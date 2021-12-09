Pimiento Cheese Cookies

Each buttery bite is a delightful blend of flavors and textures.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen
Southern Living, February 2012

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns; Prop Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 dozen
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Sure, we call them cookies, but it might be more descriptive to call them sweet-and-savory stuffed shortbreads. All you need to do is sandwich a dab of strawberry preserves between thin rounds of the easy slice-and-bake dough that includes store-bought pimento cheese and chopped pecans. Each buttery bite is a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Feel free to try other flavors of preserves or even pepper jelly. These clever treats will steal the show at your next holiday cookie swap or tailgate party.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together flour and pimiento cheese at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer 1 minute. Add pecans and butter; beat until blended. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; chill 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Place dough on a well-floured surface and roll to ⅛-inch thickness. Cut into 48 rounds with a 2-inch round cutter, re-rolling scraps once. Arrange half of rounds 2 inches apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets; spoon ½ teaspoon strawberry preserves onto center of each round, and top with remaining rounds, pressing edges to seal.

  • Bake at 400° for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets 10 minutes; transfer to wire racks, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2022