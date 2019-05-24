40 Easy Breakfast Recipes Made for Summer Entertaining
Homemade Pop Tarts
The soft pastry is buttery and crumbly, making it hard to justify grabbing store-bought pop tarts ever again.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Instead of standing by the stovetop flipping flapjacks for everyone on your summer getaway, prep this casserole with blueberries fresh from the market.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
This Southern classic just got a big-batch, one-dish makeover that’s perfect for hosting a weekend brunch at the beach.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Show off farm-fresh peaches with this pretty coffee cake that guests will love alongside a hot cup of coffee or tea.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
This colorful fruit salad is a beautiful addition to your brunch spread.
Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, this simply sweet recipe is easier than running to the bakery to pick up muffins.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Breakfast casseroles are the easiest way to serve a satisfying breakfast to a crowd, and this one uses summer corn and savory ham and cheese.
Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
This bite-size brunch recipe makes it easy for a big crowd to serve themselves.
Blackberry French Toast
Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
This fruity, sweet breakfast casserole is unbelievably easy, but guests don’t have to know that! Prep it a day in advance and pop it in the oven in the morning.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Southern classic biscuits and gravy gets a quick, one-dish makeover with the ease of your skillet and frozen biscuits.
Peach Scones
Recipe: Peach Scones
What’s more perfect for a summer brunch than fluffy, buttery scones spotted with peaches?
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata
This summery frittata comes together in the slow cooker for a hands-off brunch that won’t make your houseguests sweat from oven heat.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
Cooking bacon little by little in the skillet isn’t practical for a big crowd. This sheet pan method is easy, delicious, and ensures everyone gets plenty of bacon.
Baked Oatmeal
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal
If your guests like to stay on the healthy side, they’ll love this big-batch baked oatmeal that has the indulgence of a bread pudding.
Strawberry Jam
Recipe: Strawberry Jam
This three-ingredient strawberry jam is so easy to make, but it will show a personal, dedicated touch to your guests. Plus, you can give them mini jars of it as a parting gift.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake
You can have a restaurant-worthy brunch right at home and straight from the skillet with this cheesy dish.
Classic Belgian Waffles
Recipe: Classic Belgian Waffles
These overnight waffles were made for company. Top with fresh berries for an ultimate summer treat.
Country Ham Hash
Recipe: Country Ham Hash
Get a head start on this savory side by chopping the veggies a day in advance.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
Wake guests up with the sunny taste of citrus and this gorgeous pull-apart bread. Make another to send home with them if you have time.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
If you’re unsure of guests’ preferences, a cheesy breakfast casserole that starts with a bag of tater tots will never steer you wrong.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
This grits recipe hits the perfect balance of sweet and savory, giving guests the most satisfying bite every time.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
Fried chicken biscuits don’t need any help being a crowd favorite, but homemade rosemary hot honey takes them to the next level of delish.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Take the stress out of cooking for company and let the slow cooker do it for you with this oh-so-sweet casserole.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
In a lineup of cheesy grits, crispy potatoes, and sweet rolls, it’s nice to have something fresh on the table, too.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
We’ll have one of these fresh blueberry-studded cakes on hand all summer for pop-in brunch or afternoon guests.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Use those beautiful farmers’ market tomatoes in this rich breakfast dish that’s perfectly complemented by crispy, salty ham or prosciutto chips.
Zucchini-Onion Frittata
Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata
If your farmers’ market haul was full of zucchini, this frittata is the perfect excuse to use it all up.
Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Recipe: Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
This overnight breakfast casserole was made for serving a crowd, so be sure yours is hungry.
Cornmeal Crescent Rolls
Recipe: Cornmeal Crescent Rolls
A basket of warm, fresh bread is the sweetest gesture for guests, especially next to homemade jam and butter.
Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Recipe: Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Elevate your usual cheese grits with fresh summer corn, tangy goat cheese, and chives—guests will take note.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
We can’t keep count of how many times our sheet pans have been lifesavers, and these amazing breakfast sandwiches are just the latest.
Orange Rolls
Recipe: Orange Rolls
Sure, you could buy these frozen, but with only 25 minutes of hands-on time, homemade is definitely worth it.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Instead of a usual pastry crust, this fluffy quiche is enclosed in a hash brown-and-bacon shell. (We know, YUM.)
Chicks in a Blanket
Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket
These poppable bites are the perfect starter to have out as everyone fixes coffee and you finish up the main dish.
Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Ricotta cheese is the secret to the fluffiest pancakes, and a beautiful blueberry compote is perfect for summer.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
Even the pickiest kids will be asking for a second helping of breakfast enchiladas.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These bite-size muffins will satisfy every sweet tooth at the brunch table.
Citrus Salad with Granola
Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola
Easy, healthy, and prettier than handing guests a box of cereal, this simple dish is a must.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
A creamy, cheesy egg casserole will complement any number of brunch mains or other sides.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
These indulgent mini buns mimic a New Orleans-favorite dessert and will have everyone asking for the recipe.