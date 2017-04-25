Here's What You Need to Know About Serving Ham Biscuits
Upgrade a classic Southern sandwich with these tips.
Like a Thanksgiving turkey, an Easter ham is the gift that keeps on giving. But instead of turkey sandwiches (yawn), you get ham biscuits (yesss!). You could slap a few slices of thick-cut ham between a biscuit—which is delicious, don't get me wrong—but you could also turn this simple sandwich into something truly fantastic. Whether you're making a sandwich out of holiday leftovers or serving a ham-and-biscuits spread as a holiday meal (another fine idea), here are a few pointers:
Start with a really great biscuit
This might sound obvious, but when you're making a sandwich with just a few ingredients, each one has to be done right. You can use refrigerated biscuit dough, but nothing beats a scratch-made biscuit. Buttermilk biscuits, drop biscuits, or angel biscuits are traditional favorites with ham. Whichever you prefer, we recommend making biscuits the day you plan to serve them, or the day before. (Let them cool, then store them covered in a plastic ziplock bag.) If you've never done it before, it's not as complicated as you might think. Watch how to make our best-ever buttermilk biscuit here.
Warm the biscuits
No one will refuse a room temperature biscuit. (And if they do, they're not invited back.) But a warm biscuit is absolutely irresistible. Serve the biscuits straight from the oven (let them sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, so they are cool enough to handle) or rewarm them in the oven.
Split them correctly
There's one way to split a biscuit. And it doesn't involve a knife.
Add a topping
A great ham biscuit has some sort of condiment to bring everything together and complement the richness of the biscuit and the salty meat. Mustard is a classic choice—you could use honey mustard, Creole mustard, Dijon, mustard butter, or a sweet-hot mustard like Honeycup. If you're serving a make-your-own biscuit sandwich bar, set out a variety of toppings for people to choose from, like fig jam, peach preserves, honey butter, or even a cheese spread like pimiento cheese.
Don't over-stuff it
A great ham biscuit is just as much about the biscuit as it is about the ham, so don't over-stuff the biscuit. Two or three slices of thick-cut ham is just the right amount. If you want more ham, that's a perfectly good reason to make yourself another sandwich.