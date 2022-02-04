I Just Learned How To Make Toast in My Air Fryer And I Might Never Use a Toaster Again
As someone who uses their air fryer multiple times every week, sometimes daily, I always love learning new ways to use my favorite kitchen appliance. Based on that fact, my air fryer is the only small appliance that has earned a permanent spot on my kitchen counter. I use it for everything from making sweet potato fries to baking muffins to reheating leftovers.
How the thought of making toast in my air fryer has never crossed my mind before now, I have no idea. I was mindlessly scrolling through Tiktok and saw someone start their avocado toast by putting the bread in the air fryer to toast it. I completely missed what happened in the rest of the video because I was so mind blown by the fact that toast was made in the air fryer.
The very next morning after seeing the video, I had to try it for myself. I grabbed two pieces of bread and put them in my air fryer at 400 degrees. I checked them after about two minutes and flipped them to the other side. After two more minutes, the bread was toasted and featured a nice golden-brown color on each side. The time and temperature may vary slightly depending on which air fryer you use and how toasted you like your bread to be.
Since making the perfect toast for breakfast, I've also used my air fryer to toast French bread for Bruschetta and to toast bagels for sandwiches with equally great results. After this revelation, I don't know that I'll ever pull my toaster out of the cabinet. In the past, I sometimes decided against making toast because I didn't want to fool with pulling my toaster out of the cabinet, and now I am happy that I don't need to.