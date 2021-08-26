5 Sausage Ball Recipes That Will Wow at the Next Potluck

By Marissa Wu Updated May 24, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Make a list of things Southerners love and it gets long. Sweet tea. Cornbread (no sugar). Duke's. Monograms. Barbecue (though which state's is best is debatable). Brick (but should you paint it?). Ranch Water. Banana Pudding. Pear Salad. Cheese Straws. Pimiento cheese. Pepper jelly. The list could go on, but we'd be remiss if we didn't include the sausage ball. From potlucks to party appetizers, sausage balls are always an all-star. It's almost a guarantee you'll be taking home an empty container. The only thing that makes them even better than the guarantee of being a crowd pleaser is the ease with which everything comes together. You'll probably want to go ahead and double the recipe to have a batch in the freezer ready to pop in the oven for any quick, last-minute hosting needs. Start with a Bisquick sausage ball recipe that should be in nearly every Southern cook's arsenal; it's the secret ingredient that holds everything together perfectly. But we're all for leveling up a classic: If you're wondering what to take to your next social event, here are five sausage ball recipes that won't disappoint.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

These sausage balls get their heat from a whole block of pepper Jack cheese and hot ground pork sausage. Throw in some onion and fresh cilantro, and they're sure to be a hit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Classic Sausage Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sausage Balls

Why bother with experiments when the original is so darn good? This is the classic that never fails to delight and is great for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack time.

3 of 5

Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

Credit: Anna Theoktisto/Getty Images

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

The original sausage ball gets a boost with an iconically Southern staple ingredient—pimiento cheese. A good thing just got better.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Feeling adventurous? Roasted sweet potatoes add a flavorful boost and gently complement the spicy chorizo. A dash of cinnamon provides some sweet heat, and the extra-sharp Cheddar and plum jelly round out the ingredients for a multi-layered, savory creation.

5 of 5

Spicy Pimiento Cheese Balls

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Recipe: Spicy Pimiento Cheese Balls

Spicy breakfast sausage. Beloved pimiento cheese. The basic sausage ball gets a delightfully hot upgrade with this duo. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu