The One Ingredient Your Morning Oatmeal Is Missing
Okay, maybe two.
Who doesn't love to start their day with a piping hot and comforting breakfast casserole? From Creamy Egg Strata to the cheesy goodness of a hash-brown bake, there's something that just feels right about starting one's day on an indulgent note. But few can thrive on carbs and cheese alone. Sometimes we need to mix things up with a hearty and filling breakfast that won't have us begging for a 9 a.m. nap . That's where oatmeal comes in. Though it can be enjoyed year-round, we are currently rolling up to prime oatmeal time as our mornings begin to see a chillier start. But, we get it, it can be hard to pass up a super savory option in favor of a healthier, grainier start. If you've always felt like your oatmeal breakfast was a bit lackluster, it's high time you add a scoop of creamy nut butter to those oats. Prepare to be wowed.
Oatmeal is rife for possibilities. A drizzle of honey, a bit of brown sugar, fruits, and nuts, the takes on how to make the perfect bowlful are endless—and, trust me, I've tried quite a few of them, but none quite holds a candle to a generous scoop of a nutty, protein-packed butter. For me, it's just a tablespoon of peanut butter or almond butter. From there I'll add strawberries, bananas, or nothing at all aside from my other oatmeal staple: cinnamon.
I don't care what time of year it is, cinnamon and peanut butter (or almond butter) is a winning combination for oatmeal. I am also a fan of putting both in my smoothies, but that's a story for a warmer day. Getting myself in the mood for a bowl of oatmeal doesn't come quite as easily as it does for a decadent serving of Eggs Benedict or a warm and comforting breakfast casserole, but once I open the jar of peanut butter and smell the spicy scent of cinnamon wafting through the air, my tastebuds are wide awake and ready for a piping hot and satisfying start.