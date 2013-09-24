Comforting Yeast Bread Recipes to Bake on Lazy Weekend Afternoons
If there's one thing Southerners know, it's that soft, pillowy, and served hot are the only imperatives of a good yeast bread recipe. Homemade bread, whether as a sandwich or Parker House roll, can elevate any meal from good to great. It starts with the way your entire house smells like a bakery, the warm scent of dough rising wafting through the kitchen. The smell only gets better as the bread bakes, and it's nearly impossible to exercise a drop of self-control and prevent yourself from tearing into the loaf as soon as it comes out of the oven. Besides the standard rolls and sandwich bread, we've included Potato Bread, the classic weekend morning Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing, and some seasonal items so good, you'll want to make them year round. We're talking about Apple Cinnamon Bread, Blueberry-Citrus Rolls, and Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread. Need we go on? If you're searching for comforting yeast bread recipes, look no further.
Make Your Own Bread
Although yeast bread recipes take a pinch more patience than quick breads, nothing tastes quite as comforting or makes the kitchen smell more inviting. Baking in a cold kitchen? Turn your microwave into a proof box: Heat 2 cups water in a glass measuring cup for 4 minutes. Move water to back of microwave. Set dough, covered in a bowl, in the center. Shut the door (with microwave off); let rise. Lunchtime will get a whole lot tastier when sandwiches are made with slices of perfectly soft homemade loaves. Cooking Video: How To Proof Yeast
Sally Lunn Bread
Recipe: Sally Lunn Bread
The no-knead recipe came from England, but Southerners have been starry-eyed for the brioche-like loaf for decades.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls
These dinner rolls are also terrific for sandwiches. Sweet potato adds a fun orange hue and earthy sweetness.
Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls
Recipe: Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls
This from-scratch recipe is suited for any level of cook—even first timers. Test Kitchen Tip: Brush unbaked rolls with a lightly beaten egg white and sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds. Or, brush unbaked rolls with melted butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, kosher salt, coarsely ground pepper, and dried Italian seasoning.
Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread
This makes two gorgeous loaves for breakfast, tea, or coffee. Keep one and share the other.
Potato Bread
Recipe: Potato Bread
Something about potatoes yields an incredibly soft, fluffy loaf. The added bonus? It'll keep for longer than your regular wheat bread. Try this recipe if you need to use up leftover mashed potatoes or the remaining spuds in the pantry.
Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Recipe: Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Move over, blueberry muffins. There's a decadent, sticky new kid on the block.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Bread
Serve thick slices at breakfast or as a snack. Toast, make French toast, or enjoy plain—that's the beauty of our Apple Cinnamon Bread.
Buttermilk Fantail Rolls
Recipe: Buttermilk Fantail Rolls
Brushing these rolls with melted butter and sprinkling with sea salt really takes them over the top.
Rosemary Focaccia with Stewed Grapes and Olives
Recipe: Rosemary Focaccia with Stewed Grapes and Olives
If you want to give your focaccia a little pizazz, Stewed Grapes and Olives is a quick recipe that will instantly add something special.
Sandwich Bread
Recipe: Sandwich Bread
Take your sandwiches to another level with homemade bread. You can freeze extra slices and use them for grilled cheese and French toast.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
It's a shortcut cinnamon roll with a deliciously crunchy cinnamon cap on every buttery layer.
Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
There's nothing quite like a cinnamon roll warm from the oven, dripping with icing on a Saturday morning. Nothing else can compete. Not even close.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
Recipe: No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
This tender loaf is low effort but every bit as delicious as if you had spent the whole afternoon kneading.
Potato Rolls
Recipe: Potato Rolls
Consider these the individual serving of Potato Bread. Serving them piping hot is obligatory.
Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese
Recipe: Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese
Studded with cranberries and drizzled with Orange-Cream Cheese glaze, our Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread is a sweet tea-time snack.
Lagniappe Bread Rolls
Recipe: Lagniappe Bread Rolls
Southern Living 2020 Cook of the Year Melissa Martin shares her recipe for this comforting Cajun bread roll. Slightly sweet, these rolls are nice and pillowy, needing only a dab of butter.
Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls
Recipe: Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls
These are everything a good Parker House roll should be. Buttery, sweet, and incredibly soft.
Buttery Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Buttery Yeast Rolls
Everyone needs a standard roll recipe in their recipe tin. This is it. Turn the extras (if there are any) into sandwiches and sliders.
Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
If you thought that traditional cinnamon rolls were divine, wait until you taste these Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls. Sweet apple butter runs through the dough, balanced by crunchy pecans. You'll want to make these all year long.
Rosemary Focaccia Bread
Recipe: Rosemary Focaccia Bread
Fragrant rosemary elevates an otherwise simple bread recipe. Serve with generous amounts of good olive oil and balsamic.