42 Easy Party Dips and Spreads To Serve All Year Long
One thing Southerners can always be certain of is that with any celebration, no matter how large or small the gathering may be, there's always going to be a delicious spread of party appetizers nearby. While the main course is always the highlight of the event, we like to think the appetizer sets the stage and ensures that your crew gets a good taste of what's to come. We've rounded up our favorite easy dip and spread recipes for every gathering you host or attend this year.
These appetizing dips are sure to keep your guests coming back for more. Plus, dip recipes are easy to double to ensure there's enough for everyone, not to mention they're also easy to transport. Some of these dip recipes require no cooking, others can be prepared in your trusty slow cooker, while the rest require just minutes of prep time. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet dish, you can't go wrong with any of these crowd-pleasing picks.
Recipe: Baked BLT Dip
The classic sandwich is reimagined in dip form, and has everything you love about the original.
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
You can never go wrong with this classic Southern appetizer that takes just a few minutes to prepare—no cooking required.
Recipe: Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip
You can never go wrong with buffalo chicken dip, especially when it comes together in just 20 minutes.
Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Adding some fresh ingredients to your summertime salsa will help spice it up with bright flavor.
Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach-artichoke dip is always a party favorite. We love this recipe for its creamy texture and cheesy flavors.
Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Texas Caviar is turned into a warm and gooey multi-layered dip in this recipe.
Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
This seasonal dip requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and can be prepared a few days in advance of serving.
Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip
Transform just six ingredients into a classic dip that belongs at any gathering with this easy recipe.
Recipe: Beet-Goat Cheese Dip
Cooked beets are pureed with dates and Greek yogurt to make this snackable, healthy dip.
Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
You'll know this dip is done cooking when the edges start to bubble. We can picture this seasonal dip being an ideal Thanksgiving appetizer served with toasted baguettes or crackers.
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
If you don't want to add the extra heat to this crab dip, you can leave the hot sauce off of the ingredient list.
Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Upgrade pepper jelly by serving it over a warm goat cheese mixture. A good stir will help it spread easily.
Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip
You might want to double the recipe for this decadent dessert dip. We think it's best enjoyed with vanilla wafers for dipping.
Recipe: Pecan and Fig Spread
This homemade spread is great on its own served with crackers or can be the perfect finishing touch to a charcuterie board.
Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
Caramelized onions and thick-cut bacon create a dressed-up take on French onion dip to make it worthy of a holiday celebration.
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Corn is always a good idea. And so is any dish that can be made in a slow cooker.
Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip
Rotisserie chicken and your trusty slow cooker make this hearty dip easy to pull together.
Recipe: Collard Dip
This twist on classic spinach dip is a fun new way to enjoy the flavor of collard greens.
Recipe: Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip
Topping this cheesy dip with bacon and pepper jelly make it irresistible.
Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
Make this dip ahead of time and reheat in a skillet on the grill before you're ready to serve.
Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip
Slowly caramelize yellow onions before mixing with other ingredients to make this hit.
Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip
Sure, you may be familiar with guacamole, but don't underestimate the power of a creamy avocado dip. It's great with chips or on top of sandwiches and burgers.
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
Classic gumbo gets an appetizer makeover in this easy and quick skillet recipe.
Recipe: Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip
Frozen peas are transformed into a colorful and tasty appetizer in this easy recipe.
Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
This hot dip may be one of our favorite seafood combinations.
Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
This dip is seriously spicy, and full of hot flavor.
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip
Take a favorite weeknight meal and turn it into a shareable appetizer with this enchilada dip.
Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa
Plum tomatoes are perfect for this recipe because they are meaty but still contain a lot of moisture.
Recipe: Carrot-Tahini Dip
Carrots dress up this dip that's reminiscent of classic hummus.
Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Bacon, pimiento, and avocados make this appetizer an all-star.
Recipe: Beer-Cheese Fondue
Serve this hot dip with sliced cooked bratwurst, steamed broccoli florets, roasted Brussels sprouts, and roasted fingerling potatoes.
Recipe: Cast-Iron S'mores Dip
This dessert dip will wow your crowd and remind you of summer campfires.
Recipe: Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles
Toasted garlic, mushrooms, and green chiles top this three-cheese dip.
Recipe: Texas Caviar
This recipe has evolved over time to include ingredients like bell peppers, corn, and green tomatoes.
Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip
The salty and smoky flavor from the smoked whitefish is balanced by fresh herbs, crunchy celery, and cream cheese.
Recipe: Crawfish Dip
Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will allow you to easily keep it warm until it's time to serve.
Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip
Give a sugary spin to a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.
Recipe: Warm Turnip Green Dip
It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.
Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay
All-purpose flour and heavy cream give the dish its creamy texture, with freshly grated cheese giving it a savory spin. Serve with toast points perfect for dipping.
Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.
Recipe: Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
This spinach dip is hearty and filling thanks to ground sausage, pinto beans, cream cheese, and Parmesan cheese.
Recipe: Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese
The cheese in this recipe is shred two ways. Fine shreds blend well with the mayo to make the spread creamier, while large shreds offer more body and texture.