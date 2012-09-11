Our Best Quick Bread Recipes—No Long Rise Required

Homemade bread is really something special. There's nothing like pulling hot, pillowy dinner rolls out of your oven and spreading on the butter. However, with busy schedules, a fluffy, from-scratch Parker House roll just isn't always in the cards. That's where our tasty quick bread recipes come in. Quick breads can encompass everything from the iconic banana bread to treats like muffins, scones, and biscuits. The only qualifier (besides not being cake) is that they are chemically leavened, as opposed to using baker's yeast. So, there's no long rise required. We can attest that these quick bread recipes are downright delicious. Bake up a loaf of Zucchini Bread or a batch of Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins to add some pizazz to breakfast. (They're also great on the go as the kids are running for the school bus.) Peach scones are a delightful summer afternoon treat, and we'd never forget the cornbread, a staple at every Southern table. The next time you find yourself in a pinch, whip up one of these simple recipes, and you're guaranteed a winner.