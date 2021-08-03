Bojangles Adds All New Chicken Sandwich to the Menu

Bojangles may be 44 years old, but the beloved Southern chain isn't settling down. The chicken and biscuits purveyor has just unveiled a brand-new chicken sandwich that could blow away the competition. The new Bo's Chicken Sandwich features a marinated chicken breast coated in a crispy buttermilk breading, dusted with the Bojangles' secret mix of bold spices, and served on a toasted and buttered bun with a layer of zesty mayonnaise and thick-cut dill pickles. What else do you need except a BoBerry biscuit and a cup of sweet tea to wash it down?

"We can say with confidence that Bo's Chicken Sandwich is so cluckin' good you know it could only be Bojangles," Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles said in a press release. They are so confident about the Bo's Chicken Sandwich being "so cluckin' good" that they already put it on a t-shirt—and a tote bag, hat, and even a baby onesie. Their online store is stocked with Bo merch, including a face mask, a biscuit pillow (want!), and some No. 2 pencils just in time for back-to-school shopping.

WATCH: Happy 44th Birthday, Bojangles'