One-Bite Appetizer Recipes for Hassle-Free Hosting

By Jenna Sims Updated March 11, 2022
Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

No matter the occasion, when hosting company, having an appetizer ready as soon as they walk through the door is always a good idea. However, for more laid-back gatherings or impromptu happy hours, we understand not wanting to have to drag out extra plates for the pre-dinner course. So, we have a solution for you: our best one-bite appetizers. These no-fuss appetizers don't require extra plates or utensils for serving. Just place a stack of napkins next to your serving platter and allow your guests to enjoy these appetizers with one hand while being able to hold a drink in the other. Your guests will love not having to juggle carrying a plate and you'll love having less dishes to wash when the party's over. Plus, most of these one-bite appetizers come together with just a handful of ingredients so they come together both quickly and easily. 

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

If you don't have a piping bag on hand, you can use a zip top plastic bag to pipe on the sour cream.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

You're just two ingredients away from getting this easy appetizer on the table. 

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

As the name implies, the secret ingredient to crowd-pleasing meatballs is grape jelly. Plus, your slow cooker will do the work while you prepare for your guests. 

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

If you just want to offer up a small snack before the main course, you can never go wrong with cheese straws.

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

Our favorite appetizers are delicious, come together quickly, and require just a few ingredients. These cranberry bites are all three.

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

These warm bites bake for just 5 minutes, meaning you can get them on the serving platter in just 25 minutes.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Photo: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Keep these cheese snacks in the freezer for last-minute guests. 

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

This recipe packs plenty of flavor and texture into every bite 

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Serve up the taste of the classic sandwich in bite-sized form.

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Start any cookout off on the right foot with classic deviled eggs. This recipe makes 12 halves, so you may want to consider doubling the ingredients.

Crispy Cheese Wafers

Recipe: Crispy Cheese Wafers

To make sure this recipe is successful, we recommenced grating the cheese by hand. 

Maple-Bacon Smokies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Maple-Bacon Smokies

In our book, you can't go wrong serving bacon-wrapped appetizers. 

