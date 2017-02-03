Mornings are usually the most hectic times of the weekday. Getting the entire family up on time, dressed, and out the door to work, school, or various appointments can be more difficult than we care to admit—and cooking up a nice breakfast is the last thing on our list. All too often, the most important meal of the day ends up being a slice of quick bread or a smoothie. It's no wonder the weekends are greeted with a long sigh! Weekend mornings should feel special and just a touch indulgent—that's where these make-ahead breakfast casseroles come in.

Make the most of lazy weekend mornings with a comforting breakfast casserole. Do the majority of the prep work the night before, then simply pop it in the oven the next morning while everyone is still sleeping. From pancake bakes to make-ahead egg casseroles, these easy recipes will carry you through a busy weekend. Your family will become a fan of weekend breakfast when you serve up one of these delicious make-ahead breakfast casseroles. And next weekend? Try some mouth-watering pancakes.