Secrets to the Best Sprouted Whole Wheat Ezekiel Bread Recipe

We all know the benefits of whole wheat bread, but sprouted whole wheat bread might be even better. This type of bread, also known to many as Ezekiel Bread, uses sprouted whole grains—such as wheat, barley, and spelt—to make a loaf that is supposedly easier to digest and lower in gluten. Sprouting grains is a natural process that exposes the seeds to water, allowing them to germinate and sprout. The basic recipe and the name Ezekiel comes from a Bible reference: "take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them in a storage jar and use them to make bread for yourself." Want to try baking your own? Here are some tips and recipes to get started.