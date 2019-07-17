Classic Summer Potluck Recipes Like Grandma Used To Make

Everyone knows that Grandma is always life of the party. We can never resist Grandma's homemade treats–from the dips and snacks she'd tide us over with until dinner, to the casseroles big enough to feed twenty. This summer, channel your Grandma's entertaining energy and try out some of these classic recipes. From fresh appetizers and hearty main dishes to decadent desserts, we've got you covered with a variety of courses and prep times.

Short on time? Whip up a quick batch of fan-favorite Pimiento Cheese or a simple Ham and Noodle Casserole. Really looking to impress? Try to replicate Grandma's famous Heirloom Tomato Pie with Parmesean-Buttermilk Crust. Plus, we're revealing all the tips and tricks Grandma would never share (how did she get that chocolate cake to be so moist and fluffy, after all?). Not only will these big-batch dishes impress the crowd at any potluck, but they'll transport your guests right back to their own Grandma's kitchen.