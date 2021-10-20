Our Coziest Potluck Dishes for Cold Winter Days
When the temperatures drop, and the air becomes crisp, few things are as comforting as a hot meal with family and friends. As the wind howls outside or cold rain pounds on the roof, it's reassuring to tuck into a hearty dinner and huddle around the kitchen table. Enter these easy winter potluck recipes.
There's a whole menu of inspiration for your next get-together with hearty potluck ideas, including chili, casseroles, cobblers, and stews. These are our best potluck dishes for winter, and we guarantee each one will have guests returning for seconds. These dishes will warm everyone up, from Veggie Chili to One-Hour Brunswick Stew and Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese, to the Pumpkin Cobbler. Find your next potluck dish.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole
Name someone who can resist buffalo chicken. We'll wait. This warm, gooey fan-favorite transforms into an irresistible meal by adding broccoli and rice—the fresh herbs and vegetables will be a hearty treat during the winter months.
Cheesy Lasagna Soup
Deconstructed lasagna has never tasted so good. All you need is 25 minutes—be sure to serve with garlic bread. A new take on a mealtime classic, this soup is the gift that keeps giving, with leftovers.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Indulgent? Yes. Comforting? Definitely. When looking for a potluck dish, mac and cheese will rarely (if ever) steer you wrong. Add bacon, and this dish will surely be the star of your potluck show.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
Sausage and gravy. Cheddar with cornmeal. Need we say more? This casserole is also great as a make-ahead option, so you'll always have a warm treat for those days when the weather won't permit dining out.
Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili
Combine two Southern classics, and you've got a meal that will be a hit at any potluck. The Instant Pot makes it even easier to throw together, which is what you want when you need to feed a crowd. Don't be afraid to double the recipe. Use the leftovers for game day nacho toppers or taco filling.
One-Hour Brunswick Stew
Whether you believe this stew originated in Virginia or Georgia, the one undisputed thing is that it is beloved by many. You can't go wrong if you show up to the potluck with this quick One-Hour Brunswick Stew in hand. For a delicious dish, combine chicken, sausage, potatoes, okra, and other vegetables and herbs.
Veggie Chili
Brightly hued zucchini and yellow squash give this hearty vegetarian chili a vibrant pop of color. No one will think twice about this delicious vegan chili rendition. Meal preparations are quick, and you can serve in pre-portioned, on-the-go bread bowls.
Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Warm, spiced carrots join caramelized pineapple chunks and tart apple slices to create a bright, zingy, wintery salad. The McCormick spices complement this sweet and savory dish. Not only is this potluck dish delicious, but the pops of color are a treat for the eyes.
Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
Here's a no-stress recipe to feed a hungry group of potluck goers. Jarred marina sauce and no-boil noodles ensure this dish will be ready whenever guests arrive. Opting for a sheet pan makes this lasagna a thinner alternative to traditional lasagna, making it perfect for eating alongside the other potluck dishes.
Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette
Every potluck should have some salad. This fall salad featuring roasted acorn squash will be the potluck's showstopper. With no peeling required, this squash might become your new favorite winter vegetable.
Chocolate Cobbler
Also known as chocolate pudding cake, this cobbler is rich, tender, and fudgy. This dessert, created with kitchen pantry staples, is simple to whip up at a moment's notice. Mind the baking details because the instructions are untraditional, but the result is a classically sweet dinner party dessert.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
No one will miss the beef chili when you roll up to the potluck with this chicken chili. As a slow cooker recipe, your kitchen will fill with savory smells before even enjoying this creamy dish. Garnish with tortilla chips and a little sour cream.
Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust
Writer and baker Keia Mastrianni shares her Sorghum Custard Pie recipe. Silky filling meets a coarse cornmeal crust for a medley of textures and flavors that'll shine on the dessert sideboard. The lightly spiced custard pie will be your new favorite fall-inspired dessert.
Beef Stew
Chunks of beef, silky gravy, and tender potatoes make this stew a dish we can't refuse. Stew is basic comfort food, so it's perfect for the relaxing potluck atmosphere. Allow time for the beef to simmer as it's what flavors the entire dish.
Instant Pot Chili Mac
Mac and cheese? Chili? Together? Everyone'll be coming back to the table for seconds. The one-dish wonder takes only half an hour to cook, so you'll get classic comfort and ease of mind in one dish.
Big Mama's Egg Pie
Grandbaby Cakes' Jocelyn Adams shares this pie recipe that uses everyday pantry staples well. You can make this pie if you have milk, butter, sugar, and eggs. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, and your guests will thank you.
Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy
This recipe comes from chef Ashleigh Shanti, known for her spins on Appalachian soul food. Roasted pumpkin meets peanuts, garlic, ginger, and paprika for a spicy, filling stew that will stand out on the potluck table.
Green Bean Lasagna
Green bean casserole meets lasagna in a comforting, filling dish that'll leave everyone satisfied. Take your crunchy green bean casserole to new heights with this sautéd onion, mushroom, and lasagna noodle combination. The Parmesan Cream Sauce is simple to create but will add volumes of flavor.
Pumpkin Cobbler
Few ingredients say fall like pumpkin does. This dessert is a combination of pie and cake, but completely delicious. Cozy up with a bowl of this Pumpkin Cobbler and top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Sweet corn gives creamy mac and cheese a crisp little crunch every bite. This casserole, packed with flavor, boasts bacon, corn, and spices. Breadcrumb topping is the final touch to this cheesy, warm, and decadent dish.
Classic Lasagna
You know what they say. You can't go wrong with a classic. Add spice and flavor to traditional lasagna by adding beef, mushrooms, vegetables, or any other additive that fits your tastes.
Harvest Salad
An orange juice vinaigrette keeps this squash, Brussels sprouts, and kale salad bright, sweet, and zingy. Highlight fall foliage through this flavorful dish. It's a light substitute for a casserole or stew.
Everything Bagel Casserole
If you love an everything bagel or just the seasoning on this classic bread, you'll want to try this dish. The seasoning enhances this casserole created by combining sausage, cheese, and bagel pieces. Make this breakfast bake before your guests arrive, so you only need to pop it in the oven and let the aromas invite guests to the dining table.
Red Bean Chili
In a pinch? This simple chili recipe uses ingredients you probably have in your fridge and pantry. Plus, the crock pot does most of the work.
Chocolate Banana Custard Pie
Creamy chocolate pie filling gets topped with sweet bananas and hefty swirls of whipped cream. Top it off with chocolate shavings, and everyone at the potluck will fight over the last slice. There's barely any baking required, but plenty of indulgent flavors.
Beef-and-Butternut Stew
There's nothing like tucking into a big bowl of stew on a cold day. This one features hefty chunks of butternut squash in a stick-to-your-bones dinner that will satisfy hungry stomachs.
Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew
A splash of apple cider gives this stew all the cozy vibes as it simmers away with earthy parsnips, ginger, and squash. Adding apple to any dish transforms it instantly into a fall dish. It's a hearty stew with all the traditional autumn goodness.
Spinach Lasagna
Add a pop of green to an otherwise heavy (but delicious) dish with this Spinach Lasagna. Green, leafy spinach weaves between layers of Ricotta and tender noodles. This recipe is a great vegetarian option.
Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese is a meal designed for a crowd. Butternut squash meets pre-cooked microwaveable pasta to cut down on prep time, and the breadcrumb topping keeps things crunchy. Take the fan-favorite traditional mac and cheese and spice it up by adding butternut squash, transforming it into a fall staple.
Sweet Potato Cobbler
Consider this the casserole's more sophisticated relative. This recipe uses sweet potato slices coated in brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg, topped with buttermilk drop biscuits.
Beefy Nacho Casserole
This recipe is proof that nachos are perfectly acceptable potluck food. Combine all your favorite nacho ingredients, a few spices, and plenty of cheese, and you'll be a happy potluck guest when eating this dish. Customize the dish to your preferences because you can't go wrong by making nachos too delicious.
Mini Cherry Pies
These are perfect potluck bites, individual, and easy to grab off the dessert table. Save a little time with some store-bought pie dough. If cheery isn't your favorite, adapt the recipe to fit your favorite pie.
Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Homemade apple butter takes this cobbler over the top—and the homemade drop biscuits seal the deal. Make Slow-Cooker Apple Butter from scratch for an awe-inspiring dessert.
Banana Bread Cobbler
Everyone loves banana bread, and this cobbler is just seven pantry staples away from a potluck-winning dessert. Substitute pumpkin or apple for a new dessert favorite.
Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
If you need a dressier potluck dish, look no further. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the leftover pesto. Radish greens and fresh mint infuse an earthy pop of color into your potluck spread.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Consider this the ultimate Southern mac and cheese (and watch it disappear). Pimiento adds a delicate spice to this dish while retaining all the cheesy flavor of traditional mac and cheese. Bacon, chives, hot sauce, and breadcrumbs blend perfectly.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Slow cookers can be lifesavers on days with hectic schedules. Instead of baking your sweet potato casserole, opt for this recipe that requires much less attention. Add flavor with garlic and bacon as garnishes.
Two-Potato Gratin
Can't decide between Yukon or sweet potatoes? This recipe has both. Add cheese, chives, and heavy cream to create a creamy casserole worthy of everyone's attention.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
The cranberries make this fluffy treat great alongside your favorite winter meals, but it's light and sweet enough to enjoy year-round. Crunchy pecans add an interesting texture to the marshmallow and cream cheese mixture. Make this dish hours in advance and place it on your table before dining.