First-Ever Carolina BBQ Festival Celebrates 3 Regional Styles of 'Cue
Some of the biggest names in Carolina barbecue are teaming up for a one-day extravaganza celebrating all things pork.
Themed "From Palmettos to Long Leaf Pines," the first-ever Carolina BBQ Festival is the brainchild of Lewis Donald, the owner of Sweet Lew's BBQ in Charlotte. The festival will include an all-star lineup of pitmasters on a mission to represent North and South Carolina's three regional styles of 'cue. We're talking vinegar, mustard, and red sauce, oh my!
Lexington Barbecue's Nathan Monk and Buxton Hall's Elliott Moss will be cooking up pork shoulder with Piedmont-style red sauce from. Charlotte-native Bryan Furman and Tay Nelson of Bobby's Barbecue will be dishing out whole hog with a South Carolina mustard-based sauce. Finally, Brandon Shepard of Emerald Isle's Shepard Barbecue and Matthew Register of Garland's Southern Smoke BBQ, will be doing vinegar-based eastern North Carolina style.
A $75 general admission pass unlocks four hours of beer, live music, and a culinary tour of the Carolinas.
"It's barbecue-focused. The beer and music are secondary," Donald told Axios Charlotte. "It's continuing the heritage. One of our slogans is 'Divided By Sauce, United By Coals.' Yeah, we may use different sauces, but we're all doing the same thing. It's mass production barbecue vs. slow and steady. We're slow and steady."
WATCH: How Pulled Pork Took Over the South
Proceeds will help Piedmont Culinary Guild, World Central Kitchen, and Operation Barbecue Relief.
The Carolina BBQ Festival will take place at the Broileryard at Camp North End in Charlotte. See you there!