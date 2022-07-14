These Southern Cities May Love the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit the Most
You know you're in the South if you're eating fried chicken for breakfast. While many mamas have been sliding fried chicken between biscuits for years for an easy portable breakfast, it was 37 years ago that Chick-fil-A made it official by putting a breakfast chicken biscuit sandwich on their menu.
Since then, the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit has become a fan favorite, with folks lining up in the morning for one of their crispy chicken-meets-fluffy biscuit sandwiches. Turns out, though, that people in some cities love those Chicken Biscuits more than others. Chick-fil-A has released a list of the ten cities where the Chicken Biscuit is a top seller. Unsurprisingly, every single one of them is in the South.
Coming in at Number 10 is Columbus, Mississippi. This charming town may be on the smaller side (pop. 23, 852), but that doesn't stop them from buying enough Chicken Biscuits to put them in the top tier. In fact, they fall just below the far larger city of Savannah, Georgia (pop. 145,492). Other Southern cities on the list, include many of the South's finest, including: Memphis; Macon; Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta; Gainesville; and Chattanooga.
Coming in at number one is Jackson, Tennessee. While we always knew it as the home of rockabilly music, it can now lay claim to the feat of eating more Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits than anyone else. According to Chick-fil-A, the town "topped the charts for the most chicken biscuits sold in 2021." Perhaps next time we visit, they'll have put up a plaque to mark this great achievement.