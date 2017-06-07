Secrets to the Best Sprouted Whole Wheat Ezekiel Bread Recipe
A tasty bread that's better for you and your body, any way you slice it.
We all know the benefits of whole wheat bread, but sprouted whole wheat bread might be even better. This type of bread, also known to many as Ezekiel Bread, uses sprouted whole grains—such as wheat, barley, and spelt—to make a loaf that is supposedly easier to digest and lower in gluten. Sprouting grains is a natural process that exposes the seeds to water, allowing them to germinate and sprout. The basic recipe and the name Ezekiel comes from a Bible reference: "take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them in a storage jar and use them to make bread for yourself." Want to try baking your own? Here are some tips and recipes to get started.
- Use multiple types of grains. The complexity of Ezekiel bread gives it a rich taste and provides numerous beneficial nutrients. Most sprouted breads contain three common and easy-to-find grains, including wheat, spelt, and barley.
- Soak to sprout. Before you can bake, you must sprout your grains (and seeds or beans if you're using them). This natural process allows the grains to germinate, unlocking key nutrients, and breaking down parts of the grain that are more difficult for the body to digest. As a result, the grains will contain more protein and more fiber.
- Drain and dry well. If you are sprouting your own grains, the next two steps are crucial. After they sprout, you must thoroughly drain the grains. This is usually done by spreading the grains over a cookie sheet place in a 200 degree oven for several hours until dry.
- If the sprouting process seems daunting, don't worry, there are plenty of sprouted whole grains available at the grocery store. Just mill the grains together with a flour mill or a clean coffee grinder. And if you're still not sure, try starting even more simply with sprouted wheat flour (or spelt flour). This recipe only requires a few ingredients and uses sprouted wheat flour instead of multiple whole grains.
- Whichever route you go, be sure to add even more nutrients by folding in things like dried fruit, chopped nuts, seeds, and lentils. This recipe even adds several types of dried beans (like kidney and pinto) to the milling process.
- The main purpose of sprouting your own grains and baking homemade Ezekiel bread is a healthier loaf to use for your morning toast or midday sandwich. Keep this in mind when selecting ingredients. Do you like a hint of sweetness in your bread? Try swapping in honey for sugar.