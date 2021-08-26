5 Sausage Ball Recipes That Will Wow at the Next Potluck

Make a list of things Southerners love and it gets long. Sweet tea. Cornbread (no sugar). Duke's. Monograms. Barbecue (though which state's is best is debatable). Brick (but should you paint it?). Ranch Water. Banana Pudding. Pear Salad. Cheese Straws. Pimiento cheese. Pepper jelly. The list could go on, but we'd be remiss if we didn't include the sausage ball. From potlucks to party appetizers, sausage balls are always an all-star. It's almost a guarantee you'll be taking home an empty container. The only thing that makes them even better than the guarantee of being a crowd pleaser is the ease with which everything comes together. You'll probably want to go ahead and double the recipe to have a batch in the freezer ready to pop in the oven for any quick, last-minute hosting needs. Start with a Bisquick sausage ball recipe that should be in nearly every Southern cook's arsenal; it's the secret ingredient that holds everything together perfectly. But we're all for leveling up a classic: If you're wondering what to take to your next social event, here are five sausage ball recipes that won't disappoint.