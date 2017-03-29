Make-Ahead Breakfast Ideas For Your Best Morning Ever

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey

When the pressure is on to get a meal on the table, there's nothing more comforting than knowing you've got it covered. With these make-ahead breakfast recipes, you can serve a weekend brunch crowd or have healthy breakfasts ready to go for the entire week. Whether you prefer a sweet French toast casserole, cheesy grits, or healthy overnight oats, these make-ahead breakfast recipes will have you waking up on the right side of the bed every day. The kids will love our Pancake Casserole and Best-Ever Sticky Buns, and your book group will love our Cinnamon Coffee Cake. Whatever you decide to make, you can rest assured these breakfast recipes will be ready to go well before you're serving. From delicious breakfast casseroles to fresh and light quiches, these make-ahead breakfast recipes are going to wake up your taste buds with minimal a.m. prep.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

You can make these quiches up to 2 days ahead. Chill them in an airtight container and let the quiches come to room temperature before serving.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

You won't be standing over a hot skillet while everyone else enjoys hot cake after hot cake. Bake pancakes in casserole form and you'll be sitting down to breakfast right alongside your a.m. crowd.

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

Honeycrisp apples, rolled oats, pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon, and raisins are a few of the all-star flavors you'll find in this baked oatmeal. Leftovers can be reheated or enjoyed cold the next day.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

This definitely isn't a light option. If you're looking for an indulgent way to start your day, try our Tater Tot Breakfast Bake. Tater tots are baked with eggs and milk and topped with sharp Cheddar cheese and thick-cut bacon.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Fresh baby spinach and frozen broccoli florets are cooked into this savory bread pudding. Now, that's one delicious way to eat your veggies.

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Everyone's favorite breakfast treat gets a savory update with our Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns.

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole is layered decadence. On the bottom is a fluffy layer of hash browns that's topped with cooked sausage and a vegetable mixture. The whole thing is topped off with milk, eggs, and a blanket of sharp Cheddar cheese.

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

This hearty casserole includes delicious flavors from smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, eggs, milk, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

All of our favorite omelet fillers go into one delicious casserole in our Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole recipe.

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Prep time for this recipe is only 12 minutes, but it will need to chill for at least 8 hours or up to 18 hours.

Ambrosia Breakfast

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ambrosia Breakfast

Pre-make all the elements in this Ambrosia Breakfast the day before. Assemble in the morning and enjoy a quick, easy, and fresh breakfast that will keep you satisfied all morning.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Sweet potatoes and savory breakfast sausage make a delicious pair. We used creamy mozzarella in this recipe, but feel free to swap in your favorite cheese variety.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

While you may think it's impossible to re-create your favorite on-the-go morning diner order at home, think again. Try your hand at this delicious breakfast sandwich, which is filled with sausage, egg, and cheese (just how you like it).

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Calling all Tex-Mex fans, this one is for you. To make this ahead of time, follow the process through Step 2. Cover the casserole and refrigerate until the next day. Before baking, let the casserole stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

This savory bread pudding recipe is a decadent combination of croissants, sausage, cheese, eggs, and cream. Serve with a fresh fruit salad.

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Lemon brightens up this sweet and springy make-ahead French toast, which you'll love serving to guests.

Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

This hearty breakfast casserole starts with tender pork from the slow cooker. It ends on a plate on the breakfast table, right where it belongs.

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Prep the grits the night before and bake these adorable mini casseroles the day you're hosting for easy, no-scoop serving.

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

This bread pudding-like casserole will satisfy every family member's sweet tooth.

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Use whichever fresh berries you have on hand for these easy muffins.

Fig and Lemon Refrigerator Jam

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Fig and Lemon Refrigerator Jam

Put up the sweet taste of fresh figs with bright lemon for up to three months with this simple jam recipe.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

This breakfast casserole is our Test Kitchen's latest favorite way to prep a big-batch brunch ahead of time.

Praline-Pecan French Toast

Recipe: Praline-Pecan French Toast

This totally decadent breakfast casserole is holiday-worthy.

No-Bake Granola Bars

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars

If you like a light breakfast, these grab-and-go homemade granola bars are perfect to have on hand.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This will be your new go-to coffee cake recipe, trust us.

Hurry Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson

Recipe: Hurry Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

You won't believe how easy it is to mimic those crescent rolls you always have in your freezer.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

It's hard to beat an ooey gooey cinnamon roll straight from the oven, but this big-batch casserole manages to do so.

Banana Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Bread

A tried-and-true banana bread recipe that always hits the spot with a cup of hot coffee.

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

If you hate to see strawberry season go, savor their sweet flavor even longer with this homemade jam.

Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits

Make a big batch of classic grits in the slow cooker and eat off it for breakfast all week long.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

Everyone at the table can enjoy this meatless dish that's made extra-creamy from two types of cheese.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Prepare these the night before, bake them the next morning, and enjoy how amazing your house smells.

Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole

This festive breakfast casserole couldn't be more perfect for a Christmas morning brunch.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

You can get these classic muffins ready in less time than it would take you to drive to the grocery store and buy them.

Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits

You're only a few pantry-staple ingredients away from making our Test Kitchen's signature biscuits.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

You can assemble this savory casserole up to four days in advance before baking.

Blackberry Jelly

Credit: Southern Living

Blackberry Jelly

Recipe: Blackberry Jelly

You can use this fresh jelly to make a vintage Blackberry Jam Cake.

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

We can turn just about anything into a casserole, and this recipe is proof it's always going to be delicious.

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

If you're tired of the egg-based breakfast casserole you always make, try out this not-overly-sweet big-batch oatmeal.

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

This pretty bread is such a fun baking project, and we love it with a cup of hot tea.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

These fluffy biscuits only have a slight sweet potato flavor that doesn't overwhelm from the classic buttermilk biscuits you love.

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

A splash of bourbon enhances the maple syrup's sweetness, but you can just as easily leave it out.

Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Get ready to be amazed: These sticky-sweet muffins can be frozen safely for up to two years.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

This sweet breakfast casserole is so good it'll make you wish you had two slow cookers.

Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch, Kay E. Clarke, Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

This oatmeal is a simple, healthy way to get your day started.

Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Your favorite banana bread is transformed into a sweet, big-batch breakfast the whole family will love.

By Southern Living Editors