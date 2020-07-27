This Cookware Set Sold Out 10 Times in the Last Few Months

When sustainable cookware brand Caraway launched its inaugural set of pots and pans last fall, it was an instant success. Before the cookware set even officially launched, it racked up a waitlist of more than 150,000 people. And in the past three months alone, the set has sold out a whopping 10 times thanks to a 274 percent boost in sales, which we’re guessing has something to do with quarantine-induced home cooking.
So what is it about these pots and pans that elicits such a fervent fan base? For starters, the brand’s signature set includes just the basics—a fry pan, a sauce pan, a sauté pan, and a Dutch oven—making it a great investment for those just getting started in the kitchen or who are looking to upgrade their pieces in one fell swoop.
Moreover, the ceramic pieces are non-toxic, non-stick, and eco-friendly. They feature a mineral-based coating and have a naturally sleek interior so you can use less oil and butter when cooking (and less elbow grease when cleaning). Plus, Caraway’s production process releases up to 60 percent less CO2 than other non-stick coatings, making the cookware more sustainable.
In addition to their functionality, the pots and pans are also quite good-looking. They come in five beautiful colors, so you can add a pop of color to your kitchen with sage green and terracotta pink hues or keep things neutral with cream and gray options. Oh, and did we mention that the set comes with its own storage organizers? It includes magnetic pan racks to store all of the pieces propped up on their sides and a canvas lid holder to store lids vertically on the inside of a cabinet door.
Buy It: $395 (orig. $495); carawayhome.com
Knowing this, it’s hardly a shock that the cookware set has over 1,500 reviews (most of which include a five-star rating). Shoppers confirm that the pans really are non-stick and say they cook evenly and look gorgeous to boot. Others note that everything down to the eco-friendly packaging is well thought out.
“The pans clean up like a dream with just a soft scrub brush, soap, and water,” one customer wrote. “My favorite recipes turn out great and I love the fact that they're healthier by being cooked in ceramic instead of Teflon.”
Although the set is wildly popular (and the most cost-efficient option if you’re in the market for all new cookware items), Caraway is finally offering individual pieces available to purchase à la carte—an idea that came straight from its fans. So instead of spending hundreds on an entire set, you can buy one item at a time to gradually grow your sustainable cookware collection or fill any holes in an existing one.
Keep scrolling to shop the individual pieces for the first time right now.
But It: $95; carawayhome.com
But It: $135; carawayhome.com
But It: $105; carawayhome.com
But It: $125; carawayhome.com