52 Breakfast Breads to Make This Weekend

By Zoe Denenberg Updated May 17, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Is there anything better than waking up on a slow Saturday to the smell of homemade bread baking in the oven? Make the most of your mornings and try out one of our favorite breakfast bread recipes. We have options for every palate, from our savory Bacon Cheddar Scones to our sweet Orange Rolls. Enjoy these breakfast breads with a mug of coffee or tea, and for the kids, serve with a glass of milk. All eyes will be on centerpiece-worthy breads, like our Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread or Caramel Apple Coffee Cake. If you're looking for a portable brunch potluck option, try our Peach Scones or Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins. While these recipes are designed for breakfast, they're great to snack on at any time of day. This weekend, impress family or guests by whipping up one of these stunning breakfast breads. It's the perfect way to start the morning off right, and these breakfast breads are certainly worth waking up for.

Apple Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

This sweet Apple Bread goes great with a cup of coffee or, for dessert, a scoop of ice cream.

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

There's no breakfast bread that's more nostalgic than sweet Alabama Orange Rolls.

Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Amy Grant's Banana Nut Bread is packed full of banana and pecans, and it's sure to win over any crowd.

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Propr Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

The fall season is our favorite excuse to incorporate pumpkin into every meal, from breakfast to dinner to dessert.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit will remain in our hall-of-fame recipe book for years to come.

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

These elegant miniature sticky buns can be enjoyed at a potluck brunch or on-the-go.

Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Credit: Alison Miksch

We've combined two favorite breakfast breads, biscuits and cinnamon rolls, to make the fusion of your dreams.

Homemade Pop Tarts

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Your kids will go crazy for this homemade version of their favorite breakfast pastry.

Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

Credit: Southern Living

Buttermilk adds a thick, fluffy texture to these classic scones. This recipe calls for currants, but feel free to get creative with the fruity flavors.

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Credit: Micah A. Leal

These doughnuts will be a real sweet treat for your family. One taste and they'll be begging for you to make these homemade doughnuts every morning!

Peach Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Peach is one of our all-time favorite seasonal flavors, and it adds a pop of freshness to these classic scones.

Applesauce Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

A few cups of applesauce are the secret to this snack-worthy cake's super-moist texture.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Keep a batch of this classic coffee cake around in case of unexpected company (or just to snack on).

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Use whichever berries you have on hand in these easy, versatile, fruity muffins.

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Thick, decadent caramel apple topping gives classic coffee cake a serious upgrade.

Fresh Peach Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

In the summertime, we throw peaches into any recipe we can, and they add wonderful freshness to this coffee cake.

Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

Who needs to go to the bakery when you can make your own Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins?

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

These bite-sized treats are easily transportable for a decadent on-the-go breakfast.

Banana Bread

Credit: Southern Living

Repurpose those overripe bananas in this ever-classic Banana Bread.

Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

A twist on classic cornbread, this Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake gains freshness from pops of melty blueberries to make a stellar Southern breakfast.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Test Kitchen pro and baker extraordinaire Paige Grandjean and her mom prep the dough for these sticky buns on Christmas Eve and bake them first thing on Christmas morning. Once you give the recipe a try, it just might become tradition for you, too.

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

This cozy bread is full of the flavors of fall. The recipe makes two loaves, so you can enjoy one and freeze the other for later or gift it to make a friend's day.

Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

Many breakfast breads are just dessert in disguise, and these fudgy muffins fall in that category.

Blueberry Muffin Bread With Pecan Crumble Topping

Credit: Joy Howard

The blueberry muffin flavor you crave meets the ease of your loaf pan with this kid-friendly breakfast bread recipe. It takes just 15 minutes of hands-on time, which is perfect for whipping up on a weekend.

Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Whether for Valentine's Day, Christmas morning, or even a random Saturday morning, these Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls are a festive (not to mention decadent!) way to start the day.

Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread

Credit: Sheri Castle

This bread recipe will change your mind on "savory cake," which yes, is a thing. This French-inspired recipe is basically a loaf-sized scone, so yes, you're going to love it.

Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Since they start with frozen puff pastry, these sweet muffins don't require an ounce of yeast. In fact, you need just five ingredients that you might already have on hand.

Carrot Cake Quick Bread

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Getting little bunnies out of bed in the morning has never been easier than with the smell of carrot cake bread making its way through the house! Since the recipe makes enough for two loaves, our Test Kitchen made it easy to freeze.

Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

We know blueberry is one of the most beloved muffin flavors, but this sweet raspberry recipe just might change your tune on that. One five-star recipe reviewer even owned up to making this recipe "10 times now."

Sour Cream Banana Bread With Pecan Streusel Topping

Credit: Victor Protasio

The saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Our original banana bread recipe wasn't broken, but this sour cream-filled, streusel-topped version sure did fix it.

Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Have you ever seen a prettier breakfast bread? Chilling the dough overnight is our Test Kitchen's way to ensure it's easier to work with.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

If you can't get enough pumpkin spice during the fall, wait until you try these pumpkin muffins that also include a swirl of cream cheese. Good morning, indeed!

Cranberry Eggnog Bread

Credit: Photo: Jen Causey

With festive flavors like cranberry, eggnog, and orange, this recipe is sure to get your family in the holiday spirit. You can even add a tablespoon of rum to the glaze to make it extra festive!

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

It doesn't get better than fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. But wait—it does! Add homemade apple butter and an apple cider glaze, and you have the fall breakfast of your dreams.

Piña Colada Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Our Test Kitchen compared this quick bread to the breakfast version of Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. The hardest part of this recipe is waiting for it to cool completely before digging in.

Blueberry Streusel Muffins

Credit: Southern Living

The streusel topping adds just the right amount of texture to classic blueberry muffins. Our Test Kitchen says you can swap blueberries for raspberries or blackberries depending what you have on hand.

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

This pull-apart bread is a delight to make and enjoy. Each layer includes a crunchy, caramelized bit of cinnamon sugar on top once baked.

Gingerbread Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

This recipe is the perfect blend of old-fashioned gingerbread cake flavor and the convenience of grab-and-go muffins. Add that to the fact that they take just 30 minutes, and you've got yourself a brunch winner.

Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree

Calling all bakers! Say hello to your next weekend project. This gorgeous breakfast bread will impress the whole family.

Pumpkin Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Nothing says, "it's fall" quite like the smell of warm pumpkin bread emanating from the kitchen. "Easy to make, rave reviews. What's not to love?" wrote one five-star reviewer.

Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This comforting fall bread starts with a batch of our reader-favorite Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. If you prefer grab-and-go muffins to a loaf, this recipe also includes that option.

Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Credit: Luca Trovato

If you want to switch up your usual Sunday morning cinnamon roll routine, try a number of twists on this classic recipe like Apple-Cinnamon Rolls, Chocolate-Cinnamon Rolls, or Cranberry-Cinnamon Rolls.

Coffee Cake Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

File these under the "freezes beautifully" section of your recipe tin. To thaw, simply place in your microwave on low power for a minute.

Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Frozen bread dough makes these muffins a snap to put together. They're the ideal make-ahead weekend brunch dish since they need to chill overnight.

Bacon Cheddar Scones

Credit: Joy Howard

Breakfast breads don't have to be sweet! These savory scones taste similar to classic buttermilk biscuits, and the add-ins like bacon, cheddar cheese, and scallions only improve the flavor.

Nutella Banana Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

The quickest way to take any sweet recipe absolutely over the top? Add a swirl of Nutella. Not only does it make classic banana bread even more tasty, but it yields a moist texture as well.

Sweet Potato Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Since they start with mashed sweet potatoes and don't contain a ton of sugar, these muffins are on the surprisingly healthy side of breakfast breads.

Raisin Bread

Credit: Southern Living

This raisin bread recipe can be enjoyed regardless the season, and it makes two loaves, so be prepared to share!

Trisha Yearwood's Pecan Sticky Buns with Bacon Caramel

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

If "pecan sticky buns" didn't sound decadent enough, country singer and Food Network star Trisha Yearwood's recipe adds bacon caramel on top. "They did not last an hour in my house," wrote one five-star reviewer.

Fig Bread

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Fig season is short, so our Test Kitchen developed this sweet fig bread recipe with dried figs so that you can enjoy it year round.

Apple Muffins

Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing recipe to add to your breakfast spread, these Apple Muffins are sure to be hit. Our Test Kitchen says the tender texture is "almost cake-like."

Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

There's no question that Santa has come when the kids wake up on Christmas morning and smell the aroma of these cinnamon rolls coming from the kitchen.

By Zoe Denenberg