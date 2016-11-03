Our 50+ Best Thanksgiving Recipes of All-Time

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 06, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

In November 1966, Southern Living magazine celebrated our first Thanksgiving with a foil-baked turkey, fluffy sweet potatoes, savory string beans, and pumpkin and pecan pies. Years later, the SL Test Kitchen continues to dream up delicious new ways to bring the storied dishes that have graced our tables for generations to life. And while we always welcome the new additions to the holiday feast (crowd-pleasing sides, showstopping pies, the skillet cornbread, a new spin on mashed potatoes), Southerners always leave room on the table for the tried-and-true classics. The recipes that have been passed down for generations and been in our family–and on our holiday tables–for decades. Not only are they delicious but they have stories that are meant to be told (and retold) year after year.

In honor of our 50th anniversary celebration, we challenged our editors to do the near impossible task of choosing the top 50+ recipes of all-time. From appetizers to desserts, here are their top picks, pulled together from our favorite Southern Living Thanksgiving dishes over the years.

Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Prepare these muffins the night before Thanksgiving for an easy, stress-free morning. 

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

This Buttermilk Spoon Bread is a delicious cross between a skillet cornbread dressing, cornmeal soufflé, and hot cornbread. 

Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

This cornbread dressing recipe has all the flavors you expect around Thanksgiving with the welcome addition of nutty pecans. 

Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

A layer of rich and velvety dulce de leche cheesecake is the star of this otherwise classic pecan pie.

Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels

The buttery dough in this spiraled pinwheel recipe is complimented by salty bacon, creamy Gruyère cheese, and sweet caramelized onions.

Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

The candied, textured, slightly spicy pecan topping on this recipe beautifully compliments the root vegetables. 

Pear-Cranberry Pie with Ginger-Almond Streusel

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Pear-Cranberry Pie with Ginger-Almond Streusel

The ginger-almond streusel perfectly compliments the pear-cranberry filling in this rich, fall pie.

Granny Smith Apple Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Granny Smith Apple Pie

Roasted Granny Smith apples are the game-changing ingredient in this indulgent fruit pie.

Turkey Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Turkey Salad

Use your leftover Thanksgiving turkey to make this absolutely scrumptious Turkey Salad recipe.

Leftover Turkey Hash

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Leftover Turkey Hash

Leftover Turkey Hash is the perfect recipe to serve for breakfast the day after Thanksgiving.

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

The perfect cross between a custard and a souffle, this Fluffy Corn Pudding recipe is sure to impress. 

Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie

Serve this embellished coconut-pumpkin pie as a Thanksgiving dessert for all your dairy-free guests.

Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Serve these apples alongside your roasted turkey, ham, or chicken for a simple and flavor-filled side dish.

Deep Fried Turkey with Creole Spices

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep Fried Turkey with Creole Spices

Spice up your holiday turkey this year with a delicious combination of Creole flavors.

Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons

These Shrimp-Stuffed Mirlitons are sure to impress even your pickiest Thanksgiving dinner guest.

Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

Sweet crab meat comes together with rice, bacon, and sautéed vegetables to make an incredible dish that is truly a Southern favorite.

Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Bring new life to your collard greens this year with the addition of garlic and sippets. 

Scalloped Oysters

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Oysters

This flavorful casserole is a Southern classic. 

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Just when you thought mac and cheese couldn't get any better . . . we added bacon. 

Baked Brie with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Brie with Pecans

This deliciously simple appetizer is packed with our favorite fall flavors. 

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots Recipe

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots Recipe

Coated in sweet honey and fall spices, these carrots might just steal the show.

Grated Sweet Potato Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grated Sweet Potato Pudding

Grated Sweet Potato Pudding is a modern twist on sweet potato casserole. 

Sweet Potato Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls

Warm, light, and rich in flavor - this sweet potato roll recipe will be the talk of the Turkey Day buffet line. 

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

The beauty of wild rice stuffing is loaded with crisp apples and celery, pungent red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh parsley and sage, and buttery sourdough bread cubes.

Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Add a little kick to your Thanksgiving meal this year with a bit of chorizo. 

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

Tee's classic Corn Pudding recipe gives you the rich, airy texture of soufflé for the price of cornbread casserole.

Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Unique candy roaster squash is the perfect veggie addition to your Thanksgiving spread. 

Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole

Packed with flavor and light on fat, this hearty vegetable dish takes broccoli to a whole new level.

Squash Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Squash Casserole

Because Thanksgiving is one of the few times of the year that covering your vegetables in Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, butter, Parmesan, and French fried onions is not only acceptable–but expected.

Skillet Squash Blossom

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom

With carmelized edges and an intricate presentation, this Thanksgiving side is pretty enough to stand in as the table's centerpiece.

Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Fennel lovers, rejoice: This Italian-inspired cornbread dressing will certainly earn its way up to your yearly Thanksgiving menu.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

This green bean recipe frees up precious stove-top space and reminds us of the traditional green beans our grandmothers used to make.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

We've made quite a few mashed potato recipes over the years but this is by far the best. Our mouthwatering version calls for goat cheese, heavy cream, and chopped fresh chives.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Rich whipping cream and golden, bubbly Parmesan cheese make this dish divine.

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside, these are the best baby potatoes around.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

This sweet potato is top-rated, and we're guessing it's because of the toppings, which includes crunchy pecans, crispy cornflakes, brown sugar, butter, and more.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Looking for an alternative to sweet potato casserole? This sausage ball appetizer combines sweet potatoes, spicy chorizo sausage, and sharp Cheddar cheese into mini appetizers.

Candied Yams

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Candied Yams

Make this classic candied yams recipe in the slow cooker for a warm and delicious side.

Creole Deep-Fried Turkey

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creole Deep-Fried Turkey

Deep-fried and delicious. This is the only recipe you will ever need for a deep-fried turkey.

Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Seasoned with classic spices like sage, thyme, and fennel seeds, this turkey recipe practically makes its own gravy.

Sweet-and-Spicy Roast Turkey Recipe

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Roast Turkey Recipe

We dry-brined this bird with a fragrant spice rub, and then roasted it with a honey-hot sauce glaze.

Smoked Turkey Breast

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Smoked Turkey Breast

A crowd-pleasing way to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey, this smoked meat is bursting with apple cider, fresh thyme, rosemary, and sage.

Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

There's nothing sweeter than a homemade pecan pie baked in a cast iron skillet.

Classic Bread Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Bread Dressing

This easy bread dressing recipe is made-from-scratch with high-quality sourdough bread, fresh parsley and thyme, and celery, leeks, and garlic.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

A crumbly, crispy, golden struesel and layers of sweet potatoes.

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

One reader said it best: "It was the best cake I've ever eaten." We must agree.

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Browing the butter with spices lends a deep, nutty flavor to this Southern classic.

Fresh Corn Spoonbread

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fresh Corn Spoonbread

If you're looking for a moist alternative to traditional cornbread, this simple spoonbread recipe is the one for you.

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

It's almost as though three of our favorite sides got together to revolutionize dinner.

Pimiento-Cheese Creamed Spinach

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento-Cheese Creamed Spinach

Any recipe that calls for pimiento cheese and creamed spinach is a dream come true.

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

These top-rated and individually-served desserts taste like a combination of pecan and pumpkin pies.

By Southern Living Editors