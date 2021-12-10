How to Make Self-Rising Flour if You Don't Have Any on Hand
Here’s how to save yourself a trip to the store.
If you don't bake frequently, it probably isn't practical to keep your pantry stocked with an endless array of flour varieties. In many cases, a bag of all-purpose flour is enough to see you through. Every once in a while, though, you might find yourself looking at a recipe that specifically calls for self-rising flour. If that happens, there's no need to run to the store. We spoke to Christine Smith of Fairfax, Virginia, author of Cuisine of the Silk Road, and learned it's easy to make your own self-rising flour at home.
How to Make Your Own Self-Rising Flour
Smith says to make a cup of self-rising flour, simply measure out 1 level cup of all-purpose flour. Add 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and one-fourth of a teaspoon salt. Whisk to combine, and it's ready. It's that simple.
How to Make a Big Batch of Self-Rising Flour
If you're entertaining or preparing for holiday baking, you'll probably need to make your self-rising flour in bulk. Luckily, you can scale this recipe on a one-to-one basis. For example, to make four cups of flour, you'll combine four cups of all-purpose flour with six teaspoons (or two tablespoons) of baking powder and one teaspoon of salt.
How to Use Homemade Self-Rising Flour
You can use your homemade creation in virtually any recipe calling for self-rising flour. Self-rising flour is particularly good in pancakes, biscuits, and scones. It can also be used as a coating for chicken, fish, or vegetables. If you want to substitute it for all-purpose flour in a recipe, just be aware you may have to adjust the salt since it's already been added to the flour beforehand.
How to Store Homemade Self-Rising Flour
If you've got homemade self-rising flour leftover or if you merely prefer to make a big batch in advance, it can be stored for later use in an airtight container. Be aware that flour is one of those pantry staples that needs to be replaced over time. Check the expiration date on both the baking powder and the all-purpose flour you used to make your batch and use it with two or three months of the ingredient that expires soonest. To remember, simply put a "use by" date on the container.