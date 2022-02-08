Use the Bread Trick To Re-Soften Hardened Brown Sugar

Brown sugar makes an appearance in many of our favorite recipes, from our reader-loved Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies to these oh-so caramelized Brown Sugar-Glazed Pineapples to our party-perfect Bacon-Wrapped Smokies. It adds a scrumptious level of sweetness that simply can't be mimicked, which is why it should be a mainstay in the pantry all year long. However, anyone who isn't going through bags of brown sugar every month—what a delicious life professional bakers must have!—has probably run into the same issue every so often: The brown sugar can rebel against lack of use by drying out and hardening into a sugary hockey puck.

Sadly, this problem is often discovered when you're already set on making a particular cookie recipe. Perfect timing. While our instinct can be to call it a day and grab a bag on the next grocery run, or to try salvaging any scraps left by chiseling off chunks with a knife, there's another solution to ensure you'll have soft, pillowy brown sugar in just hours. Let's call it the bread trick.

If you open up the pantry to find a hardened block of brown sugar, don't panic. Instead, grab an airtight container (if it's not already being stored in one), a slice of bread, and a hopeful attitude. Put the hard brown sugar in the container, cozy the slice of bread up against it, close the airtight container, and wait. After a couple hours, you'll start noticing the sugar softening. A few hours later, the brown sugar should be fresh, soft, pillowy, and ready to be sprinkled into your mixing bowl.

Basically, the brown sugar re-softens using the moisture in the bread, which is why you might notice afterwards that the slice of bread is dried out. It's recommended to take out the bread after a day or two, mainly to ensure that it does not start molding and ruin the brown sugar. By then, the brown sugar should be refreshed enough to use for a while. (Brown sugar typically has a shelf life of at least 18 months, if stored properly to reduce moisture evaporation and keep away from bugs.)