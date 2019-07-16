20 Game Day Appetizers That Belong At Your Football Watch Party
Game day in the South serves as a sacred day dedicated to football, friends, and the tastiest dishes around. Whether you're hosting a game day gathering in your backyard, attending a friend's party, or tailgating at the game, appetizers are a must-have for football Saturdays in the South. Whether it's a dip, a grazing board, or a sheet of nachos, food is the center of our attention.
These easy dishes are sure to please any game day crowd while they cheer on their favorite team. Some appetizers, like Alabama Fire Cracker Saltines or Spinach-Artichoke Dip, can be made ahead if you'll be busy until kickoff. Others, like Corn and Jalapeno Dip, easily come together with the help of your trusty slow cooker. Who needs a meal when you have the tastiest dips and dishes in front of you while you watch the game? Gather around the appetizer table, fill up on these delicious dishes, and root on your favorite team with these must-have recipes.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
What's better than deviled eggs? Savory bacon deviled eggs, of course.
Smoky Kimchi Pimiento Cheese
This smoky spread deserves a spot on your appetizer table.
Garlic-Butter Shrimp
This savory Garlic-Butter Shrimp might be the main attraction at your tailgate.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Using sweet potatoes gives a taste of fall to this classic Southern appetizer.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
You are only two ingredients away from creating this easy appetizer. We suggest doubling the recipe because they are sure to fly off the plate.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
Serve with your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
This recipe makes enchiladas into the perfect hearty appetizer.
Alabama Fire Cracker Saltines
These addictive crackers don't even require you to turn on the oven.
Baked BLT Dip
The classic sandwich remade into a crowd-pleasing dip.
Crack Crackers
Dress up store-bought crackers with this recipe from Elizabeth Heiskell's cookbook What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Although this dip doesn't require any cooking, you will need to refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
You'll want to make sure you have plenty of chips to serve alongside this dip. Just stir together all the ingredients in your slow cooker and let it do the rest of the work.
Cocktail Meatballs
These homemade meatballs can be made-ahead and frozen until you are ready to serve.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
We suggest making more than one batch of these bacon-wrapped potatoes.
Mini Potato Skins
Classic potato skins are given an upgrade with a topping of bacon and sour cream.
Pimiento Cheese
No party in the South is complete without a big ol' bowl of pimiento cheese.
Air Fryer French Fries
Skip the big pot of oil and get those potatoes nice and crispy in the Air Fryer.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Feed a crowd on gameday with these easy and fast Sheet Pan Nachos.
Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip
We're calling in an assist from rotisserie chicken to pull of this super-simple recipe.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings with Pepper Jelly Glaze
Our homemade baked chicken wings pairs perfectly with a pepper jelly glaze that is certainly game day approved.