Last-Minute Appetizers You Can Make in 25 Minutes or Less

Whether we realize it or not, most appetizer spreads are like an impromptu pageant of bite-sized snacks, particularly if we're talking around the holidays. Everyone can tell which appetizers are scoring high by how quickly they're disappearing and how frequently they're being raved about by partygoers—and some of the best appetizers are the ones that don't come off like you're trying too hard. That's where it'll get you. We'd pick homemade pimiento cheese topped with Wickles over crème fraiche drizzled with caviar any day.

We like quick and easy-to-make, especially during busy times—and those are the real winners of the party-snack pageant anyway. Because the best appetizers are those we can make in under an hour, and the hardest-working are those that save us when we only have a spare 25 minutes.

Next time you're in panic mode, try these last-minute appetizers that steal the show every time and can be ready to serve in less than 25 minutes.