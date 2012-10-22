42 Easy Party Dips and Spreads To Serve All Year Long

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 14, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

One thing Southerners can always be certain of is that with any celebration, no matter how large or small the gathering may be, there's always going to be a delicious spread of party appetizers nearby. While the main course is always the highlight of the event, we like to think the appetizer sets the stage and ensures that your crew gets a good taste of what's to come. We've rounded up our favorite easy dip and spread recipes for every gathering you host or attend this year.

These appetizing dips are sure to keep your guests coming back for more. Plus, dip recipes are easy to double to ensure there's enough for everyone, not to mention they're also easy to transport. Some of these dip recipes require no cooking, others can be prepared in your trusty slow cooker, while the rest require just minutes of prep time. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet dish, you can't go wrong with any of these crowd-pleasing picks. 

Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

The classic sandwich is reimagined in dip form, and has everything you love about the original.

Basic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

You can never go wrong with this classic Southern appetizer that takes just a few minutes to prepare—no cooking required. 

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

You can never go wrong with buffalo chicken dip, especially when it comes together in just 20 minutes.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Adding some fresh ingredients to your summertime salsa will help spice it up with bright flavor.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Spinach-artichoke dip is always a party favorite. We love this recipe for its creamy texture and cheesy flavors. 

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Texas Caviar is turned into a warm and gooey multi-layered dip in this recipe.

Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

This seasonal dip requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and can be prepared a few days in advance of serving.

Rotel Sausage Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Transform just six ingredients into a classic dip that belongs at any gathering with this easy recipe. 

Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

Cooked beets are pureed with dates and Greek yogurt to make this snackable, healthy dip.

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

You'll know this dip is done cooking when the edges start to bubble. We can picture this seasonal dip being an ideal Thanksgiving appetizer served with toasted baguettes or crackers. 

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

If you don't want to add the extra heat to this crab dip, you can leave the hot sauce off of the ingredient list. 

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Upgrade pepper jelly by serving it over a warm goat cheese mixture. A good stir will help it spread easily. 

Pecan Praline Dip

Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip

You might want to double the recipe for this decadent dessert dip. We think it's best enjoyed with vanilla wafers for dipping. 

Pecan and Fig Spread

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan and Fig Spread

This homemade spread is great on its own served with crackers or can be the perfect finishing touch to a charcuterie board. 

Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Caramelized onions and thick-cut bacon create a dressed-up take on French onion dip to make it worthy of a holiday celebration. 

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Corn is always a good idea. And so is any dish that can be made in a slow cooker. 

Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip

Rotisserie chicken and your trusty slow cooker make this hearty dip easy to pull together.

Collard Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Collard Dip

This twist on classic spinach dip is a fun new way to enjoy the flavor of collard greens. 

Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Credit: Coastal Living

Recipe: Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Topping this cheesy dip with bacon and pepper jelly make it irresistible. 

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Make this dip ahead of time and reheat in a skillet on the grill before you're ready to serve.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

Slowly caramelize yellow onions before mixing with other ingredients to make this hit.

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Sure, you may be familiar with guacamole, but don't underestimate the power of a creamy avocado dip. It's great with chips or on top of sandwiches and burgers.

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Classic gumbo gets an appetizer makeover in this easy and quick skillet recipe.

Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip

Frozen peas are transformed into a colorful and tasty appetizer in this easy recipe.

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

This hot dip may be one of our favorite seafood combinations.

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

This dip is seriously spicy, and full of hot flavor.

Chicken Enchilada Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip

Take a favorite weeknight meal and turn it into a shareable appetizer with this enchilada dip.

Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Plum tomatoes are perfect for this recipe because they are meaty but still contain a lot of moisture.

Carrot-Tahini Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Carrot-Tahini Dip

Carrots dress up this dip that's reminiscent of classic hummus.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Bacon, pimiento, and avocados make this appetizer an all-star.

Beer-Cheese Fondue

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Beer-Cheese Fondue

Serve this hot dip with sliced cooked bratwurst, steamed broccoli florets, roasted Brussels sprouts, and roasted fingerling potatoes.

Cast-Iron S'mores Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cast-Iron S'mores Dip

This dessert dip will wow your crowd and remind you of summer campfires.

Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles

Toasted garlic, mushrooms, and green chiles top this three-cheese dip.

Texas Caviar

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This recipe has evolved over time to include ingredients like bell peppers, corn, and green tomatoes.

Smoked-Fish Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

The salty and smoky flavor from the smoked whitefish is balanced by fresh herbs, crunchy celery, and cream cheese.

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will allow you to easily keep it warm until it's time to serve. 

Caramel Apple Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip

Give a sugary spin to a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.

Warm Turnip Green Dip

Recipe: Warm Turnip Green Dip

It's Southern tradition to have a little hot sauce with your turnip greens, so be sure to offer guests several brands to choose from on the side.

Lump Crab Mornay

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

All-purpose flour and heavy cream give the dish its creamy texture, with freshly grated cheese giving it a savory spin. Serve with toast points perfect for dipping.

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

If you don't have time to make fried wontons, use fancy potato chips or crispy tortilla chips.

Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip

This spinach dip is hearty and filling thanks to ground sausage, pinto beans, cream cheese, and Parmesan cheese. 

Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese

The cheese in this recipe is shred two ways. Fine shreds blend well with the mayo to make the spread creamier, while large shreds offer more body and texture.

By Southern Living Editors