One-Bite Appetizer Recipes for Hassle-Free Hosting

No matter the occasion, when hosting company, having an appetizer ready as soon as they walk through the door is always a good idea. However, for more laid-back gatherings or impromptu happy hours, we understand not wanting to have to drag out extra plates for the pre-dinner course. So, we have a solution for you: our best one-bite appetizers. These no-fuss appetizers don't require extra plates or utensils for serving. Just place a stack of napkins next to your serving platter and allow your guests to enjoy these appetizers with one hand while being able to hold a drink in the other. Your guests will love not having to juggle carrying a plate and you'll love having less dishes to wash when the party's over. Plus, most of these one-bite appetizers come together with just a handful of ingredients so they come together both quickly and easily.