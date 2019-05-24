40 Easy Breakfast Recipes Made for Summer Entertaining

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Summer is full of fun trips, drop-by guests, and weekend getaways. Southern hostesses know to always be prepared for a crowd, and these summer breakfast ideas are made for them. If you're planning a beach trip, offer to make the breakfast—these summer breakfast ideas will be the easiest and most delicious contributions. With these ideas, you can sway savory with a Tater Tot Casserole or fluffy quiche or get sweet with French Toast Bakes or sticky buns. Since your fridge is bursting with fresh-from-the-market produce during the summer months, these breakfast recipes make the most of it. Whether blueberry pancakes, peach coffee cake, or a squash frittata, there are plenty of ways to bring summer's beautiful bounty to the breakfast table. We know that Southern summers get too hot to even think about turning the oven on, so we included some of our favorite slow-cooker breakfast ideas to keep you cool and hands-free. Let the kids invite company over this weekend—breakfast is already done.
Homemade Pop Tarts

The soft pastry is buttery and crumbly, making it hard to justify grabbing store-bought pop tarts ever again.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Instead of standing by the stovetop flipping flapjacks for everyone on your summer getaway, prep this casserole with blueberries fresh from the market.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

This Southern classic just got a big-batch, one-dish makeover that’s perfect for hosting a weekend brunch at the beach.

Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Show off farm-fresh peaches with this pretty coffee cake that guests will love alongside a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

This colorful fruit salad is a beautiful addition to your brunch spread.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, this simply sweet recipe is easier than running to the bakery to pick up muffins.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Breakfast casseroles are the easiest way to serve a satisfying breakfast to a crowd, and this one uses summer corn and savory ham and cheese.

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

This bite-size brunch recipe makes it easy for a big crowd to serve themselves.

Blackberry French Toast

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

This fruity, sweet breakfast casserole is unbelievably easy, but guests don’t have to know that! Prep it a day in advance and pop it in the oven in the morning.

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Southern classic biscuits and gravy gets a quick, one-dish makeover with the ease of your skillet and frozen biscuits.

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

What’s more perfect for a summer brunch than fluffy, buttery scones spotted with peaches?

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

This summery frittata comes together in the slow cooker for a hands-off brunch that won’t make your houseguests sweat from oven heat.

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Cooking bacon little by little in the skillet isn’t practical for a big crowd. This sheet pan method is easy, delicious, and ensures everyone gets plenty of bacon.

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

If your guests like to stay on the healthy side, they’ll love this big-batch baked oatmeal that has the indulgence of a bread pudding.

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

This three-ingredient strawberry jam is so easy to make, but it will show a personal, dedicated touch to your guests. Plus, you can give them mini jars of it as a parting gift.

Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake

You can have a restaurant-worthy brunch right at home and straight from the skillet with this cheesy dish.

Classic Belgian Waffles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Classic Belgian Waffles

These overnight waffles were made for company. Top with fresh berries for an ultimate summer treat.

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Get a head start on this savory side by chopping the veggies a day in advance.

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Wake guests up with the sunny taste of citrus and this gorgeous pull-apart bread. Make another to send home with them if you have time.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

If you’re unsure of guests’ preferences, a cheesy breakfast casserole that starts with a bag of tater tots will never steer you wrong.

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

This grits recipe hits the perfect balance of sweet and savory, giving guests the most satisfying bite every time.

Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

Fried chicken biscuits don’t need any help being a crowd favorite, but homemade rosemary hot honey takes them to the next level of delish.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Take the stress out of cooking for company and let the slow cooker do it for you with this oh-so-sweet casserole.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

In a lineup of cheesy grits, crispy potatoes, and sweet rolls, it’s nice to have something fresh on the table, too.

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

We’ll have one of these fresh blueberry-studded cakes on hand all summer for pop-in brunch or afternoon guests.

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Use those beautiful farmers’ market tomatoes in this rich breakfast dish that’s perfectly complemented by crispy, salty ham or prosciutto chips.

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

If your farmers’ market haul was full of zucchini, this frittata is the perfect excuse to use it all up.

Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

This overnight breakfast casserole was made for serving a crowd, so be sure yours is hungry.

Cornmeal Crescent Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cornmeal Crescent Rolls

A basket of warm, fresh bread is the sweetest gesture for guests, especially next to homemade jam and butter.

Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Elevate your usual cheese grits with fresh summer corn, tangy goat cheese, and chives—guests will take note.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

We can’t keep count of how many times our sheet pans have been lifesavers, and these amazing breakfast sandwiches are just the latest.

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Orange Rolls

Sure, you could buy these frozen, but with only 25 minutes of hands-on time, homemade is definitely worth it.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Instead of a usual pastry crust, this fluffy quiche is enclosed in a hash brown-and-bacon shell. (We know, YUM.)

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

These poppable bites are the perfect starter to have out as everyone fixes coffee and you finish up the main dish.

Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Ricotta cheese is the secret to the fluffiest pancakes, and a beautiful blueberry compote is perfect for summer.

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Even the pickiest kids will be asking for a second helping of breakfast enchiladas.

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These bite-size muffins will satisfy every sweet tooth at the brunch table.

Citrus Salad with Granola

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola

Easy, healthy, and prettier than handing guests a box of cereal, this simple dish is a must.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

A creamy, cheesy egg casserole will complement any number of brunch mains or other sides.

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

These indulgent mini buns mimic a New Orleans-favorite dessert and will have everyone asking for the recipe.

