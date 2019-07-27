70 Easy Brunch Recipes You'll Want To Make Every Weekend
Wake up and smell the coffee. Brunch has become America's favorite and trendiest affair. However, in the South we consider brunch a regular part of our weekend mornings. We'll never turn down a reason to try our hand at a brand new recipe or pull together another casserole in our 9- by 13-inch pan. It's always been a staple to host brunch for a family get-together or to invite neighbors over for homemade biscuits and jam. What else would you do on a Saturday morning? We like our eggs how we like our mornings, sunny side up.
Brunch is a meal that seamlessly translates into an easy get-together to catch up with old friends or a low stress gathering to spend time with family. If you like to sleep in a little past nine and prefer to not commit to evening plans, brunch is the best option. Don't worry about being fancy, just cherish the time with your loved ones while biting into some delicious homemade cinnamon rolls. We found the tastiest easy-cook recipes that are must-haves for your next brunch. Make the most of your morning with these delicious recipes.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
A casserole that's made to be frozen makes brunch a breeze.
Hashbrown Casserole
You can never go wrong with this comforting, cheesy classic.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
When combined, these two classic breakfast foods create the ideal salty and sweet flavor.
French Toast
This classic French toast recipe calls for just six ingredients (and whatever toppings you like). It's made for white bread slices, but the beauty of French toast is you can use nearly any type of bread you have on hand. Bonus points if the slices are a little stale and need a second life.
Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
Freshly shredded cheese will ensure that your sausage balls have the best consistency.
Waffle Casserole
Elevate frozen waffles so they're worthy of serving for brunch with this easy recipe that only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Our trick to the best, gooey cinnamon rolls, is to use a trusty slow cooker.
Classic Belgian Waffles
Pancakes or waffles? These waffles certainly have our vote.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Give day-old croissants new life by turning them into a cheesy baked casserole.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Frozen cinnamon rolls are given a delicious upgrade in this decadent casserole recipe.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
For baking, it's best to choose a firm apple such as a Fuji or Honeycrisp that will retain shape and flavor while in the oven.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Pull-apart bread is just as fun to make as it is to eat.
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Easily make brunch-worthy waffles with canned cinnamon rolls and the help of your waffle maker.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
A sturdy base of ham, collards, onion, and cheese creates the foundation for this flavor-packed quiche.
Pancake Casserole
Make sure to prepare this dish the night before to allow the ingredients time to fully soak together.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
This casserole was made to take the hassle out of making Eggs Benedict while still delivering plenty of flavor.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
No flipping is required when making pancakes on a sheet pan and you can customize the recipe with whatever fruit you prefer.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
We love the single-serving portions in ramekins for an elevated brunch, but they can also be made in a 2-quart dish. Just increase the cooking time by 50-55 minutes.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Using banana bread as the base for this French toast casserole adds an extra layer of sweetness.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
The secret to light and fluffy baked French toast? Plenty of buttermilk.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
This cheesy tater tot casserole is a well-liked, kid-approved dish.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh fruit salad is a refreshing change from savory breakfast dishes and will always be a staple at our brunch table.
Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey
What's better than a crispy fried chicken biscuit? A crispy fried chicken biscuit topped with a mouth-watering honey drizzle.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
This blueberry pancake casserole is perfect for an easy brunch and tastes even better the next day.
Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping
We think this single-dish pancake is best served warm with our sweet Caramel-Apple Topping.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Store-bought biscuits help this hearty casserole come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Bacon Pancakes
Bacon-filled pancakes up the breakfast ante like you wouldn't believe.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
When in doubt, hash it out. This casserole is one savory treat to bring to your next brunch gathering.
Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Is too much syrup a problem? We'll take this French toast with a bucket of bourbon-maple syrup.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
This cheesy croissant casserole is perfect for guests with a hearty appetite.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Biscuits and gravy serve as a good 'ol delicious Southern staple.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Our delicious take on the classic shrimp and grits that we loaded with bacon and cheese.
Breakfast Enchiladas
If you're craving a breakfast burrito, try this tastier stand-in.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
This recipe is peachy-keen and sure to impress a crowd, just top it off with whipped cream.
Orange Rolls
There's nothing better than starting your day with these zesty orange rolls.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
This scrumptious lemon bread is great to have on deck for an easy brunch spread.
Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
Buttery blueberry muffins that'll melt in your mouth.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This savory dish will impress even the pickiest of eaters.
Blackberry French Toast
A tasty blueberry dish that tastes even better with a dollop of whipped cream.
Peach Scones
A fluffy easy-to-grab treat that reminds us of summer.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
This herb-filled tomato frittata fulfills all of our cravings.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
Spice up your bacon with cayenne pepper for an extraordinary dish.
Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
This delectable bite-sized dish is perfect for a brunch board.
Baked Oatmeal
Oatmeal doesn't have to be bland. This recipe is full of flavor from apples, pecans, and seasonal fruit.
Strawberry Jam
Just like grandma used to make it. Spread the fruity goodness on a warm biscuit, waffle, or toast.
Country Ham Hash
This delicious ham hash is versatile enough to be served at brunch or even for dinner.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Buttermilk grits paired with fresh blackberry jam is a combination we can get behind.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
This cheesy, egg-topped casserole is fit for a King and is certain to satisfy your savory-tooth.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Top this tasty cornmeal cake with fresh blueberries for a berry-overload.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
This tomato casserole bursts with flavor and can be scooped up with savory ham chips.
Homemade Crescent Rolls
These buttery, homemade crescents are sure to be gone in seconds.
Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits
Take your grits to the next level by adding chives and creamy goat cheese.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Breakfast sandwiches are a no-brainer for an easy, accommodating brunch option.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Calling all bacon lovers, this quiche crust is made up of hashbrowns and bacon.
Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Serve these fluffy flap jacks with home-made brown butter syrup and blueberry compote.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Is it a muffin or a doughnut? Either way we're hooked on this sweet treat.
Creamy Egg Strata
When entertaining a crowd, you can never go wrong with a creamy egg strata.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Careful leaving out these sugary sticky buns, they are certain to be gone in a flash.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Homemade biscuits always have a place at a Southern brunch spread.
Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce
These breakfast sausage meatballs are easy to serve and delicious to eat.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
We added a Southern touch to this quiche by adding cheesy grits.
Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread
If fall is calling, you must go make this decadent chocolate pumpkin bread.
The Big Cinnamon Roll
This melt in your mouth cinnamon roll is fit for a crowd.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Wake up your guests with the aroma of this savory bread pudding in a slow cooker.
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
They're called the best-ever for a reason.
Fried Skillet Potatoes
These crunchy flavorful potatoes pair well as a side to omelets or sweet dishes.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Top these mouth-watering pumpkin muffins with a brown-sugar crumble.
Zucchini-Onion Frittata
Don't be afraid to load this meatless frittata with your favorite veggies and spices.