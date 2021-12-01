18 Treats To Put Inside Your Cinnamon Rolls That Aren't Cinnamon

Might we be so bold to suggest peanut butter, banana, and bacon?

Baking cinnamon rolls is one of our favorite ways to make any morning truly special. Whether it's a holiday brunch or just your average Sunday morning, the aroma of a fresh batch of cinnamon rolls wafting through the house is sure to rouse the whole family from its slumber. And while we love cinnamon rolls for all their gooey deliciousness, we have to admit that they are…predictable. When you eat a cinnamon roll—whether it's homemade or comes from a can—you know exactly what you're going to get. Pillowy dough with a sugary, well-spiced cinnamon filling, rolled up to create that signature swirl.

But we're here to give you permission to think outside the box. That's right—it ain't all cinnamon and sugar. There are so many ways to put a new spin on this classic treat, sans the cinnamon. For your next brunch or lazy Sunday morning, try swapping the cinnamon in your rolls with one of these creative fillings.

Orange Rolls

While cinnamon rolls may be popular across the U.S., the South has been making these citrusy rolls for decades. Filled with orange marmalade, these bright, sunny Orange Rolls will be a welcome addition to your breakfast spread.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Rolls

Break out that jar of Nutella and use the cult-favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread as a filling for your morning rolls. For extra elegance, sprinkle chopped hazelnuts over the Nutella layer before you roll it all up.

Cardamom Rolls

Think of these as the cinnamon roll's cool, sophisticated cousin. Cardamom is a warm spice with a bright, distinctively citrusy flavor. This twist on cinnamon rolls draws inspiration from Swedish cardamom buns, which you may have seen before at a fancy bakery. To make cardamom rolls, simply swap all of the cinnamon in your filling for the same amount of cardamom. To make cinnamon-cardamom rolls, substitute only half of the cinnamon.

Christmas Morning Rolls

Christmas morning calls for something extra-festive. This holiday, stuff your rolls to the brim with cranberries, orange zest, brown sugar, and—if you're feeling crazy—pecans. Find our recipe for Christmas Morning Rolls here.

Raspberry Rolls

Rolls swirled with raspberry jam? It doesn't get much prettier than that. While a layer of raspberry jam stands on its own as a great filling for these rolls, we like to add in some fresh raspberries, too.

Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls

Your favorite dessert is now acceptable to eat for breakfast. You're welcome. A filling of shredded carrot, brown sugar, sweetened shredded coconut, chopped pecans, butter, and cinnamon channels all the flavors of carrot cake into these sweet rolls. Find the full recipe here.

Pecan Rolls

All Southerners know the true beauty that is the Pecan Sticky Bun—these rolls draw inspiration from that beloved pastry. Layer your rolls with softened butter, brown sugar, and chopped, toasted pecans to achieve a nutty, caramel-y flavor.

Birthday Cake Rolls

Sprinkles make everything more fun. There's no denying that. For a very special birthday, make a sweet roll filling with cream cheese, white sugar, vanilla extract, and rainbow sprinkles. It's like a party in your mouth.

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls

Nothing says "fall" quite like a trip to the apple orchard. Use that haul of apples to make slow-cooker apple butter. You can use it in plenty of different ways, but we love to spread it over enriched dough to make these Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze.

Babka Rolls

Inspired by babka, a classic Jewish sweet bread made from braided dough layered with chocolate, these rolls are anything but ordinary. The thick filling is made from butter, honey, both bittersweet and milk chocolates, and (a tip from Melissa Weller's recipe in Food & Wine) ground chocolate wafer cookies.

Blueberry-Cream Cheese Rolls

If you swoon over danish at the local coffee shop, these rolls are for you. Mix white sugar with cream cheese and spread it over the rolled-out dough, then sprinkle on a layer of blueberries. Roll it up and top with a few extra blueberries before baking.

Lemon Sugar Rolls

We're keeping things light and fresh with these Lemon Sugar Rolls. To make these rolls, combine softened butter with white sugar and lemon zest, then spread the filling over the dough. The final product has a lovely citrusy kick—we love to top these with a thick cream cheese glaze.

PB&J Rolls

It's peanut butter-jelly time. This iconic duo gets a morning makeover when used as the filling for sweet rolls. Simply spread a layer of peanut butter over the dough, then top it with a layer of the jelly of your choice and roll it all up. It's as simple as that.

S'mores Rolls

Gather 'round the campfire for these decadent s'mores rolls. For our take on the classic camping treat, stuff your sweet rolls with chocolate, mini marshmallows, and crushed graham crackers.

Elvis Rolls

In an homage to Elvis's favorite sandwich, these funky rolls are filled with peanut butter, banana, and—if you're feeling really crazy—crumbled bacon. To sweeten things up, you can even add in marshmallow fluff.

Tropical Rolls

We're headed to the tropics. For a taste of sunshine, layer your cinnamon rolls with cream cheese, sweetened shredded coconut, and chopped pineapple.

Pumpkin Spice Rolls

In the fall, we go all-in on all things pumpkin. Accordingly, we make our autumnal cinnamon roll filling with butter, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spice.

Apple Pie Rolls