20 Game Day Appetizers That Belong At Your Football Watch Party

Game day in the South serves as a sacred day dedicated to football, friends, and the tastiest dishes around. Whether you're hosting a game day gathering in your backyard, attending a friend's party, or tailgating at the game, appetizers are a must-have for football Saturdays in the South. Whether it's a dip, a grazing board, or a sheet of nachos, food is the center of our attention.

These easy dishes are sure to please any game day crowd while they cheer on their favorite team. Some appetizers, like Alabama Fire Cracker Saltines or Spinach-Artichoke Dip, can be made ahead if you'll be busy until kickoff. Others, like Corn and Jalapeno Dip, easily come together with the help of your trusty slow cooker. Who needs a meal when you have the tastiest dips and dishes in front of you while you watch the game? Gather around the appetizer table, fill up on these delicious dishes, and root on your favorite team with these must-have recipes.