Catch a Glimpse of Adorable Baby's Reaction to Her First Sip of Sweet Tea

Sweet tea flows as frequently as the water does down South and is a regular fixture at the Southern table. It doesn't matter what the meal is, be it brunch, lunch, dinner, or midnight snack. Sweet tea is so much a part of our meals that it may be hard to think back to the first time you ever had it. A TikTok video making the rounds may help you take a trip down memory lane.

In the short clip, originally shared by Texas radio station KFYO, an adorable baby girl is sitting on her grandmother's lap at what appears to be, based on the basket of tortilla chips on the table, a Tex-Mex restaurant. As the camera rolls, a voice narrates the action, "When nana gives you your first taste of sweet tea." The nana in question puts a little bit of sweet tea in a straw, carefully puts the straw in the baby's mouth, and waits for the magic to happen. Soon enough the little girl is smacking her lips in excitement over the new flavor. She clearly has her eyes opened to the splendors of sweet tea.

While that sweet tea was undoubtedly delicious, just wait until she tastes the sweet tea made by her mama or nana. Every Southerner knows that their own family makes the best sweet tea around.