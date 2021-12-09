Pimiento Cheese Cookies
Each buttery bite is a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
Sure, we call them cookies, but it might be more descriptive to call them sweet-and-savory stuffed shortbreads. All you need to do is sandwich a dab of strawberry preserves between thin rounds of the easy slice-and-bake dough that includes store-bought pimento cheese and chopped pecans. Each buttery bite is a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Feel free to try other flavors of preserves or even pepper jelly. These clever treats will steal the show at your next holiday cookie swap or tailgate party.