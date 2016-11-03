Our 50+ Best Thanksgiving Recipes of All-Time

In November 1966, Southern Living magazine celebrated our first Thanksgiving with a foil-baked turkey, fluffy sweet potatoes, savory string beans, and pumpkin and pecan pies. Years later, the SL Test Kitchen continues to dream up delicious new ways to bring the storied dishes that have graced our tables for generations to life. And while we always welcome the new additions to the holiday feast (crowd-pleasing sides, showstopping pies, the skillet cornbread, a new spin on mashed potatoes), Southerners always leave room on the table for the tried-and-true classics. The recipes that have been passed down for generations and been in our family–and on our holiday tables–for decades. Not only are they delicious but they have stories that are meant to be told (and retold) year after year.

In honor of our 50th anniversary celebration, we challenged our editors to do the near impossible task of choosing the top 50+ recipes of all-time. From appetizers to desserts, here are their top picks, pulled together from our favorite Southern Living Thanksgiving dishes over the years.