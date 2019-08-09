52 Breakfast Breads to Make This Weekend
Is there anything better than waking up on a slow Saturday to the smell of homemade bread baking in the oven? Make the most of your mornings and try out one of our favorite breakfast bread recipes. We have options for every palate, from our savory Bacon Cheddar Scones to our sweet Orange Rolls. Enjoy these breakfast breads with a mug of coffee or tea, and for the kids, serve with a glass of milk. All eyes will be on centerpiece-worthy breads, like our Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread or Caramel Apple Coffee Cake. If you're looking for a portable brunch potluck option, try our Peach Scones or Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins. While these recipes are designed for breakfast, they're great to snack on at any time of day. This weekend, impress family or guests by whipping up one of these stunning breakfast breads. It's the perfect way to start the morning off right, and these breakfast breads are certainly worth waking up for.
Apple Bread
Recipe: Apple Bread
This sweet Apple Bread goes great with a cup of coffee or, for dessert, a scoop of ice cream.
Orange Rolls
Recipe: Orange Rolls
There's no breakfast bread that's more nostalgic than sweet Alabama Orange Rolls.
Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread
Recipe: Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread
Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread is packed full of banana and pecans, and it's sure to win over any crowd.
Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
Recipe: Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
The fall season is our favorite excuse to incorporate pumpkin into every meal, from breakfast to dinner to dessert.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits
Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit will remain in our hall-of-fame recipe book for years to come.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
These elegant miniature sticky buns can be enjoyed at a potluck brunch or on-the-go.
Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
We've combined two favorite breakfast breads, biscuits and cinnamon rolls, to make the fusion of your dreams.
Homemade Pop Tarts
Recipe: Homemade Pop Tarts
Your kids will go crazy for this homemade version of their favorite breakfast pastry.
Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
Recipe: Buttermilk Breakfast Scones
Buttermilk adds a thick, fluffy texture to these classic scones. This recipe calls for currants, but feel free to get creative with the fruity flavors.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts
These doughnuts will be a real sweet treat for your family. One taste and they'll be begging for you to make these homemade doughnuts every morning!
Peach Scones
Recipe: Peach Scones
Peach is one of our all-time favorite seasonal flavors, and it adds a pop of freshness to these classic scones.
Applesauce Cake
Recipe: Applesauce Cake
A few cups of applesauce are the secret to this snack-worthy cake's super-moist texture.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Keep a batch of this classic coffee cake around in case of unexpected company (or just to snack on).
Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
Use whichever berries you have on hand in these easy, versatile, fruity muffins.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Thick, decadent caramel apple topping gives classic coffee cake a serious upgrade.
Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Recipe: Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
In the summertime, we throw peaches into any recipe we can, and they add wonderful freshness to this coffee cake.
Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
Recipe: Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins
Who needs to go to the bakery when you can make your own Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins?
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These bite-sized treats are easily transportable for a decadent on-the-go breakfast.
Banana Bread
Recipe: Banana Bread
Repurpose those overripe bananas in this ever-classic Banana Bread.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
Recipe: Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
A twist on classic cornbread, this Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake gains freshness from pops of melty blueberries to make a stellar Southern breakfast.
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns
Test Kitchen pro and baker extraordinaire Paige Grandjean and her mom prep the dough for these sticky buns on Christmas Eve and bake them first thing on Christmas morning. Once you give the recipe a try, it just might become tradition for you, too.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Bread
This cozy bread is full of the flavors of fall. The recipe makes two loaves, so you can enjoy one and freeze the other for later or gift it to make a friend's day.
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Recipe: Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Many breakfast breads are just dessert in disguise, and these fudgy muffins fall in that category.
Blueberry Muffin Bread With Pecan Crumble Topping
Recipe: Blueberry Muffin Bread With Pecan Crumble Topping
The blueberry muffin flavor you crave meets the ease of your loaf pan with this kid-friendly breakfast bread recipe. It takes just 15 minutes of hands-on time, which is perfect for whipping up on a weekend.
Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe: Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
Whether for Valentine's Day, Christmas morning, or even a random Saturday morning, these Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls are a festive (not to mention decadent!) way to start the day.
Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread
Recipe: Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread
This bread recipe will change your mind on "savory cake," which yes, is a thing. This French-inspired recipe is basically a loaf-sized scone, so yes, you're going to love it.
Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins
Recipe: Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins
Since they start with frozen puff pastry, these sweet muffins don't require an ounce of yeast. In fact, you need just five ingredients that you might already have on hand.
Carrot Cake Quick Bread
Recipe: Carrot Cake Quick Bread
Getting little bunnies out of bed in the morning has never been easier than with the smell of carrot cake bread making its way through the house! Since the recipe makes enough for two loaves, our Test Kitchen made it easy to freeze.
Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter
Recipe: Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter
We know blueberry is one of the most beloved muffin flavors, but this sweet raspberry recipe just might change your tune on that. One five-star recipe reviewer even owned up to making this recipe "10 times now."
Sour Cream Banana Bread With Pecan Streusel Topping
Recipe: Sour Cream Banana Bread With Pecan Streusel Topping
The saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Our original banana bread recipe wasn't broken, but this sour cream-filled, streusel-topped version sure did fix it.
Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
Recipe: Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
Have you ever seen a prettier breakfast bread? Chilling the dough overnight is our Test Kitchen's way to ensure it's easier to work with.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
If you can't get enough pumpkin spice during the fall, wait until you try these pumpkin muffins that also include a swirl of cream cheese. Good morning, indeed!
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
Recipe: Cranberry Eggnog Bread
With festive flavors like cranberry, eggnog, and orange, this recipe is sure to get your family in the holiday spirit. You can even add a tablespoon of rum to the glaze to make it extra festive!
Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
It doesn't get better than fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. But wait—it does! Add homemade apple butter and an apple cider glaze, and you have the fall breakfast of your dreams.
Piña Colada Quick Bread
Recipe: Piña Colada Quick Bread
Our Test Kitchen compared this quick bread to the breakfast version of Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. The hardest part of this recipe is waiting for it to cool completely before digging in.
Blueberry Streusel Muffins
Recipe: Blueberry Streusel Muffins
The streusel topping adds just the right amount of texture to classic blueberry muffins. Our Test Kitchen says you can swap blueberries for raspberries or blackberries depending what you have on hand.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
This pull-apart bread is a delight to make and enjoy. Each layer includes a crunchy, caramelized bit of cinnamon sugar on top once baked.
Gingerbread Muffins
Recipe: Gingerbread Muffins
This recipe is the perfect blend of old-fashioned gingerbread cake flavor and the convenience of grab-and-go muffins. Add that to the fact that they take just 30 minutes, and you've got yourself a brunch winner.
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Calling all bakers! Say hello to your next weekend project. This gorgeous breakfast bread will impress the whole family.
Pumpkin Bread
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread
Nothing says, "it's fall" quite like the smell of warm pumpkin bread emanating from the kitchen. "Easy to make, rave reviews. What's not to love?" wrote one five-star reviewer.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
Recipe: Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
This comforting fall bread starts with a batch of our reader-favorite Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. If you prefer grab-and-go muffins to a loaf, this recipe also includes that option.
Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
If you want to switch up your usual Sunday morning cinnamon roll routine, try a number of twists on this classic recipe like Apple-Cinnamon Rolls, Chocolate-Cinnamon Rolls, or Cranberry-Cinnamon Rolls.
Coffee Cake Muffins
Recipe: Coffee Cake Muffins
File these under the "freezes beautifully" section of your recipe tin. To thaw, simply place in your microwave on low power for a minute.
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins
Recipe: Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins
Frozen bread dough makes these muffins a snap to put together. They're the ideal make-ahead weekend brunch dish since they need to chill overnight.
Bacon Cheddar Scones
Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Scones
Breakfast breads don't have to be sweet! These savory scones taste similar to classic buttermilk biscuits, and the add-ins like bacon, cheddar cheese, and scallions only improve the flavor.
Nutella Banana Bread
Recipe: Nutella Banana Bread
The quickest way to take any sweet recipe absolutely over the top? Add a swirl of Nutella. Not only does it make classic banana bread even more tasty, but it yields a moist texture as well.
Sweet Potato Muffins
Recipe: Sweet Potato Muffins
Since they start with mashed sweet potatoes and don't contain a ton of sugar, these muffins are on the surprisingly healthy side of breakfast breads.
Raisin Bread
Recipe: Raisin Bread
This raisin bread recipe can be enjoyed regardless the season, and it makes two loaves, so be prepared to share!
Trisha Yearwood's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel
Recipe: Trisha Yearwood's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel
If "pecan sticky buns" didn't sound decadent enough, country singer and Food Network star Trisha Yearwood's recipe adds bacon caramel on top. "They did not last an hour in my house," wrote one five-star reviewer.
Fig Bread
Recipe: Fig Bread
Fig season is short, so our Test Kitchen developed this sweet fig bread recipe with dried figs so that you can enjoy it year round.
Apple Muffins
Recipe: Apple Muffins
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing recipe to add to your breakfast spread, these Apple Muffins are sure to be hit. Our Test Kitchen says the tender texture is "almost cake-like."
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe: Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
There's no question that Santa has come when the kids wake up on Christmas morning and smell the aroma of these cinnamon rolls coming from the kitchen.