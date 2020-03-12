Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If the only thing standing between you and a home-baked meal is your disdain for messy baking sheets, you're not alone. The easiest solution? Add a silicone baking mat to your arsenal of kitchen accessories. Made from sustainable, food-grade, non-stick silicone, these baking mats eliminate the need for cooking sprays, parchment paper, aluminum foil and any post-baking clean up. If you've ever spent more time scrubbing burnt food and oil off a baking tray than you spent baking in the first place, you'll be amazed by how vastly a silicone baking mat changes the game.

Though it might sound too good to be true, these mats don't hang on to food, so mess won't stick to them. They can withstand heats up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, are easy to clean, and suitable to support anything from cookies to fish. And while this accessory's most obvious feature is the way it simplifies your baking and post-baking routine, the low-impact environmental element increases its value and utility profoundly.

Once you find the perfect silicone baking mat for your needs, you can stop buying single-use liners and cooking sprays entirely. While all silicone baking mats are made with the same material, there's a lot of variation within quality and use. So we've curated a list of where to help you decide which mat is right for you and your kitchen needs.

These are the best silicone baking mats:

Best-Rated: Kitzini Professional Grade Liner Sheets

If you're looking for a product with a built-in fan base, these Kitzini silicone baking mats with a 4.8-star rating and over 4,000 reviews on Amazon should do the trick. They're BPA-free and can withstand temperatures from frozen to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And they're durable too—the reviews section is full of shoppers who say they've used (and loved) their Kitzini baking mats for years. Get yourself a pack of two, three, or four, all available on Amazon Prime.

Best Value: AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat

The AmazonBasics silicone baking mat is the retailer's number-one seller in the category, with over 12,500 rave ratings. These mats are a great value, and each set includes three different sized mats (9-by-13 inch, 9.85-by-14.76 inch, and 16.5-by-11.6 inch) for only $15. They're valued for their easy-to-clean surface and overall usefulness in the kitchen, too. You can use them to roll out dough, prepare meals, store messy baking ingredients in your pantry, and, of course, to bake at temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Nonstick: Roul ’Pat Silicone Pastry Mat

Baking can be messy, but when you roll out your dough on this uber durable and completely nonstick-coated silicone baking mat, it's easy to control. This mat refuses to stick to even the stickiest of doughs and is heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Although the mat is more expensive than others, it's made in France and recommended by bakers, with reviews claiming that even caramel won't stick. So if you feel like splurging for something impressive, this is the mat for you.

Best Dishwasher-Safe: KPKitchen Set of 5 Silicone Baking Mats

Over 1,800 shoppers swear by these silicone baking mats, which are dishwasher-, oven-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. This set is particularly useful for the home cook who also enjoys baking cakes and brownies since the collection includes mats that fit traditionally sized square and round pans as well.

Best Quality: Silpat Silicone Baking Mat

Silpat is the original French baking sheet that has facilitated the production of many a pastry over the last few decades. The quality and endorsement from kitchen professionals has earned this brand a cult following. The iconic rust-rimmed border has become an industry design standard, but it started with Silpat. Though this mat can withstand heats of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher use is not suggested. Instead, wipe off food debris and hand wash before drying and storing.

Best for Meat and Fish: Cherainti Grill Mat Oven Liner

The Cherainti grill mat is essentially a 16-by-70 inch heavy-duty swatch of silicone, designed for maximum customization while cooking. You can cut the roll to fit larger grills or ovens, and the material is sturdy enough to use for anything from cookies to steaks. Amazon users are thrilled with how easy it makes cooking juicy fish and meat cuts, eliminating the need to clean up a mess in the oven after cooking.

Best Designed: Kitchen + Home Silicone Baking Mats

These bright and colorful silicone baking mats from Kitchen + Home are not just fun to look at, they also have clean white lines and a modern layout to guide cookie portions and measurements along the edges. If you're cooking with kids, these mats are a great option. They're BPA-free, and won't peel, crack or melt even when put to the test in the oven, microwave, or top rack of the dishwasher. What's more, no matter how many different ingredients you use on them, they won't absorb odors or flavors, according to reviewers.

Most Versatile: Dimrom Pyramid Silicone Baking Mat

Unlike the other options on this list, Dimrom's pyramid-textured mat can create waffles. It can also give meat, fish, pizza, and even bread crisp and crunchy edges—without the grease (the extra fat drips down from the food). Artists can even use the unique design of this FDA-grade mat for drying clay, resin, and other crafts.

Smartest Design: OXO Silicone Pastry Mat

OXO is known for putting a masterfully user-friendly spin on complicated kitchen gadgets, and it certainly hits the mark here with this guided mat, which guides bakers to perfectly proportioned pie, cookies, and more. Featuring metric and imperial system measurements, a liquid measurement conversion chart, and ingredient substitutions, this is so much more than a baking mat.

Best for Apartment Living: Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat

If you live in an apartment or have small appliances, this mat is the perfect size. It's specifically built for 8-by-11-inch toaster ovens, which makes it great for single servings, small batches of cookies, or reheating leftovers. The French silicone mat is fiberglass-coated, which helps food cook evenly without harsh chemical smells.

Best Mat for Gifting: Angadona Silicone Baking Mat Macaron Mat 16-Piece Kit

If you're looking for a gift for someone who loves baking, this is the silicone baking mat for them. This mat has been designed to make perfectly round macarons with its circle template that show you the exact amount of batter you'll need. It's part of a kit that also includes pastry bags and piping tips.

Best for Pizza Night: YMWVH Large Silicone Baking Mat

This extra large mat is 25-by-18 inches, making it the perfect surface for rolling out sizeable pizzas. You'll have plenty of room for kneading the dough, so you don't have to wipe flour off every corner and crevice of your countertop. The mat is heat resistant up to 480 degrees, so check with your pizza oven to be sure they are compatible (pizza ovens are typically between 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit).

Best Miu Silicone Baking Mat: Set of 3 Miu Macaron Silicone Baking Mats

Shoppers love the versatility of Miu kitchen products, and they especially love the brand's silicone baking mats. Although the mats were made with small and large macarons in mind, they can be used to bake just about anything. The set includes two half sheets and a quarter sheet that are so nonstick, there won't be any burnt parts left for you to scrub.