Fresh and Filling Diabetes Breakfast Recipes
Starting your day with a good breakfast is important, especially when it comes to keeping your blood sugar levels in check. But diabetic diet recipes don't have to be boring. Although these recipes weren't developed with diabetic requirements in mind, they do feature a variety of options that can be customized to make them even more diabetes-friendly. From Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs so you're never caught without a little protein to pair with your other breakfast accompaniments, to an open-faced egg sandwich that will satisfy your savory breakfast cravings, this collection is a good place to start if you're looking for inspiration for easy diabetic recipes.
Baked Eggs
Recipe: Baked Eggs
Get a little fancy with our Baked Eggs, also known as Oeufs Cocotte. Each serving is cooked in individual ramekins, which means it's perfect for topping with your favorite veggies or customizing to suit your dietary needs. Serve with a slice of whole-grain bread.
Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs
Skipping breakfast? Not an option. Whip up a batch of these perfect hard-boiled eggs for busy mornings so you're never left without a quick grab-and-go option. Each recipe makes six hard-boiled eggs.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Bites
These protein-packed bites are perfect for customizing. Skip the pork bacon and swap in turkey bacon or lean chicken sausage that isn't short on flavor. We love the broccoli mix-in, but you can add whatever veggies you like.
Potato, Egg, and Avocado Hash
Recipe: Potato, Egg, and Avocado Hash
Here's one breakfast that won't be short on flavor. Red peppers, cilantro, scallions, and avocado provide a savory Southwest flavor that you'll love.
Open-Faced Egg Sandwich
Recipe: Open-Faced Egg Sandwich
Swap the ciabatta or Italian bread for a whole-grain option. We love Dave's Killer Bread—a toasted slice of their thin-sliced whole grain bread will provide the perfect crunchy bed for this open-faced sandwich.
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
Recipe: Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
Skip the maple syrup and honey—blueberries and cinnamon bring plenty of sweet flavor. We love the addition of toasted pecans and fiber-rich flax seeds.
Potato-Bacon Hash
Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash
Once again, feel free to make this your own by swapping out the bacon for a leaner protein and using sweet potatoes instead of russets. Onion, bell pepper, garlic, spinach, and hot sauce take the flavor profile to new heights, making this recipe one you'll be whipping up far beyond the a.m.