Bush's Beans Offering $50,000 to Fan Who Creates Next 15-Second Brand Commercial
Love beans? Love creating fun video content? You could turn those passions into cold-hard cash with Bush's Beans new contest. The inaugural Bush's Beans "Can" Film Festival is looking for fans who want to "Roll that Beautiful Bean Footage" in creative 15- to 30-second videos celebrating the century-old bean company and their legendary cans.
Inspired by the amazing videos on Reels and TikTok, Bush's is calling on creators to submit their original bean-themed content to the festival for a chance to win $50,000 and the honor of having their video aired as Bush's new commercial. Four second-prize winners will also receive $2,500 each.
"With all the fun bean content online, we've had a front row seat to see just how talented some of these up-and-coming creators are," Director of Marketing Brittanie Weaver said in a release. "Why not showcase that talent and invite them to roll that beautiful bean footage with us?"
The contest starts today and closes on February 11. Creators must submit their short videos (between 15 to 30 seconds long) on Instagram or TikTok and use the #BushsCanFilmContest. The contest will culminate in the virtual Bush's Beans Can Festival on March 3 at 2 p.m. ET where fans across the country will have the opportunity to see the finalist videos, and the contest winner will be announced.
WATCH: Everything You Need to Know About Cooking the Best Canned Beans
Ready to get started? Head to the contest website for a little inspiration from Bush's creative panel including Internet personalities and creators Adam Rose, Ben Treat, Miranda Morey, Ashley Xu, Julian Bass, and Tommy Guta.
We can't wait to see what beautiful bean footage is coming to us next!