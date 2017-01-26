The Only Recipe You'll Need for National Blueberry Pancake Day
Yes, there is such a thing as National Blueberry Pancake Day—because this is America. And, just like every other holiday here at Southern Living, it will be celebrated. Last year we rocked our pancakes off with Pamcakes, the fluffiest flapjacks in all the land. (Check out the recipe in the video at the bottom of the page—you've got to try them.)
This year, make-ahead is the name of the game. We're talking Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole. If you've ever stood over a hot skillet surrounded by hungry family members impatiently waiting for pancakes that are destined to be luke warm by the time they're served, this is the recipe for you.
Prep is simple: Homemade pancakes are cut in half then layered (in standing position with the cut side down) in a prepared baking dish. Next, they're drowned in a sweet combination of cream, milk eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar. Yum.
Now, all of my fellow mamas in need of an extra 15 minutes of sleep (that's all we ask!), this is where it gets good. You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight. Just pop it into a preheated 350 degree oven in the morning and awaken your sleepyheads to the decadent smell of Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole wafting from the oven. Chances are, they'll be waking you up first, but here's to hoping.
Pour yourself an extra cup of coffee (you deserve it!), while this beauty bakes away and give a silent toast to the person who decided the world would be a little bit brighter if there was such a thing as National Blueberry Pancake Day.