This Cinnamon Roll Casserole Made Me Wish I Had Two Slow Cookers
My father-in-law is the king of omelettes. He makes them so big, fluffly, and flavorful that one single omelette can feed a group of ten or more for brunch. The only problem is finding a plate big enough for his army-sized portions.
His expertise has made my husband's side of the family big at-home brunchers. When family is in town or on any given Sunday, literally just because, they go all out. So, when we offered to host a holiday brunch at our house this year, I knew the stakes were high.
I also knew I didn't want to serve an omelette. Why compete with the best? As I was compiling my menu–from Cranberry Sangría Punch and Fruit Salad to a bagel bar and frittatas–I wanted one standout dish that would be completely different than our usual spread.
Enter our new family favorite: the Slow Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole. This near-effortless, last-minute addition to the menu with a sleeper success. My tiny kitchen was filled with extended family waiting in line for seconds and thirds of this bread-pudding-like dish until every last bite had been scraped directly out of my slow cooker.
This dessert disguised as a breakfast main was the most manageable thing I made all morning. The hardest part was time management. Since it cooks slow for three to four hours, I had to get up early enough to get this recipe going first. Armed with a few cans of homestyle biscuits and a cup of coffee, things came together pretty quickly.
After bathing the biscuits in sugar, butter, and cinnamon and placing them in my Crock Pot, I added the egg, half-and-half, and vanilla extract blend over the top. This concoction soaked through layers of biscuits, helping them bake with a more casserole consistency. Finally, I drizzled in the frosting and turned on the timer. The cinnamon aroma that wafted from my slow cooker for the next three hours was better than any pre-guest candle I could have lit.
The result was a soft, cinnamon treat better than any rolls I've made in the oven. The only thing left after the party was a spoonful of extra frosting, but my mother-in-law asking for the recipe was the true icing on top.