70 Easy Brunch Recipes You'll Want To Make Every Weekend

Wake up and smell the coffee. Brunch has become America's favorite and trendiest affair. However, in the South we consider brunch a regular part of our weekend mornings. We'll never turn down a reason to try our hand at a brand new recipe or pull together another casserole in our 9- by 13-inch pan. It's always been a staple to host brunch for a family get-together or to invite neighbors over for homemade biscuits and jam. What else would you do on a Saturday morning? We like our eggs how we like our mornings, sunny side up.

Brunch is a meal that seamlessly translates into an easy get-together to catch up with old friends or a low stress gathering to spend time with family. If you like to sleep in a little past nine and prefer to not commit to evening plans, brunch is the best option. Don't worry about being fancy, just cherish the time with your loved ones while biting into some delicious homemade cinnamon rolls. We found the tastiest easy-cook recipes that are must-haves for your next brunch. Make the most of your morning with these delicious recipes.