40 Easy Breakfast Recipes Made for Summer Entertaining

Summer is full of fun trips, drop-by guests, and weekend getaways. Southern hostesses know to always be prepared for a crowd, and these summer breakfast ideas are made for them. If you're planning a beach trip, offer to make the breakfast—these summer breakfast ideas will be the easiest and most delicious contributions. With these ideas, you can sway savory with a Tater Tot Casserole or fluffy quiche or get sweet with French Toast Bakes or sticky buns. Since your fridge is bursting with fresh-from-the-market produce during the summer months, these breakfast recipes make the most of it. Whether blueberry pancakes, peach coffee cake, or a squash frittata, there are plenty of ways to bring summer's beautiful bounty to the breakfast table. We know that Southern summers get too hot to even think about turning the oven on, so we included some of our favorite slow-cooker breakfast ideas to keep you cool and hands-free. Let the kids invite company over this weekend—breakfast is already done.