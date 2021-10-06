Bojangles Is Finally Bringing Back Its Famed Pork Chop Griller Biscuit

"On paper we're famous for our fried chicken and biscuits, but we know a thing or two about cooking pork, too."

Bojangles knows how to tease its customers. Whether it is the cult-favorite fish sandwich or the heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, Bojangles are the masters of the limited edition biscuit. They even toy with us over their pimento cheese! Now, they are bringing back their Pork Chop Griller Biscuit, but once again, it's only for a short amount of time.

If you missed the sandwich that last time that it fleetingly surfaced on the Bojangles menu, they take the pork chop, coat it in a peppery dry rub, and sear it before tucking it between halves of those mouthwatering Bojangles buttermilk biscuit. You can even add a layer of pimento cheese to the sandwich, if you think your mouth can handle that taste explosion.

"On paper we're famous for our fried chicken and biscuits, but we know a thing or two about cooking pork, too," Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles said in a statement reported by QSR Magazine. "One bite of this perfectly paired biscuit and you'll understand."

