue to make a positive impact on their communities. Our mission is to play a small part in furthering their education, giving them hope and opportunities to change the world."
This year, nearly 400 additional scholarships were funded through the sale of Chick-fil-A Bottled Sauce at retail stores, which launch nationwide later this spring, with all the Chick-fil-A, Inc. royalties going toward the Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative. Participating retailers include Food Lion, Harris Teeter, HEB, Publix, Target, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, and others.
We don't know about you, but all this good news about Chick-fil-A helping its team members carve a bright future for themselves makes us want to have a celebratory milkshake toast in their honor. Or shall we go ahead and slip some champagne in our Frosted Lemonade? Or Kahlúa in our Frosted Coffee?