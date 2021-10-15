The One Ingredient Your Morning Oatmeal Is Missing

Who doesn't love to start their day with a piping hot and comforting breakfast casserole? From Creamy Egg Strata to the cheesy goodness of a hash-brown bake, there's something that just feels right about starting one's day on an indulgent note. But few can thrive on carbs and cheese alone. Sometimes we need to mix things up with a hearty and filling breakfast that won't have us begging for a 9 a.m. nap . That's where oatmeal comes in. Though it can be enjoyed year-round, we are currently rolling up to prime oatmeal time as our mornings begin to see a chillier start. But, we get it, it can be hard to pass up a super savory option in favor of a healthier, grainier start. If you've always felt like your oatmeal breakfast was a bit lackluster, it's high time you add a scoop of creamy nut butter to those oats. Prepare to be wowed.