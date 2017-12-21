Our 12 Best 2-Ingredient Appetizers That You Can Whip Up in a Hurry

Whether you are hosting a party at your home or need to take a dish to a neighborhood potluck, having a go-to appetizer that you can whip on the go is the ultimate party trick. After all, no matter how easy the recipe is to make, a simple but tasty appetizer will always be popular with guests.

Even if there is no time to bake the traditional dips and spreads, you can still create a flavorful appetizer with just two (sometimes three) simple ingredients. As proof, we asked our editors—hey, we're people too!—for their favorite last-minute party appetizer ideas. Scroll on for our best-kept tricks of the trade, then take stock of what is in your pantry or make a quick trip to the grocery store. These easy, breezy appetizer ideas are so good they might even tempt you to go ahead and stock up before an invitation or text arrives.

No matter the occasion, these easy 2-ingredient appetizer ideas will help you pull together a quick and easy appetizer everyone will love—just add crackers.