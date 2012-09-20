43 Breakfast Casserole Recipes Worth Waking Up For
A breakfast casserole is one of the most delicious ways to start the day. Whether you're a sweet person who prefers a baked French toast or fruit-filled pancake casserole, or a savory person who likes a hearty sausage-and-grits casserole, cheesy frittata, or enchiladas, we've got a breakfast casserole you'll love. From eggs and bacon to grits, this collection of breakfast casseroles has all your morning favorites. These easy casserole recipes are perfect for casual family breakfasts or a special Sunday brunch with friends. Many of our breakfast casseroles are make-ahead recipes, so you can actually sleep in and still get a hot and filling meal on the table. Now that's how to start the day off on the right foot.
Pancake Casserole
A drizzle of maple syrup and a few pats of butter are all you need to put the finishing touches on this simple, delicious pancake casserole.
Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
This hearty casserole feeds a full house with a little bit of everything mixed into one deliciously cheesy dish.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Make enough French toast for the whole family without having to stand over a hot stove all morning by baking it in casserole form in your favorite 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
With a crumbly streusel topping, this pancake bake is a perfect combination of pancakes and coffeecake.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
The crust of this quiche is made from grits, need we say anything more to convince you to make it this weekend?
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Every Southern family should have this dish in their weekend rotation. It transitions seamlessly from breakfast to dinner, although we're always partial to breakfast shrimp and grits.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Store-bought biscuits help this hearty casserole come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Tater tots aren't just for the kids. This classic casserole is a great way to upgrade the beloved potato puffs for a dish the whole family will devour.
Waffle Casseorle
Transform frozen waffles into a sweet casserole by adding homemade custard, maple syrup, and a splash of bourbon.
Crustless Collard Greens Quiche
If you ever find yourself with leftover ham, turn it into a show-stopping quiche with little effort on your part.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
For those who may not know, a strata is a casserole built with layers of bread and egg like a savory bread pudding. This version also includes caramelized onion, spinach, and pork to really enhance those flavors.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Who knew you could cook cinnamon rolls in a slow cooker? This is a technique you've gotta try this fall.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Biscuits and gravy have been a Southern tradition for years, and for good reason. This take on the classic dish is big-batch, so it'll feed the whole family.
Orange-Vanilla French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Orange and vanilla is one of those unexpected flavor combinations that just works so well. And you can never go wrong with a drizzle of bourbon-maple syrup.
Baked Oatmeal
With cinnamon apples and toasty pecans, this Baked Oatmeal is ideal for fall mornings.
Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
On those hectic holiday mornings, there's barely enough time to get everything ready for the day. Prepare this fuss-free, festive French toast casserole ahead of time.
Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
This no-frills recipe will be the star of any weekend breakfast.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This casserole is loaded up with lots of potato, sausage, and cheese, combining all our favorite brunch sides into one easy casserole. All you need now is a big pot of scrambled eggs.
Hashbrown Casserole
This classic dish couldn't be any easier to pull together. You'll just stir together the first five ingredients, top with cornflakes cereal, and bake.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Don't let that banana bread go stale. Use the extra loaf as a base for French toast with this scrumptious casserole recipe.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Bring new life to those day-old croissants in this savory breakfast casserole, complete with country ham, spinach, dijon mustard, and caramelized onions.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
A scoop of this one-skillet grits dish makes the perfect base for a breakfast bowl. Plus, you'll start the day off right and get some greens in.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
This stunning pancake casserole can be made almost completely ahead of time, leaving you lots of time to get the kids up and ready before enjoying an indulgent brunch.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
This casserole is rich, delicious, and worthy of any Thanksgiving Brunch or Christmas Morning Breakfast. Topped with Gruyère cheese, the casserole browns beautifully and has a delicious nutty flavor, but you can sub Swiss cheese if you prefer. Pre-made store bought croissants from your local grocery give bakery-fresh flavor with minimum effort and add a flaky crust to the dish's edges.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Sweet potato helps build up this casserole to make it more substantial alongside pork sausage and mozzarella cheese.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
A layer of cheese on top bubbles to golden-brown perfection. You can't go wrong with this Southern staple.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
We love Conecuh Hickory Smoked Sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama, since 1947. You can also opt for a breakfast sausage, flavored with sage and black pepper, for a classic breakfast dish. Low on time? Assemble up to four days ahead and keep in the fridge; then let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes before baking.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
A frittata may sound fancy, but in reality it's super easy to make and a great way to impress your brunch crowd.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
Topped with gleaming sunny-side-up eggs and layered with corn tostadas and refried beans, this Huevos Rancheros Bake has a little bit of everything.
Country Ham Hash
Country ham is one of our favorite breakfast specialties, and tossed with roasted potatoes, it simply can't be beat.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Who says enchiladas are just for dinner? You and your entire family won't be able to resist this decadent breakfast casserole. It's flavored with bold Mexican flavors, like fresh red bell peppers, salsa verde, fresh cilantro, and chopped avocado. The cheese sauce comes together with only six ingredients, and helps take this crowd-pleasing casserole to the next level in flavor and fill.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Inspired by traditional Middle Eastern dish shakshuka, this tomato-and-egg casserole is best enjoyed with crusty bread and crispy ham.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Remember: No cinnamon rolls are complete without a generous drizzle of sweet vanilla glaze.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Imagine your favorite caprese salad, complete with tomato, mozzarella, and basil, but in breakfast-casserole form. You're going to want to bookmark this one.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
This spice-packed breakfast casserole is ideal for the morning after a major holiday, like Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This casserole is made for breakfast, but it can really be enjoyed at any time of day.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Make use of all those extra farmers' market veggies in this simple Spring Vegetable Frittata.
Sausage, Egg, and Biscuits Casserole
Turn your favorite breakfast sandwich into a filling casserole with this easy recipe.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Although this recipe calls for French bread, you can sub sweet Italian bread, a dense, crumbed white Pullman, challah, or brioche for varied density and flavor. This one-pan dish is great to make the night before for company, or for a family member's birthday breakfast. It is sweet on its own, but of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream.
Creamy Egg Strata
Let Creamy Egg Strata be the star of your next brunch. Made with Swiss and Parmesan cheese, this creamy egg dish is worth waking up for. Just make sure you chill it for 8 to 24 hours so the bread has a chance to soak up the flavors.
Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas
These mini frittatas work for simple weekday breakfasts, but can be spruced up and individually plated for more formal occasions. No ramekins on hand? This recipe can also be adapted for a large frittata – simply pour the egg mixture into a 13x9 baking dish and bake for about 20 minutes longer.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
Homemade crêpes, baked ham, and cheese sauce join forces for this twist on classic Gentleman's Casserole. Breakfast basics – scrambled eggs, breakfast ham, green onions, and cheese sauce – is a new take on traditional flavor.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Part quiche, part omelet, but easier than both. This hearty Italian frittata recipe makes enough to feed your entire family—all in a single skillet. In our recipe, we amped up our basic eggs with diced red bell pepper, fresh parsley, chopped chives, crispy potato wedges, and creamy ricotta cheese. You can use any combination of fillings you'd like such as savory bacon, summer tomatoes, or dried rosemary. For a simple fix, throw in last night's leftovers and whichever cheese you have on hand.