Our Best Make-Ahead Appetizer Recipes

Whether you're having guests over to your house or need an appetizer to take along to a potluck, there are times when you need to make an appetizer ahead of time. These recipes will allow you to serve up a delicious appetizer even if you're short on time the day of the gathering where you'll be serving them. Classics like deviled eggs, pimiento cheese, and more have always been favorites of Southern hostesses not only because of how delicious they are, but also because they can be made in advance.

In addition to being able to be made ahead, these appetizers are also easy to pull together. Many of these recipes have to be chilled overnight, which makes them the perfect appetizers for when you need a make-ahead option. Read on for our best make-ahead appetizers that'll come to the rescue on your busiest days.