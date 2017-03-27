5 Things to Do with Leftover Biscuits
Buttery, flaky biscuits are a Southern staple. You can dress them up with fruity jams, savory butters, or stick a piece of crispy fried chicken in between the fluffy layers. You can't go wrong with any of our best biscuits, with recipes ranging from cream cheese to sweet potato to classic buttermilk. Want to master our Best Ever Buttermilk Biscuits? Watch this how-to, and learn our Test Kitchen-approved, no-fail technique. (And if you'd rather have someone else prepare them for you, visit our favorite biscuit joints across the South.) After hosting a brunch, a holiday dinner, or cooking a home-style Saturday morning breakfast, don't let leftover biscuits go to waste. Before tossing uneaten biscuits, try these five ways to make the most of your delicious leftovers.
Sliders
Reheat leftover biscuits and fill them with ham, turkey, chicken, and more for mini sandwiches that make great appetizers or snacks. Try our recipe for ham biscuits with tangy mustard butter.
Casseroles
Incorporate leftover biscuits into casseroles for a comforting weeknight meal. Instead of pastry crust, top chicken pot pie with crispy biscuits for even more delicious flavor. For a savory breakfast casserole, use cooked biscuits in this Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake—all of your favorites in one, easy dish.
Trifle
Another easy option for leftover biscuits is to make a crowd-pleasing trifle dessert. Layer the biscuits with fresh fruit, sweet cream, custard, and more for a mouthwatering dessert that comes together in minutes. We love this Strawberry-Sugar Biscuit Trifle for spring and summer.
Croutons
There's something about crunchy, homemade croutons that really elevate soups and salads. And they are incredibly easy to make. Let your biscuits get a little stale, and then cut them into bite-size cubes. Coat them with melted butter or olive oil; sprinkle them with salt and pepper and any seasoning of your choosing; and pop them in the oven until crispy. Top your next salad with Rosemary Biscuit Croutons.
Bread Pudding
Swap the bread with leftover biscuits, and prepare the recipe the same way. The buttermilk biscuits will add even more delicious Southern flavor. Try this easy recipe with fresh blueberries that can be served for brunch or dessert.