30 Easy Dip Recipes Guaranteed to Get the Party Going
Every hostess knows the power of a good dip. A really, really good dip? That's what can set a really, really good party apart from the rest. We also know that if there is one thing that's guaranteed to please a crowd of hungry Southerners every time, it's not going to be a cucumber canape. It's a dip. No matter what occasion is coming up on your calendar, you can turn to one of these easy dip recipes to get the job done. No summer cookout is complete without our succotash-inspired salsa or bacon-studded guacamole, and no tailgate is game-ready without our ever-classic spinach dip or slow-cooker buffalo chicken dip. Got a fancy affair? Try our creamy crab dip or smoky field pea dip instead. We've got the dips, all you need is to bring all of the chips. (Seriously, all of them. Corn chips, tortilla chips, potato chips, pita chips…you get the picture.) Here are the 30 best party appetizer dips to add to your recipe box.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
Sweet onions and country ham give this classic dip something extra for your tailgate or cookout. Prepare it in a skillet and throw it on the grill to reheat easily.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Not your average cheese dip, this appetizer has a Southern edge. Be prepared to go heavy on the cream cheese and mayo in this cheese-laden dip. The crunchy, cayenne-spiced pecans make for a show-stopping finish.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Imagine your classic Texas caviar. Now imagine it but in a warm, melty, multi-layered dip form. Grab a tortilla chip and dig in for the full Southwest effect.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
You know what's genius? Guacamole with a Southern spin. Three standout ingredients will see you through: bacon, pimiento, and avocados.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip
This is the only spinach-artichoke dip you'll ever need. It's the ultimate blend of cheesy, creamy, and melty goodness.
Succotash Salsa
Recipe: Succotash Salsa
Here, a summer-favorite side dish gets a snack-worthy makeover. It's got everything you love of classic succotash: fresh lima beans, corn, tomatoes, and sweet onion—but it's fit for a party.
Collard Dip
Recipe: Collard Dip
Leave it to Southerners to turn collard greens into a delicious take on hot spinach dip. It'll be scooped clean in 15 minutes flat, we guarantee.
Crawfish Dip
Recipe: Crawfish Dip
Don't let crawfish season pass by without making this crazy-flavorful dip. Even better: You can make it in a slow cooker for ultimate ease and to ensure it stays warm.
Rotel Dip
Recipe: Rotel Dip
This dip sometimes gets a bad rap—but we don't want those people at our party anyway. In this recipe, simplicity is key. (Oh, and Velveeta is key, too.)
Cast-Iron Salsa
Recipe: Cast-Iron Salsa
You'll forget all about that jarred stuff after tasting this easy recipe. The extra step—charring the garlic, peppers, and onions—takes salsa to the next level.
Baked BLT Dip
Recipe: Baked BLT Dip
Everyone's favorite sandwich is even better when reimagined into a crowd-pleasing baked dip. This savory snack will be hit, especially during the summertime when tomatoes are at their peak.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
This Southern spin on classic hummus is sure to have everyone talking—and dipping! Smoked paprika is the secret touch.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Sweet corn and spicy jalapeño are a flavor match made in heaven. The bacon doesn't hurt either.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
This is certainly not your average seafood dip. Paired with addicting crispy wonton chips, it's ready to wow the crowd.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
We'd dip everything but a tractor tire into this melty version of classic pimiento cheese. (And you can quote us on that.)
Creamy Crab Dip
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip
Southerners love a creamy dip, and this rich crab won't disappoint. Thickened to perfection with both mayonnaise and sour cream, the fresh crab still shines through.
Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles
Recipe: Queso Fundido with Mushrooms and Chiles
This molten three-cheese dip gets extra flavor from a mixture of toasted garlic, mushrooms, and green chiles. Need we say more?
Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
Recipe: Sausage, Bean, and Spinach Dip
In our world, sausage makes everything better. In the world of dips, this is definitely a proven fact. Not to mention the pinto beans, cream cheese, and parmesan.
Texas Caviar
Recipe: Texas Caviar
You won't find a bigger hit with a Southern crowd than traditional Texas caviar. Tomatoes and peppers and beans, oh my!
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
Showing up to the potluck with a container full of pimiento cheese is as foolproof as it gets. Make sure to shred the cheese yourself and buy diced pimientos—not sliced!
Peach Salsa
Recipe: Peach Salsa
Put those summer peaches to good use with this not-so-ordinary salsa recipe. Cilantro and serrano chile add a fun flare to this fruity snack.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Making this game-day favorite just got easier. Let your slow cooker do the work.
Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
This is a tastier version of French onion dip, using Southern-style Vidalia onions instead. Get those ruffled potato chips, and start snacking!
Cucumber Salsa
Recipe: Cucumber Salsa
Even though this salsa recipe has no tomatoes in sight, it's still delicious. Using lots of crunchy cucumbers and Granny Smith apples, this refreshing dip is fit for any summer gathering.
Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip
Recipe: Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip
Party-goers with a sweet tooth won't be able to get enough of this Greek yogurt-based dip. Serve with apples for an extra sweet crunch.
Horseradish Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Horseradish Pimiento Dip
Adding an intriguing new flavor to our classic pimiento dip, this dip will have party guests begging for your recipe. In addition to horseradish, the key to this recipe is horseradish-flavored white cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheese Dip
Recipe: Bacon Cheese Dip
Featuring the trifecta of cheese dip ingredients—cream cheese, blue cheese and sour cream—and with crumbled bacon at its helm, this snack just keeps getting better. Make sure you have enough crackers because no one will be able to get enough dip.
Creamy Avocado Dip
Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip
Smoother and tangier than its guacamole counterpart, this dip is flush with lime juice, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Smoked-Fish Dip
Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip
Stirred to life by Adam Evans, the chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters, this sophisticated dip is smoky and herb-heavy. Capers, lemon juice, and pickles set this snack apart from the rest.
Beet-Goat Cheese Dip
Recipe: Beet-Goat Cheese Dip
This eye-catching dip is just as bold on the taste buds. Greek yogurt and goat cheese guarantee a tart and creamy addition to your spread.