Wendy's Turned Their Beloved Chocolate Frosty Into a Cereal
It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed.
This news is for anyone who has ever considered starting their day off with a sweet, delicious Frosty.
So, now that everyone's here, let us introduce you to your new favorite breakfast treat: Kellogg's Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal. Yes, really.
Born out of a collaboration between Wendy's and Kellogg's, the new, limited-edition cereal packs the delicious taste of a Wendy's Frosty into crispy cereal bites.
It's the biggest thing in breakfast since Kellogg's Little Debbie collab!
"Featuring chocolate flavored marshmallow pieces that intermingle with crispy, round, cocoa-coated cereal bites—each spoonful evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty," a news release proclaims.
This brilliant creation hits grocery store shelves nationwide in December for a suggested price of $3.99. Each box also includes a coupon for a free Frosty or small Frosty-ccino (Wendy's cold brew coffee swirled with vanilla Frosty) with any Wendy's purchase. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we must make some room in our pantry.