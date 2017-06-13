Why Southerners Love Berry Muffins

It can be tough to turn on the oven in the summer, but trust us, you need to bake a batch of berry muffins. This is the best and easiest way to use up sweet Southern berries while they are in season—but there are plenty of other reasons too:

Your berries can be less than perfect

Dishes that call for fresh, uncooked berries like strawberry shortcake and fruit salad require perfectly ripe, unblemished fruit. Berry muffins are more forgiving—you can use up fruit that's slightly overripe or even a little too tart. (Just up the sugar a tad.)

You can mix and match any berries

Mix and match whatever berries you have on hand—strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, huckleberries, elderberries—anything goes! You can also use fresh or frozen berries. If you're using frozen blueberries, rinse them a few times before adding them to the batter or coat them in a little flour. This helps to prevent them from bleeding and turning blueish-green as they bake—the muffin will still be delicious, just a little less attractive.

They are hard to mess up

Need an easy project to keep the kids busy while school's out? Muffins are the easiest recipe for young bakers. The batter comes together in one bowl and is extremely forgiving. Try our Basic Sweet Muffin recipe and add your favorite berries.

WATCH: How to Make Red Velvet Berry Cobbler

They freeze well

If you have a bumper crop of berries on your hands, make a few batches of muffins and freeze them in ziplock plastic freezer bags. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight and reheat in the microwave or toaster oven, if you like.

They're a fun breakfast or (mostly) good for you snack