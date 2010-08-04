78 Easy Outdoor Appetizers Made for Sunny Skies

Updated March 14, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Longer days mean more time to eat outdoors, and who doesn't love an easy outdoor appetizer you can enjoy at barbecues, picnics, and tailgates? This season, commit to learning how to cook some of our easy summer appetizers. Perfect for entertaining outside, this collection of finger food features meats served straight off the grill and cool dips with no-fuss presentations. We've got a smorgasbord of options to suit any and all taste buds, kids and adults alike. There are easy shrimp recipes for seafood lovers, like our Buttery Garlic Shrimp, or if you're a TexMex fan, you can spice it up with our Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip. Sliders and crackers make for satisfying bites at cocktail hour, and you'll find that even the simplest recipes, like Crack Crackers, will draw in a crowd. One thing is consistent though: These are all super easy outdoor recipe ideas that are sure to take summer entertaining up a notch.

Start Slideshow

1 of 78

When Entertaining Moves Outside, Call on These Easy Apps

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 78

Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Ready in just 15 minutes, this quick appetizer is perfect for last-minute company. When making the sauce in Step 2, whisk in the butter one tablespoon at a time—the key technique in making the sauce velvety.

3 of 78

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

A Southern spin on a BLT, these heirloom tomato sandwiches are effortless.

Advertisement

4 of 78

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Vibrant, freshly tossed fruits and veggies are sure to draw a crowd to the appetizer table.

5 of 78

Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Easier than your average app but still impressive enough for a party, this no-cook dish has a tropical twist.

6 of 78

Potato Skins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Potato Skins

A party hit every time, these potatoes take it up a notch with a simple, tangy-spicy sour cream sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 78

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Serve this hot and bubbly baked mix of summer flavor with plenty of your favorite tortilla chips.

8 of 78

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

This classic Southern recipe is foolproof for a reason. Whether you serve it as a dip, spread, or all by itself, this recipe belongs at every summer gathering.

9 of 78

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Who needs chips for queso? These peppers are bite-sized and brimming with cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 78

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Two party favorites collide in this reimagined takeout dish.

11 of 78

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

Give your typical warm-weather chicken salad a break with these mini ham salad sandwiches.

12 of 78

Rotel Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Dip

In this recipe, simplicity (and Velveeta) is key. Just make sure you have enough chips on hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 78

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

A Southern summer classic, this recipe's not-too-heavy batter is the key to getting this appetizer just right.

14 of 78

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

Mini but mighty, these cute little sandwiches are packed with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos.

15 of 78

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Fresh asparagus and egg salad make this laid-back finger sandwich a summertime staple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 78

Golden Corn Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters

These crispy poppers are reminiscent of hush puppies, just lighter and richer in taste.

17 of 78

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

A summer picnic staple, these finger sandwiches are made with the usual suspects—celery, pickle relish, and mayonnaise—but they have a few unexpected additions, too.

18 of 78

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Take a moment to meet your new favorite appetizer. This twist on the classic spinach dip is sure to please even the most particular guests. Just like classic spinach dip, the recipe mixes together spinach, sour cream, and chives to achieve that cool onion flavor with a kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 78

Fried Deviled Eggs

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs

Who says a classic can't be fried? Amp up your everyday deviled egg this summer with a fried crispy coating.

20 of 78

Watermelon Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Watermelon Salad

Start your party on a bright note with this refreshingly simple salad.

21 of 78

Homemade Pretzels

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Homemade Pretzels

Top them off with whatever you'd like, from sesame seeds to kosher salt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 78

Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs​​​​​​

These veggie kabobs with grilled Halloumi cheese are a winning formula for outdoor fun.

23 of 78

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Oh-so-poppable and made for summer crowds, this five-ingredient recipe is a no-fail with guests of any age.

24 of 78

Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin Sliders

Mustard-and-thyme-marinated pork tenderloin on dinner rolls makes for a hearty handful ready for any al fresco affair.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 78

Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

Get the party started with a masterful balance of sweet and heat.

26 of 78

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

This fresh take on an old-school tuna pasta salad is as bright as the season.

27 of 78

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

You can't go wrong with a tortilla topped with slaw, avocado, and catfish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 78

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Pepper jelly and peaches pair with brie for a dish that was made for the outdoors.

29 of 78

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Tossed in a simple vinaigrette, this multicolored mix of cherry tomatoes and small fresh mozzarella balls comes together in a snap.

30 of 78

Hush Puppies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hush Puppies

One of the ultimate Southern finger foods, these hush puppies were made for an outdoor party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 78

Roasted Broccoli Salad

Credit: Southern Living / Ivy Odom

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Salad

Combine the flavors of Dijon, mayo, honey, apple, and fennel for a side that travels easily and is at home anywhere.

32 of 78

Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Look for beautiful and tasty heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors at your local farmers' market, and keep them at room temperature until you're ready to slice and serve.

33 of 78

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Grilled to perfection and ready to party, these Cajun skewers come together in under 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 78

Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

Use a mixture of baby tomatoes such as 'Sweet 100,' 'Yellow Pear,' or 'Sun Gold'—all are available at farmers' markets in summer months. This dish uses 3 pints of tomatoes, but feel free to halve the recipe.

35 of 78

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

This classic fruit salad is an essential (and super easy) part of any summer spread.

36 of 78

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts

Kick off a summer party with these loaded, crunchy crostinis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 78

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Take pizza off the main table and let summer guests have a slice from the grill during happy hour.

38 of 78

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

With sweet corn, spicy jalapeño, and bacon, this loaded dip needs a sturdy chip.

39 of 78

Buttermilk-Ricotta Cheese Dip

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Buttermilk-Ricotta Cheese Dip

If you've never tried homemade ricotta, then you're in for a tasty surprise. This will change the way you think about the store-bought kind. Be sure to stir only when indicated in the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 78

Avocado Fritters with Lime Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Avocado Fritters with Lime Cream

Crispy-on-the-outside and creamy-on-the-inside, these fried avocados are guaranteed to disappear fast.

41 of 78

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

With just two ingredients, this salty-buttery app is the ultimate hostess party hack.

42 of 78

Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

You won't have to worry about bananas browning before guest arrive with this nostalgic overnight recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 78

Fig Flatbread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Fig Flatbread

Turn store-bought pizza dough into a crowd-worthy flatbread that's anything but typical.

44 of 78

Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables

There's nothing like a cool, pickled shrimp to beat the summer heat.

45 of 78

Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cornbread-Stuffed Zucchini

Ready in less than an hour and sure to be devoured far quicker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 78

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

This quick and easy appetizer, with just a few ingredients and even fewer steps, will make entertaining easy without the hassle of fussing over the oven all day and night. For those who like it hot, swap mini sweet peppers for spicy jalapeños.

47 of 78

Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Bloody Mary Poached Shrimp

It's cocktails and appetizers rolled into one. Set out a big bowlful on the picnic table, and it won't last long.

48 of 78

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Sliders

With the help of the Southerner's favorite King's Hawaiian Rolls, you'll have tender little sandwiches that serve as the best individual appetizers on the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 78

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Celebrate the summer season with a big batch of seafood dip. Lump crabmeat, fresh shrimp, smoked cheese, and spices promise to be a crowd-pleasing combination.

50 of 78

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo

Sure, warm weather might not call for a steaming bowl of stew, but transform the beloved gumbo into a dip and it slides perfectly onto the appetizer table.

51 of 78

Ranch Snack Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ranch Snack Crackers

They may look simple, but don't be deceived. Our Ranch Snack Crackers might just be the most popular appetizer at the cookout.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 78

Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

This is the appetizer that'll bring you straight to the beach. Test Kitchen pro Ivy Odom developed it with memories of her family's beach house on St. George Island in mind.

53 of 78

Carrot-Tahini Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Carrot-Tahini Dip

Any great gathering has a gaggle of dips lining the appetizer table. Instead of traditional hummus, try this summer-hued Carrot-Tahini dip instead. Serve with crackers or veggies and prepare to wow.

54 of 78

Pea Pesto Flatbread

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pea Pesto Flatbread

The Pea Pesto uses parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic to create a fresh, herby spread that's slightly sweet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 78

Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Recipe: Hot Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Pepper Jack cheese gives a beloved dip a little kick.

56 of 78

Ann Taylor Pittman's Kale-Citrus Salad with Bacony Pecans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Ann Taylor Pittman's Kale-Citrus Salad with Bacony Pecans

Bright pops of orange and watermelon radish slices make this sunny salad a delight at the next cookout.

57 of 78

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

It turns out the Southern sandwich staple makes a mean, velvety dip. Be sure to serve with plenty of buttery crackers—you won't be able to keep up with the demand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 78

Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta

This simple salad takes the humble field pea and elevates it to something special. Serve as an appetizer or alongside the main meal.

59 of 78

Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Courtesy Regina Charboneau

Recipe: Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Start any al fresco meal off on the right note with juicy summer peaches and a spicy vinaigrette to keep everyone on their toes.