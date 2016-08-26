67 Desserts That We Are Falling In Love With This Season

By Southern Living Editors
Updated August 25, 2021
Credit: Photo: Brian Woodcock

Fall dessert recipes are one of our favorite things about the season, right up there with crisp evenings and brilliant foliage. We anxiously await the time of cool autumn morning trips to the farmers' market, and the pounds of fresh apples, pecans, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins that we haul home. When the leaves start changing this fall season, it's time to cozy up with a soft blanket and one of these soul-warming fall desserts. With seasonal ingredients like spicy cinnamon, rich caramel, and decadent pecans, the fall is hands-down one of the best seasons for baking. From gooey morning coffee cakes to elegant holiday-worthy pies, we've pulled together our favorite fall cakes, pies, breads, milkshakes, puddings, and everything in between to keep your sweet tooth satisfied all season long. Pound cake coated in praline sauce, bread pudding drizzled in caramel, and apple pie baked in a buttery, flaky cornmeal crust – these best fall desserts will not disappoint.

1 of 67

Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata

Irish cream liqueur makes this dessert sinfully delicious - it's in the dough and rich, velvety sauce poured over the apples. 

2 of 67

Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart

This creamy confection has a surprising fall ingredient - parsnips! 

3 of 67

Concha Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Concha Tres Leches Cake

Easy to prepare and even easier to love, this velvety recipe adds a bit of texture and color to the traditional dessert. 

4 of 67

Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

We combined apples and pound cake, our two favorite fall foods, to create one delectable dessert. 

5 of 67

Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

Canned biscuits, lattice crust, and streusel topping make this apple dessert truly show-stopping.

6 of 67

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

This classic apple pie has a delicious double crust for double the fun. 

7 of 67

Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Excite the butter-pecan lovers in your life with this slice-and-bake cookie recipe. 

8 of 67

Persimmon Pudding

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Persimmon Pudding

Use fresh persimmons while they are still in season to create this richly spiced dessert. 

9 of 67

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Not sure what fall dessert to make at your next harvest party? You can't go wrong with an apple-centric choice. 

10 of 67

Our Favorite Fall Desserts

11 of 67

Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

This doctored-up version of a classic pumpkin pie is light, airy, with whispers of spicy fall flavors like coconut and ginger. Says one reviewer, "If this wasn't on our Thanksgiving table, there would be mutiny."

12 of 67

Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes

Sweet potatoes, raisins, rum, cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted pecans? We couldn't possibly fit more flavor in these mini Bundt cakes if we tried.

13 of 67

Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

Pumpkin spice latte lovers rejoice: this pumpkin tart captures all the best flavors of one of our favorite fall drinks.

14 of 67

Easy Apple Dumplings

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Easy Apple Dumplings

These dumplings are bursting with nutty spices and tart apples. 

15 of 67

Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Every Southern chef should master a staple pecan pie for the fall. This cast-iron skillet version is easy and oh-so-decadent.

16 of 67

Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce

­­­­­­­Apples and caramel belong together, especially during the fall season. This delicious dessert is deep fried and adorned with ice cream – it doesn't get better than that.

17 of 67

Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

This four-layer cake is the perfect dessert to serve at an elegant fall party; the flavorful bourbon custard filling will keep your guests coming back for a second slice.

18 of 67

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Fudgy pecan bourbon balls are the bite-sized treats everyone loves. They are the perfect sweet for a thoughtful hostess gift.

19 of 67

Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

For a timeless dessert choice, go with sea salt-caramel cake. Its nostalgic flavor will remind you of childhood.

20 of 67

Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Let's be sure Arkansas doesn't have all the fun; this distinctive pie should be enjoyed across the South. Pair it with vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat.

21 of 67

Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cushaw Pie with Vanilla Bean Custard Sauce

If you can't find a cushaw, a squash grown in the Louisiana area, try using pumpkin puree as a substitution for the filling.

22 of 67

Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

Individual portions of pecan monkey bread? Yes, please! This caramel-drizzled dessert is a fall favorite.

23 of 67

Classic Apple Cobbler

Credit: Stephen DeVries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler

Quintessentially Southern and oh-so comforting, classic apple cobbler is a staple dessert below the Mason-Dixon.

24 of 67

Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Pecans and cheesecake is the ultimate combination you never knew you needed. The creamy sweetness of the cheesecake beautifully compliments the nuttiness of the pecans, resulting in an irresistible confection.

25 of 67

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

This pumpkin-filled work of art is sure impress all of your holiday party guests. It's the definition of a decadent dessert.

26 of 67

Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Peanut lovers, rejoice! This tasty pie is completed with an impressive brown sugar-bourbon whipped cream.

27 of 67

Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

Nothing says "it's fall, y'all" like the butter pecan flavor combination; this dreamy three-layer cake deserves a prime spot on your dessert table.

28 of 67

Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Over the Moon Chocolate Pie

This pie is sure to send you over the moon. Complete with graham cracker crust and a wispy marshmallow meringue topping, what's not to love?

29 of 67

Persimmon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Persimmon Pie with Pecan Streusel

If you're hoping to change it up this season, give persimmon pie a try. It's a unique choice for a fall sweet.

30 of 67

Transparent Pie with Whipped Creme Fraiche and Sugared Cranberries

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries

Sugared cranberries are the shining start of this custard-like, buttermilk pie. It's adorned with a whipped crème topping that's sure to impress even the pickiest dessert connoisseurs.

31 of 67

Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Putt's Butter Pecan Sundae

This no-bake fall recipe is the perfect choice when you're running low on time.

32 of 67

Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Southerners love any dessert made in cast-iron skillet, and this delightful apple pie is no exception. The bourbon-infused caramel sauce gives it the perfect finish.

33 of 67

Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Tired of chocolate? Give these brown butter-maple-pecan blondies a try this fall.

34 of 67

The Big Cinnamon Roll

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: The Big Cinnamon Roll

It's an enormous cinnamon roll – need we say more?

35 of 67

October- Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

We upped the ante on the classic banana pudding and used lightly spiced Biscoff cookies instead of vanilla wafers. A quick homemade salted caramel sauce using a jarred dulce de leche makes this a quick and delicious party dessert.

36 of 67

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

Fall wouldn't be complete without a pumpkin spice dessert on the table, and this recipe includes a chocolate swirl finish.

37 of 67

Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies

This nostalgic, childhood favorite gets an upgrade in this recipe. Packed with a salty-sweet caramel filling, these cream pies are worthy of the highest praise.

38 of 67

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

Don't be deterred by the recipe time, this delicious dessert is well worth the effort.

39 of 67

Blackberry Jam Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Blackberry Jam Cake

If you're searching for a bold fall dessert, look no further. This mouthwatering confection perfectly combines caramel cream cheese frosting and blackberry jam filling.

40 of 67

Sock It To Me Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Sock It To Me Cake

Slice into this cake to reveal a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans.  

41 of 67

Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

The lemon-and-chocolate doberge cake is a multi-flavored treat that's sure to send your taste buds soaring.

42 of 67

Caramel Tart with Brandy Whipped Cream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Caramel Tart with Brandy Whipped Cream

Tired of cakes and pies? Give this caramel tart a try. It's topped with a brandy whipped cream that packs a serious punch.

43 of 67

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Butterscotch is a quintessentially fall ingredient, and this time it's in a trifle to create a masterpiece confection.

44 of 67

Cranberry-Apple Tartlets

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple Tartlets

These cranberry-apple tartlets are an easily portable treat. Bring them along to your next potluck.

45 of 67

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Seasonal ingredients make this pumpkin layer cake truly remarkable.

46 of 67

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake

Pie filling and cake batter meld to become one irresistible fall delight.

47 of 67

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

These whoopie pies have a perfect fall twist added.

48 of 67

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Serve these cinnamon rolls for brunch or dessert — or both!

49 of 67

Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

Cook this fall treat right in your cast-iron skillet for hassle-free baking.

50 of 67

Caramel Apple Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cookies

These caramel apple cookies are easy to transport and will feed a crowd.

51 of 67

Tex-Mex Apple Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Tex-Mex Apple Pie

Cream cheese and pepper jelly are the star ingredients in this apple pie recipe.

52 of 67

Praline Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Praline Cake

This basic cake never disappoints thanks to its wonderful fall flavor.

53 of 67

Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple-and-Pear Cornmeal Galette

This galette is classic apple pie's cousin, and it most certainly deserves a spot on the dessert table this year.

54 of 67

Marble Molasses Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Marble Molasses Cake

Both gingerbread and pound cake flavors mix together to create this dessert.  

55 of 67

Honey Bun Cake

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Honey Bun Cake

This cinnamon-spiced Bundt cake is complete with a powdered sugar-vanilla glaze.

56 of 67

Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Ginger-Fig Tart with Cornmeal Crust

Silky smooth filling meets spicy notes from ginger and fresh moments from fall fruit.  

57 of 67

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Top this silky pie with a spirited caramel sauce.

58 of 67

Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Maple syrup and pecans bring lots of fall flavor to these blondies.

59 of 67

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Salted Caramel Cheesecake

The caramel cookie crust on this dreamy cheesecake puts it over the top.

60 of 67

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Full of sweet cream cheese filling, coated in decadent homemade praline frosting, and topped with toasted pecans, this bundt cake is beyond perfection.

61 of 67

Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

This splurge-worthy bread pudding is sweetened with ripe apples, crushed pineapple, and 5 – yes, 5 – tablespoons of vanilla extract for one of the richest fall desserts you've ever tasted.

62 of 67

Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle