30 Easy Dip Recipes Guaranteed to Get the Party Going

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Every hostess knows the power of a good dip. A really, really good dip? That's what can set a really, really good party apart from the rest. We also know that if there is one thing that's guaranteed to please a crowd of hungry Southerners every time, it's not going to be a cucumber canape. It's a dip. No matter what occasion is coming up on your calendar, you can turn to one of these easy dip recipes to get the job done. No summer cookout is complete without our succotash-inspired salsa or bacon-studded guacamole, and no tailgate is game-ready without our ever-classic spinach dip or slow-cooker buffalo chicken dip. Got a fancy affair? Try our creamy crab dip or smoky field pea dip instead. We've got the dips, all you need is to bring all of the chips. (Seriously, all of them. Corn chips, tortilla chips, potato chips, pita chips…you get the picture.) Here are the 30 best party appetizer dips to add to your recipe box.

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Sweet onions and country ham give this classic dip something extra for your tailgate or cookout. Prepare it in a skillet and throw it on the grill to reheat easily.

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Not your average cheese dip, this appetizer has a Southern edge. Be prepared to go heavy on the cream cheese and mayo in this cheese-laden dip. The crunchy, cayenne-spiced pecans make for a show-stopping finish.

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Imagine your classic Texas caviar. Now imagine it but in a warm, melty, multi-layered dip form. Grab a tortilla chip and dig in for the full Southwest effect.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

You know what's genius? Guacamole with a Southern spin. Three standout ingredients will see you through: bacon, pimiento, and avocados.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

This is the only spinach-artichoke dip you'll ever need. It's the ultimate blend of cheesy, creamy, and melty goodness.

Succotash Salsa

Recipe: Succotash Salsa

Here, a summer-favorite side dish gets a snack-worthy makeover. It's got everything you love of classic succotash: fresh lima beans, corn, tomatoes, and sweet onion—but it's fit for a party.

Collard Dip

Recipe: Collard Dip

Leave it to Southerners to turn collard greens into a delicious take on hot spinach dip. It'll be scooped clean in 15 minutes flat, we guarantee.

Crawfish Dip

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Don't let crawfish season pass by without making this crazy-flavorful dip. Even better: You can make it in a slow cooker for ultimate ease and to ensure it stays warm.

Rotel Dip

Recipe: Rotel Dip

This dip sometimes gets a bad rap—but we don't want those people at our party anyway. In this recipe, simplicity is key. (Oh, and Velveeta is key, too.)

Cast-Iron Salsa

Recipe: Cast-Iron Salsa

You'll forget all about that jarred stuff after tasting this easy recipe. The extra step—charring the garlic, peppers, and onions—takes salsa to the next level.

Baked BLT Dip

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

Everyone's favorite sandwich is even better when reimagined into a crowd-pleasing baked dip. This savory snack will be hit, especially during the summertime when tomatoes are at their peak.

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

This Southern spin on classic hummus is sure to have everyone talking—and dipping! Smoked paprika is the secret touch.

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Sweet corn and spicy jalapeño are a flavor match made in heaven. The bacon doesn't hurt either.

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

This is certainly not your average seafood dip. Paired with addicting crispy wonton chips, it's ready to wow the crowd.

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

We'd dip everything but a tractor tire into this melty version of classic pimiento cheese. (And you can quote us on that.) 

Creamy Crab Dip

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

Southerners love a creamy dip, and this rich crab won't disappoint. Thickened to perfection with both mayonnaise and sour cream, the fresh crab still shines through.

Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles

Recipe: Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles

This molten three-cheese dip gets extra flavor from a mixture of toasted garlic, mushrooms, and green chiles. Need we say more?

Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip

Recipe: Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip

In our world, sausage makes everything better. In the world of dips, this is definitely a proven fact. Not to mention the pinto beans, cream cheese, and parmesan.

Texas Caviar

Recipe: Texas Caviar

You won't find a bigger hit with a Southern crowd than traditional Texas caviar. Tomatoes and peppers and beans, oh my!

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

Showing up to the potluck with a container full of pimiento cheese is as foolproof as it gets. Make sure to shred the cheese yourself and buy diced pimientos—not sliced!

Peach Salsa

Recipe: Peach Salsa

Put those summer peaches to good use with this not-so-ordinary salsa recipe. Cilantro and serrano chile add a fun flare to this fruity snack.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Making this game-day favorite just got easier. Let your slow cooker do the work.

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

This is a tastier version of French onion dip, using Southern-style Vidalia onions instead. Get those ruffled potato chips, and start snacking!

Cucumber Salsa

Recipe: Cucumber Salsa

Even though this salsa recipe has no tomatoes in sight, it's still delicious. Using lots of crunchy cucumbers and Granny Smith apples, this refreshing dip is fit for any summer gathering.

Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip

Recipe: Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip

Party-goers with a sweet tooth won't be able to get enough of this Greek yogurt-based dip. Serve with apples for an extra sweet crunch. 

Horseradish Pimiento Cheese

Recipe: Horseradish Pimiento Dip

Adding an intriguing new flavor to our classic pimiento dip, this dip will have party guests begging for your recipe. In addition to horseradish, the key to this recipe is horseradish-flavored white cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheese Dip

Recipe: Bacon Cheese Dip

Featuring the trifecta of cheese dip ingredients—cream cheese, blue cheese and sour cream—and with crumbled bacon at its helm, this snack just keeps getting better. Make sure you have enough crackers because no one will be able to get enough dip.

Creamy Avocado Dip

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Smoother and tangier than its guacamole counterpart, this dip is flush with lime juice, jalapeños, and cilantro.

Smoked-Fish Dip

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

Stirred to life by Adam Evans, the chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters, this sophisticated dip is smoky and herb-heavy. Capers, lemon juice, and pickles set this snack apart from the rest.

Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

Recipe: Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

This eye-catching dip is just as bold on the taste buds. Greek yogurt and goat cheese guarantee a tart and creamy addition to your spread.

