One thing Southerners can always be certain of is that with any celebration, no matter how large or small the gathering may be, there's always going to be a delicious spread of party appetizers nearby. While the main course is always the highlight of the event, we like to think the appetizer sets the stage and ensures that your crew gets a good taste of what's to come. We've rounded up our favorite easy dip and spread recipes for every gathering you host or attend this year.

These appetizing dips are sure to keep your guests coming back for more. Plus, dip recipes are easy to double to ensure there's enough for everyone, not to mention they're also easy to transport. Some of these dip recipes require no cooking, others can be prepared in your trusty slow cooker, while the rest require just minutes of prep time. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet dish, you can't go wrong with any of these crowd-pleasing picks.