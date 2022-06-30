The Best Way To Smoke Pork Butt

Matt Moore, Nashville-based chef and author of The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection came by to show us how to smoke what he calls the "cornerstone of Southern barbecue." He's right—there aren't many barbecue restaurants in the South that don't have pulled pork on the menu. Whether you're a fan of pulled-pork sandwiches, platters, or even pulled-pork nachos, there's no denying that pork butt, despite its off-putting name, is absolutely delicious. But Matt cued us in on something you might not know unless you're a pitmaster yourself. The name "pig butt" is a misnomer, Matt says, because the cut of meat is actually derived from the pig's shoulder. Wherever it comes from, we love it because it's affordable, versatile, and surprisingly easy to smoke. Beginners, don't shy away from the smoker—Matt says that the pork butt is a go-to cut if you're not experienced with smoking meat.

To start, Matt uses a premade, Creole-style dry rub on the meat. You can create your own homemade dry rub or use a store-bought one, but the most important thing is that you work the rub into every crevice of the meat. Taking the time to do this will ensure you get the most flavor. The pork butt's weight determines how long it needs to smoke. Pork butts come anywhere between 8-10 pounds, which translates to about hour or so in the smoker per pound. Although other pitmasters may deal with the fat cap differently, Matt prefers smoking pork butt with the fat cap up, so that the fat will gently baste the butt as it slowly smokes.