Bojangles Is Opening 21 Restaurants in Texas
Bo's biscuits are a'comin' to Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Texans in search of delectable biscuits, chicken, and more can look forward to the arrival of Bojangles, the beloved Charlotte, North Carolina, fast food chain known for its scratch-made biscuits founded in 1977.
In total, the company expects to open 21 new Bojangles outposts in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area through two franchise agreements for three restaurants each with Sajib Singha and Asish Baidya of SAT Restaurant Group, LLC and Khalid Siddiqui of LASH Foods, LLC, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Houston, respectively. Bojangles' corporate team will also open 15 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can't wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does," said Jose Costa, Bojangles' Chief Growth Officer, in a company press release.
"We're proud to be working alongside two experienced, multi-unit operators in LASH Foods and SAT Restaurant Group to make the move to Texas, and we look forward to the great successes that will come from those partnerships." The first corporate-led restaurant is slated to open as early as the first quarter of next year while the franchise locations are expected to open in the first half of next year.
WATCH: Bojangles to Open Locations in Texas, New York, and Ohio
As for Southerners who are hoping to see Bojangles' pop up in their home states if they aren't there already, Costa noted in the same press release that "growth is the name of the game, and we're throwing our hat in the ring...and now we've got our sights set on bringing that brand across the nation."
We'll keep you posted on this exciting and tasty development. For the Bo's superfans out there, what's your favorite item on the menu? Do you swoon for their Bo-Berry biscuits or can you simply not get enough of their mac and cheese?