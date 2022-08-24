Why Breakfast Is the Best Gift You Can Give to Your Next Meal Train
When something very good or very bad happens, Southerners tend to react in one of the only ways we know how—with food, and lots of it. If you've ever attended a funeral in the South, you've seen how platters of sandwiches and chocolate cakes somehow materialize in less time than they take to prepare. In the same way, if you've ever had a baby in the South, you've witnessed that no freezer can possibly contain the amount of chicken casseroles Mama'n'em thrust upon you. We can't help it. Sometimes words fail us, but a homemade coconut cake is like a monologue of love. The Southern meal train is truly something to behold. And while we can bet that your grieving, sick, or recovering friend has more dinners than they could possibly eat, we're making the case for dropping by something for breakfast.
Why is it that "the most important meal of the day" gets forgotten during times of need? We're not sure, but it's always the first thing on our "What can I bring?" list. On the day of the funeral or the arrival home from a birth or a major surgery, dinner is covered. I promise. But the following morning, what's there to eat? There's something to be said for leftovers, of course, and I'm sure there's a granola bar in the pantry. But meal trains are all about comforting those we love, and what's more consoling than a warm breakfast after the house is empty and quiet again?
Providing breakfast lets your friends and family know that you were thinking about future them. Everyone is present on the day of the big sad or the big happy, but then they go home and, as they say, life goes on. Waking up to something on the breakfast table is a small but certain comfort. Below, we're sharing some of our favorite breakfast recipes for meal trains that travel and freeze well. Be sure to include a bag of good coffee or a package of tea and written-out freezing, thawing, and reheating instructions when you drop them off.
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
Their go-to breakfast sandwich order at the coffee shop just got a big-batch makeover with this all-new recipe that's cheesy and filling for the whole family.
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Individually wrap and label these breakfast burritos with what's in them (veggie, bacon, etc.), so your friends can pull them out one at a time as needed for breakfasts on the go.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
With these pretty sheet pan pancakes, everyone gets a little bit of colorful fruit with each sweet bite, and they can freeze individual pancake squares for later.
Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Quiches are a great versatile option, as they're delicious at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Serve this one with a simple fruit salad on the side to round out the meal.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
If you look at a Venn diagram of comfort food and breakfast food, sausage gravy and biscuits would be directly at the center. This casserole serves that familiar taste to a crowd from just one 13-x-9.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
This cozy quick bread recipe starts with our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, which you can package up in a cute jar and send to the family as an extra "happy."
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Since these savory little breakfast bites are made in your muffin tin, the recipe is extremely easy to double or triple, depending on how many people you're feeding. Send over a batch ready to eat and one already frozen for them to enjoy later.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
If the family your meal train is set up for is full of picky eaters, this is the recipe for you. We don't know anyone who has ever turned down a serving of tater tot casserole.