Our Coziest Potluck Dishes for Cold Winter Days

By Marissa Wu Updated August 01, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

When the temperatures drop, and the air becomes crisp, few things are as comforting as a hot meal with family and friends. As the wind howls outside or cold rain pounds on the roof, it's reassuring to tuck into a hearty dinner and huddle around the kitchen table. Enter these easy winter potluck recipes

There's a whole menu of inspiration for your next get-together with hearty potluck ideas, including chili, casseroles, cobblers, and stews. These are our best potluck dishes for winter, and we guarantee each one will have guests returning for seconds. These dishes will warm everyone up, from Veggie Chili to One-Hour Brunswick Stew and Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese, to the Pumpkin Cobbler. Find your next potluck dish.

Start Slideshow

1 of 39

Buffalo Ranch Chicken-Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Name someone who can resist buffalo chicken. We'll wait. This warm, gooey fan-favorite transforms into an irresistible meal by adding broccoli and rice—the fresh herbs and vegetables will be a hearty treat during the winter months. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 39

Cheesy Lasagna Soup

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Deconstructed lasagna has never tasted so good. All you need is 25 minutes—be sure to serve with garlic bread. A new take on a mealtime classic, this soup is the gift that keeps giving, with leftovers.

Get the recipe.

3 of 39

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Indulgent? Yes. Comforting? Definitely. When looking for a potluck dish, mac and cheese will rarely (if ever) steer you wrong. Add bacon, and this dish will surely be the star of your potluck show. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 39

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Sausage and gravy. Cheddar with cornmeal. Need we say more? This casserole is also great as a make-ahead option, so you'll always have a warm treat for those days when the weather won't permit dining out.

Get the recipe.

5 of 39

Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Combine two Southern classics, and you've got a meal that will be a hit at any potluck. The Instant Pot makes it even easier to throw together, which is what you want when you need to feed a crowd. Don't be afraid to double the recipe. Use the leftovers for game day nacho toppers or taco filling. 

Get the recipe.

6 of 39

One-Hour Brunswick Stew

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Whether you believe this stew originated in Virginia or Georgia, the one undisputed thing is that it is beloved by many. You can't go wrong if you show up to the potluck with this quick One-Hour Brunswick Stew in hand. For a delicious dish, combine chicken, sausage, potatoes, okra, and other vegetables and herbs.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 39

Veggie Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Brightly hued zucchini and yellow squash give this hearty vegetarian chili a vibrant pop of color. No one will think twice about this delicious vegan chili rendition. Meal preparations are quick, and you can serve in pre-portioned, on-the-go bread bowls. 

Get the recipe.

8 of 39

Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Credit: McCormick

Warm, spiced carrots join caramelized pineapple chunks and tart apple slices to create a bright, zingy, wintery salad. The McCormick spices complement this sweet and savory dish. Not only is this potluck dish delicious, but the pops of color are a treat for the eyes.

Get the recipe.

9 of 39

Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Here's a no-stress recipe to feed a hungry group of potluck goers. Jarred marina sauce and no-boil noodles ensure this dish will be ready whenever guests arrive. Opting for a sheet pan makes this lasagna a thinner alternative to traditional lasagna, making it perfect for eating alongside the other potluck dishes.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 39

Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Sorghum-Tahini Vinaigrette

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Every potluck should have some salad. This fall salad featuring roasted acorn squash will be the potluck's showstopper. With no peeling required, this squash might become your new favorite winter vegetable. 

Get the recipe.

11 of 39

Chocolate Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Also known as chocolate pudding cake, this cobbler is rich, tender, and fudgy. This dessert, created with kitchen pantry staples, is simple to whip up at a moment's notice. Mind the baking details because the instructions are untraditional, but the result is a classically sweet dinner party dessert.

Get the recipe.

12 of 39

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

No one will miss the beef chili when you roll up to the potluck with this chicken chili. As a slow cooker recipe, your kitchen will fill with savory smells before even enjoying this creamy dish. Garnish with tortilla chips and a little sour cream.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 39

Sorghum Custard Pie with Cornmeal Crust

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food Styling: Keia Mastrianni; Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Writer and baker Keia Mastrianni shares her Sorghum Custard Pie recipe. Silky filling meets a coarse cornmeal crust for a medley of textures and flavors that'll shine on the dessert sideboard. The lightly spiced custard pie will be your new favorite fall-inspired dessert.

Get the recipe.

14 of 39

Beef Stew

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Chunks of beef, silky gravy, and tender potatoes make this stew a dish we can't refuse. Stew is basic comfort food, so it's perfect for the relaxing potluck atmosphere. Allow time for the beef to simmer as it's what flavors the entire dish. 

Get the recipe.

15 of 39

Instant Pot Chili Mac

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Mac and cheese? Chili? Together? Everyone'll be coming back to the table for seconds. The one-dish wonder takes only half an hour to cook, so you'll get classic comfort and ease of mind in one dish.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 39

Big Mama's Egg Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Grandbaby Cakes' Jocelyn Adams shares this pie recipe that uses everyday pantry staples well. You can make this pie if you have milk, butter, sugar, and eggs. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream, and your guests will thank you.

Get the recipe.

17 of 39

Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

This recipe comes from chef Ashleigh Shanti, known for her spins on Appalachian soul food. Roasted pumpkin meets peanuts, garlic, ginger, and paprika for a spicy, filling stew that will stand out on the potluck table.

Get the recipe.

18 of 39

Green Bean Lasagna

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Green bean casserole meets lasagna in a comforting, filling dish that'll leave everyone satisfied. Take your crunchy green bean casserole to new heights with this sautéd onion, mushroom, and lasagna noodle combination. The Parmesan Cream Sauce is simple to create but will add volumes of flavor. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 39

Pumpkin Cobbler

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Few ingredients say fall like pumpkin does. This dessert is a combination of pie and cake, but completely delicious. Cozy up with a bowl of this Pumpkin Cobbler and top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Get the recipe.

20 of 39

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Sweet corn gives creamy mac and cheese a crisp little crunch every bite. This casserole, packed with flavor, boasts bacon, corn, and spices. Breadcrumb topping is the final touch to this cheesy, warm, and decadent dish.

Get the recipe.

21 of 39

Classic Lasagna

Credit: LauriPatterson / Getty Images

You know what they say. You can't go wrong with a classic. Add spice and flavor to traditional lasagna by adding beef, mushrooms, vegetables, or any other additive that fits your tastes. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 39

Harvest Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

An orange juice vinaigrette keeps this squash, Brussels sprouts, and kale salad bright, sweet, and zingy. Highlight fall foliage through this flavorful dish. It's a light substitute for a casserole or stew.

Get the recipe.

23 of 39

Everything Bagel Casserole

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

If you love an everything bagel or just the seasoning on this classic bread, you'll want to try this dish. The seasoning enhances this casserole created by combining sausage, cheese, and bagel pieces. Make this breakfast bake before your guests arrive, so you only need to pop it in the oven and let the aromas invite guests to the dining table. 

Get the recipe.

24 of 39

Red Bean Chili

Credit: Southern Living

In a pinch? This simple chili recipe uses ingredients you probably have in your fridge and pantry. Plus, the crock pot does most of the work.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 39

Chocolate Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Creamy chocolate pie filling gets topped with sweet bananas and hefty swirls of whipped cream. Top it off with chocolate shavings, and everyone at the potluck will fight over the last slice. There's barely any baking required, but plenty of indulgent flavors.

Get the recipe.

26 of 39

Beef-and-Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

There's nothing like tucking into a big bowl of stew on a cold day. This one features hefty chunks of butternut squash in a stick-to-your-bones dinner that will satisfy hungry stomachs.

Get the recipe.

27 of 39

Chicken, Apple, and Butternut Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

A splash of apple cider gives this stew all the cozy vibes as it simmers away with earthy parsnips, ginger, and squash. Adding apple to any dish transforms it instantly into a fall dish. It's a hearty stew with all the traditional autumn goodness.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 39

Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Alison Miksch

Add a pop of green to an otherwise heavy (but delicious) dish with this Spinach Lasagna. Green, leafy spinach weaves between layers of Ricotta and tender noodles. This recipe is a great vegetarian option.

Get the recipe.

29 of 39

Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Mac and cheese is a meal designed for a crowd. Butternut squash meets pre-cooked microwaveable pasta to cut down on prep time, and the breadcrumb topping keeps things crunchy. Take the fan-favorite traditional mac and cheese and spice it up by adding butternut squash, transforming it into a fall staple.

Get the recipe.

30 of 39

Sweet Potato Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Gordon Sawyer and Tina Stamos, Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Consider this the casserole's more sophisticated relative. This recipe uses sweet potato slices coated in brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg, topped with buttermilk drop biscuits. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 39

Beefy Nacho Casserole

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

This recipe is proof that nachos are perfectly acceptable potluck food. Combine all your favorite nacho ingredients, a few spices, and plenty of cheese, and you'll be a happy potluck guest when eating this dish. Customize the dish to your preferences because you can't go wrong by making nachos too delicious. 

Get the recipe.

32 of 39

Mini Cherry Pies

Credit: Joy Howard

These are perfect potluck bites, individual, and easy to grab off the dessert table. Save a little time with some store-bought pie dough. If cheery isn't your favorite, adapt the recipe to fit your favorite pie.

Get the recipe.

33 of 39

Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Homemade apple butter takes this cobbler over the top—and the homemade drop biscuits seal the deal. Make Slow-Cooker Apple Butter from scratch for an awe-inspiring dessert. 

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 39

Banana Bread Cobbler

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Everyone loves banana bread, and this cobbler is just seven pantry staples away from a potluck-winning dessert. Substitute pumpkin or apple for a new dessert favorite.

Get the recipe.

35 of 39

Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

If you need a dressier potluck dish, look no further. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the leftover pesto. Radish greens and fresh mint infuse an earthy pop of color into your potluck spread. 

Get the recipe.

36 of 39

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Consider this the ultimate Southern mac and cheese (and watch it disappear). Pimiento adds a delicate spice to this dish while retaining all the cheesy flavor of traditional mac and cheese. Bacon, chives, hot sauce, and breadcrumbs blend perfectly.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 39

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Slow cookers can be lifesavers on days with hectic schedules. Instead of baking your sweet potato casserole, opt for this recipe that requires much less attention. Add flavor with garlic and bacon as garnishes. 

Get the recipe.

38 of 39

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Can't decide between Yukon or sweet potatoes? This recipe has both. Add cheese, chives, and heavy cream to create a creamy casserole worthy of everyone's attention.

Get the recipe.

39 of 39

Cranberry Fluff Salad

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

The cranberries make this fluffy treat great alongside your favorite winter meals, but it's light and sweet enough to enjoy year-round. Crunchy pecans add an interesting texture to the marshmallow and cream cheese mixture. Make this dish hours in advance and place it on your table before dining.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu