Our 12 Best 2-Ingredient Appetizers That You Can Whip Up in a Hurry
Whether you are hosting a party at your home or need to take a dish to a neighborhood potluck, having a go-to appetizer that you can whip on the go is the ultimate party trick. After all, no matter how easy the recipe is to make, a simple but tasty appetizer will always be popular with guests.
Even if there is no time to bake the traditional dips and spreads, you can still create a flavorful appetizer with just two (sometimes three) simple ingredients. As proof, we asked our editors—hey, we're people too!—for their favorite last-minute party appetizer ideas. Scroll on for our best-kept tricks of the trade, then take stock of what is in your pantry or make a quick trip to the grocery store. These easy, breezy appetizer ideas are so good they might even tempt you to go ahead and stock up before an invitation or text arrives.
No matter the occasion, these easy 2-ingredient appetizer ideas will help you pull together a quick and easy appetizer everyone will love—just add crackers.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
While we love anything that involves bacon, this recipe is a sure favorite at any Southern celebration, potluck, dinner party—and even in our pantries. Trust us: There's something about these buttery crackers and crispy bacon strips that will make guests come back for seconds, and thirds. (We recommend at least doubling the recipe.)
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
This recipe calls for two main ingredients—tomato and mozzarella balls—topped in staples you likely already have on-hand in your pantry (salt, pepper, olive oil) and garden (fresh basil leaves, if you have 'em).
Goat Cheese and Fig Preserves
One Southern Living editor swears by this "non-recipe recipe." She claims that she brings it to every party, much to the pleasure of fellow attendees whether they're gathering for a casual wine night or a plated, three course dinner at a friend's home. Safe to say: If it's good enough for Mary Shannon, it's good enough for the rest of us.
Sausage and Shube Sauce
Residents of Fairhope, Alabama, will recognize this two-ingredient recipe by the photo alone. This dish is a hometown favorite (that deserves national recognition, in our opinion) thanks to the zesty mustard flavor of Shube Sauce that's served best paired with another Alabama staple, Conecuh sausage.
Cream Cheese and Red Pepper Jelly
This may be one of the first party appetizers you ever learned to make, but people still love it. Simply spoon red or green pepper jelly over a block of cream cheese for an instant hit.
Marinated Olives
Use drained, jarred, or canned olives, warm in a smattering of olive oil, and season to suit your taste—try orange zest and rosemary or red pepper flakes and garlic to add extra flavor.
Herbed Goat Cheese Log
Roll a log of goat cheese in a mix of chopped, fresh herbs. For extra flavor, add some diced nuts to the mix. You can also stir the herbs and nuts into the goat cheese, and reroll it into the log form.
Yogurt Dip
You can use a number of ingredients to dress up plain yogurt—lemon juice and zest, roasted garlic and olive oil, cucumbers, chopped peppers, or fresh herbs.
Brie and Pear Slices
Warm a round of Brie cheese and serve with fruit, such as grapes, pear, and apple slices. Dress the round up even more by topping with your favorite fruit preserve and chopped nuts.
Pimiento Cheese and Pickles
What is a party in the South without pimiento cheese? A crispy pretzel crisp or cracker serves as the base for a dollop of your favorite pimiento cheese topped with a spicy pickle, such as Wickles.
Chèvre and Caramelized Onions
Caramelizing onions may take just a few minutes of your time, but the flavor is well worth the effort. A sprinkling of fresh thyme, basil, or rosemary is the finishing touch to this elegant but easy appetizer. Serve with crackers or crostini.
Cocktail Meatballs
Frozen meatballs from your grocery store make a great last minute party appetizer. While meatballs are baking, warm your favorite fruit preserve, jelly, or barbecue sauce. Spoon it over the meatballs or serve as a side.