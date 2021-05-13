Cheez-It Celebrates 100th Birthday
Join the party with an out of this world Cheez-It cake.
100 years ago, in the spring of 1921, one of America's favorite snacks was born. It was then, in Dayton, Ohio, that the Cheez-It® was created by the Kellogg Company. That cheesy, bite-size, crunchy cracker has remained one of the most beloved choices on the snack aisle for a century and counting. Ideal for an after-school snack, a tailgate, or movie night, it's the perfect bite to delight the taste buds of snack connoisseurs young and old.
Now, to honor this most momentous of occasions, the snack brand is partnering up with celebrity chef, Stephanie Izard and Goldbelly to bring you the best birthday cake any Cheez-It fan could imagine: The Cheez-It Cheez-Itennial Cake.
"To celebrate the 100% real-cheese cracker that fans have been enjoying for 100 years, Cheez-It needed an absurdly cheesy way to kick off the celebration. We couldn't think of a better way than to give fans the ultimate cheesy take on birthday cake," Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It, said in a press release. In the same statement, the cake is described as, "bursting with an entire box of Cheez-It crackers, from the ground Cheez-It flour in the batter to the Cheez-It shortbread crumble between each layer. The cake is balanced to salty-sweet perfection with swirls of caramel throughout and chocolate-covered Cheez-It crackers popping out the top to join the party."
The choice of Chef Izard is not random at all. Not only is she a highly accomplished chef whom you may recognize from Top Chef, but she is a true Cheez-It lover. "My own wedding cake was inspired by Cheez-It, which ultimately led to a variety of Cheez-It menu items at our new bakery, Sugargoat. I can't wait for our fans to try the Cheez-Itennial Cake…it's sweet, tangy, and, of course, cheesy! Trust me, if you're as obsessed with Cheez-It as I am, this one's for you."
To get in on the celebration, you can order your very own cake! Starting May 17, 2021 at 12PM EST and running through May 20, 2021, a limited supply of the Cheez-Itennial Cakes will be released each day for purchase through Goldbelly, the online source for iconic regional and local restaurant fare that can be delivered right to your doorstep. You can order here.
It's first come, first served so if you can't order one on the 17th, be sure to keep checking back each day of the promotion period.