70 Easy Brunch Recipes You'll Want To Make Every Weekend

By Southern Living Editors Updated January 09, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey

Wake up and smell the coffee. Brunch has become America's favorite and trendiest affair. However, in the South we consider brunch a regular part of our weekend mornings. We'll never turn down a reason to try our hand at a brand new recipe or pull together another casserole in our 9- by 13-inch pan. It's always been a staple to host brunch for a family get-together or to invite neighbors over for homemade biscuits and jam. What else would you do on a Saturday morning? We like our eggs how we like our mornings, sunny side up. 

Brunch is a meal that seamlessly translates into an easy get-together to catch up with old friends or a low stress gathering to spend time with family. If you like to sleep in a little past nine and prefer to not commit to evening plans, brunch is the best option. Don't worry about being fancy, just cherish the time with your loved ones while biting into some delicious homemade cinnamon rolls. We found the tastiest easy-cook recipes that are must-haves for your next brunch. Make the most of your morning with these delicious recipes.

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

A casserole that's made to be frozen makes brunch a breeze. 

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

You can never go wrong with this comforting, cheesy classic. 

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

When combined, these two classic breakfast foods create the ideal salty and sweet flavor. 

French Toast

Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Recipe: French Toast

This classic French toast recipe calls for just six ingredients (and whatever toppings you like). It's made for white bread slices, but the beauty of French toast is you can use nearly any type of bread you have on hand. Bonus points if the slices are a little stale and need a second life.

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Freshly shredded cheese will ensure that your sausage balls have the best consistency.

Waffle Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Waffle Casserole

Elevate frozen waffles so they're worthy of serving for brunch with this easy recipe that only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Our trick to the best, gooey cinnamon rolls, is to use a trusty slow cooker.

Classic Belgian Waffles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Classic Belgian Waffles

Pancakes or waffles? These waffles certainly have our vote.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Give day-old croissants new life by turning them into a cheesy baked casserole.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Frozen cinnamon rolls are given a delicious upgrade in this decadent casserole recipe. 

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

For baking, it's best to choose a firm apple such as a Fuji or Honeycrisp that will retain shape and flavor while in the oven.

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Pull-apart bread is just as fun to make as it is to eat. 

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Easily make brunch-worthy waffles with canned cinnamon rolls and the help of your waffle maker. 

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

A sturdy base of ham, collards, onion, and cheese creates the foundation for this flavor-packed quiche. 

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

Make sure to prepare this dish the night before to allow the ingredients time to fully soak together. 

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

This casserole was made to take the hassle out of making Eggs Benedict while still delivering plenty of flavor. 

Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

No flipping is required when making pancakes on a sheet pan and you can customize the recipe with whatever fruit you prefer. 

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

We love the single-serving portions in ramekins for an elevated brunch, but they can also be made in a 2-quart dish. Just increase the cooking time by 50-55 minutes. 

Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Using banana bread as the base for this French toast casserole adds an extra layer of sweetness. 

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

The secret to light and fluffy baked French toast? Plenty of buttermilk. 

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

This cheesy tater tot casserole is a well-liked, kid-approved dish.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh fruit salad is a refreshing change from savory breakfast dishes and will always be a staple at our brunch table.

Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Fried Chicken Biscuits with Rosemary Hot Honey

What's better than a crispy fried chicken biscuit? A crispy fried chicken biscuit topped with a mouth-watering honey drizzle.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

This blueberry pancake casserole is perfect for an easy brunch and tastes even better the next day.

Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

We think this single-dish pancake is best served warm with our sweet Caramel-Apple Topping. 

Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Store-bought biscuits help this hearty casserole come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time. 

Bacon Pancakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Bacon Pancakes

Bacon-filled pancakes up the breakfast ante like you wouldn't believe. 

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

When in doubt, hash it out. This casserole is one savory treat to bring to your next brunch gathering.

Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Is too much syrup a problem? We'll take this French toast with a bucket of bourbon-maple syrup.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

This cheesy croissant casserole is perfect for guests with a hearty appetite.

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Biscuits and gravy serve as a good 'ol delicious Southern staple.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Our delicious take on the classic shrimp and grits that we loaded with bacon and cheese.

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

If you're craving a breakfast burrito, try this tastier stand-in.

Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

This recipe is peachy-keen and sure to impress a crowd, just top it off with whipped cream.

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Orange Rolls

There's nothing better than starting your day with these zesty orange rolls.

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

This scrumptious lemon bread is great to have on deck for an easy brunch spread.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Buttery blueberry muffins that'll melt in your mouth.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

This savory dish will impress even the pickiest of eaters.

Blackberry French Toast

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

A tasty blueberry dish that tastes even better with a dollop of whipped cream.

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peach Scones

A fluffy easy-to-grab treat that reminds us of summer.

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

This herb-filled tomato frittata fulfills all of our cravings.

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Spice up your bacon with cayenne pepper for an extraordinary dish.

Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles

This delectable bite-sized dish is perfect for a brunch board.

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

Oatmeal doesn't have to be bland. This recipe is full of flavor from apples, pecans, and seasonal fruit.

Strawberry Jam

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Strawberry Jam

Just like grandma used to make it. Spread the fruity goodness on a warm biscuit, waffle, or toast.

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

This delicious ham hash is versatile enough to be served at brunch or even for dinner.

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Buttermilk grits paired with fresh blackberry jam is a combination we can get behind.

Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Huevos Rancheros Bake

This cheesy, egg-topped casserole is fit for a King and is certain to satisfy your savory-tooth.

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Top this tasty cornmeal cake with fresh blueberries for a berry-overload.

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

This tomato casserole bursts with flavor and can be scooped up with savory ham chips.

Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson

Recipe: Homemade Crescent Rolls

These buttery, homemade crescents are sure to be gone in seconds.

Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fresh Corn and Chèvre Grits

Take your grits to the next level by adding chives and creamy goat cheese.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Breakfast sandwiches are a no-brainer for an easy, accommodating brunch option.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Calling all bacon lovers, this quiche crust is made up of hashbrowns and bacon.

Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Serve these fluffy flap jacks with home-made brown butter syrup and blueberry compote.

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Is it a muffin or a doughnut? Either way we're hooked on this sweet treat.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

When entertaining a crowd, you can never go wrong with a creamy egg strata.

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Careful leaving out these sugary sticky buns, they are certain to be gone in a flash.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits

Homemade biscuits always have a place at a Southern brunch spread.

Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce

These breakfast sausage meatballs are easy to serve and delicious to eat.

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

We added a Southern touch to this quiche by adding cheesy grits.

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

If fall is calling, you must go make this decadent chocolate pumpkin bread.

The Big Cinnamon Roll

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: The Big Cinnamon Roll

This melt in your mouth cinnamon roll is fit for a crowd.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Wake up your guests with the aroma of this savory bread pudding in a slow cooker.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

They're called the best-ever for a reason.

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

These crunchy flavorful potatoes pair well as a side to omelets or sweet dishes.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Top these mouth-watering pumpkin muffins with a brown-sugar crumble.

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Don't be afraid to load this meatless frittata with your favorite veggies and spices.

