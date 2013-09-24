Comforting Yeast Bread Recipes to Bake on Lazy Weekend Afternoons

By Marissa Wu
Credit: Hector Sanchez

If there's one thing Southerners know, it's that soft, pillowy, and served hot are the only imperatives of a good yeast bread recipe. Homemade bread, whether as a sandwich or Parker House roll, can elevate any meal from good to great. It starts with the way your entire house smells like a bakery, the warm scent of dough rising wafting through the kitchen. The smell only gets better as the bread bakes, and it's nearly impossible to exercise a drop of self-control and prevent yourself from tearing into the loaf as soon as it comes out of the oven. Besides the standard rolls and sandwich bread, we've included Potato Bread, the classic weekend morning Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing, and some seasonal items so good, you'll want to make them year round. We're talking about Apple Cinnamon Bread, Blueberry-Citrus Rolls, and Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread. Need we go on? If you're searching for comforting yeast bread recipes, look no further.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Make Your Own Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Although yeast bread recipes take a pinch more patience than quick breads, nothing tastes quite as comforting or makes the kitchen smell more inviting. Baking in a cold kitchen? Turn your microwave into a proof box: Heat 2 cups water in a glass measuring cup for 4 minutes. Move water to back of microwave. Set dough, covered in a bowl, in the center. Shut the door (with microwave off); let rise. Lunchtime will get a whole lot tastier when sandwiches are made with slices of perfectly soft homemade loaves. Cooking Video: How To Proof Yeast

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Sally Lunn Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Sally Lunn Bread

The no-knead recipe came from England, but Southerners have been starry-eyed for the brioche-like loaf for decades.

3 of 21

Sweet Potato Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls

These dinner rolls are also terrific for sandwiches. Sweet potato adds a fun orange hue and earthy sweetness. 

Advertisement

4 of 21

Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson

Recipe: Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

This from-scratch recipe is suited for any level of cook—even first timers. Test Kitchen Tip: Brush unbaked rolls with a lightly beaten egg white and sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds. Or, brush unbaked rolls with melted butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, kosher salt, coarsely ground pepper, and dried Italian seasoning.

5 of 21

Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus Pull-Apart Bread

This makes two gorgeous loaves for breakfast, tea, or coffee. Keep one and share the other.

6 of 21

Potato Bread

Credit: Katrin Ray Shumakov

Recipe: Potato Bread

Something about potatoes yields an incredibly soft, fluffy loaf. The added bonus? It'll keep for longer than your regular wheat bread. Try this recipe if you need to use up leftover mashed potatoes or the remaining spuds in the pantry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze

Move over, blueberry muffins. There's a decadent, sticky new kid on the block.

8 of 21

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Bread

Serve thick slices at breakfast or as a snack. Toast, make French toast, or enjoy plain—that's the beauty of our Apple Cinnamon Bread.

9 of 21

Buttermilk Fantail Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Buttermilk Fantail Rolls

Brushing these rolls with melted butter and sprinkling with sea salt really takes them over the top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Rosemary Focaccia with Stewed Grapes and Olives

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Rosemary Focaccia with Stewed Grapes and Olives

If you want to give your focaccia a little pizazz, Stewed Grapes and Olives is a quick recipe that will instantly add something special.

11 of 21

Sandwich Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sandwich Bread

Take your sandwiches to another level with homemade bread. You can freeze extra slices and use them for grilled cheese and French toast.

12 of 21

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

It's a shortcut cinnamon roll with a deliciously crunchy cinnamon cap on every buttery layer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

There's nothing quite like a cinnamon roll warm from the oven, dripping with icing on a Saturday morning. Nothing else can compete. Not even close.

14 of 21

No-Knead Buttermilk Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: No-Knead Buttermilk Bread

This tender loaf is low effort but every bit as delicious as if you had spent the whole afternoon kneading.

15 of 21

Potato Rolls

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Potato Rolls

Consider these the individual serving of Potato Bread. Serving them piping hot is obligatory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese

Studded with cranberries and drizzled with Orange-Cream Cheese glaze, our Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread is a sweet tea-time snack.

17 of 21

Lagniappe Bread Rolls

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lagniappe Bread Rolls

Southern Living 2020 Cook of the Year Melissa Martin shares her recipe for this comforting Cajun bread roll. Slightly sweet, these rolls are nice and pillowy, needing only a dab of butter.

18 of 21

Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls

Credit: Jaguar Sun

Recipe: Carey Hynes' Parker House Rolls

These are everything a good Parker House roll should be. Buttery, sweet, and incredibly soft.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Buttery Yeast Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttery Yeast Rolls

Everyone needs a standard roll recipe in their recipe tin. This is it. Turn the extras (if there are any) into sandwiches and sliders.

20 of 21

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

If you thought that traditional cinnamon rolls were divine, wait until you taste these Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls. Sweet apple butter runs through the dough, balanced by crunchy pecans. You'll want to make these all year long.

21 of 21

Rosemary Focaccia Bread

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Rosemary Focaccia Bread

Fragrant rosemary elevates an otherwise simple bread recipe. Serve with generous amounts of good olive oil and balsamic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu