30 Easy Dip Recipes Guaranteed to Get the Party Going

Every hostess knows the power of a good dip. A really, really good dip? That's what can set a really, really good party apart from the rest. We also know that if there is one thing that's guaranteed to please a crowd of hungry Southerners every time, it's not going to be a cucumber canape. It's a dip. No matter what occasion is coming up on your calendar, you can turn to one of these easy dip recipes to get the job done. No summer cookout is complete without our succotash-inspired salsa or bacon-studded guacamole, and no tailgate is game-ready without our ever-classic spinach dip or slow-cooker buffalo chicken dip. Got a fancy affair? Try our creamy crab dip or smoky field pea dip instead. We've got the dips, all you need is to bring all of the chips. (Seriously, all of them. Corn chips, tortilla chips, potato chips, pita chips…you get the picture.) Here are the 30 best party appetizer dips to add to your recipe box.