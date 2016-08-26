Fall dessert recipes are one of our favorite things about the season, right up there with crisp evenings and brilliant foliage. We anxiously await the time of cool autumn morning trips to the farmers' market, and the pounds of fresh apples, pecans, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins that we haul home. When the leaves start changing this fall season, it's time to cozy up with a soft blanket and one of these soul-warming fall desserts. With seasonal ingredients like spicy cinnamon, rich caramel, and decadent pecans, the fall is hands-down one of the best seasons for baking. From gooey morning coffee cakes to elegant holiday-worthy pies, we've pulled together our favorite fall cakes, pies, breads, milkshakes, puddings, and everything in between to keep your sweet tooth satisfied all season long. Pound cake coated in praline sauce, bread pudding drizzled in caramel, and apple pie baked in a buttery, flaky cornmeal crust – these best fall desserts will not disappoint.