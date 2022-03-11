One-Bite Appetizer Recipes for Hassle-Free Hosting
No matter the occasion, when hosting company, having an appetizer ready as soon as they walk through the door is always a good idea. However, for more laid-back gatherings or impromptu happy hours, we understand not wanting to have to drag out extra plates for the pre-dinner course. So, we have a solution for you: our best one-bite appetizers. These no-fuss appetizers don't require extra plates or utensils for serving. Just place a stack of napkins next to your serving platter and allow your guests to enjoy these appetizers with one hand while being able to hold a drink in the other. Your guests will love not having to juggle carrying a plate and you'll love having less dishes to wash when the party's over. Plus, most of these one-bite appetizers come together with just a handful of ingredients so they come together both quickly and easily.
Mini Potato Skins
Recipe: Mini Potato Skins
If you don't have a piping bag on hand, you can use a zip top plastic bag to pipe on the sour cream.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
You're just two ingredients away from getting this easy appetizer on the table.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
As the name implies, the secret ingredient to crowd-pleasing meatballs is grape jelly. Plus, your slow cooker will do the work while you prepare for your guests.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws
If you just want to offer up a small snack before the main course, you can never go wrong with cheese straws.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites
Our favorite appetizers are delicious, come together quickly, and require just a few ingredients. These cranberry bites are all three.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
These warm bites bake for just 5 minutes, meaning you can get them on the serving platter in just 25 minutes.
Cheese Dreams
Recipe: Cheese Dreams
Keep these cheese snacks in the freezer for last-minute guests.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
This recipe packs plenty of flavor and texture into every bite
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
Serve up the taste of the classic sandwich in bite-sized form.
Basic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
Start any cookout off on the right foot with classic deviled eggs. This recipe makes 12 halves, so you may want to consider doubling the ingredients.
Crispy Cheese Wafers
Recipe: Crispy Cheese Wafers
To make sure this recipe is successful, we recommenced grating the cheese by hand.
Maple-Bacon Smokies
Recipe: Maple-Bacon Smokies
In our book, you can't go wrong serving bacon-wrapped appetizers.