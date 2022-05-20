Fall Appetizer Recipes You'll Want To Serve All Season Long

By Jenna Sims May 20, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

There's no shortage of reasons to celebrate during the fall. The season is filled with gatherings, from game day tailgates to fall festivals to al fresco dinner parties and more. Of course, no party is complete without plenty of delicious food, starting with the appetizers. These fall appetizer ideas will help welcome your guests if you're entertaining in your home or are great to take along to a potluck where you don't want to show up empty handed.

From sausage balls that are made with sweet potatoes to baked chicken wings to classic dip made with Rotel and more, these fall appetizer recipes will start off any fall gathering in the right way. Whether you're making a meal of appetizers or just using them to hold your guests over until the main course is served, you can't go wrong serving up any of these delicious appetizer recipes that are great for fall.

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

We give chicken wings a sweet spin by tossing them in pepper jelly. 

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Give your classic sausage balls the day off and make this sweet potato version that can be enjoyed during any hour of the day.

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

This bubbling cheese dip that's topped with spiced pecans can be served with toasted baguette slices or crackers.

Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini

Instead of bread, we used sweet potatoes as the base for this crostini recipe.

Rotel Sausage Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Perhaps the most iconic game day dip there is, you can never go wrong starting a party with this six-ingredient appetizer.

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

You're just 20 minutes and 4 ingredients away from serving up this colorful cranberry appetizer.

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

We think this appetizer looks impressive on a platter, but you'll need just a handful of ingredients to pull them together. 

Baked Brie with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Brie with Pecans

All you have to do with the brie is unwrap it and place it in the oven, no rind removal required. Cook up the pecan topping while it's in the oven and you'll have this decadent cheese appetizer in just 30 minutes.

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

Not only will this recipe fill your home with the aroma of roasting nuts, but they'll impress your hungry guests as well.

Caramel Apple Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip

Broiling this dip after topping with sugar creates a delicious, caramelized topping.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

We can't think of an occasion that wouldn't be made better with a crock of these classic meatballs on the menu.

Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

A classic snack mix will be loved by guests of all ages. 

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

The sweet potato biscuits that serve as the base for this bite-sized appetizer can be made ahead and stored in the freezer, so you can be ready to party even at the last minute.

Beer-Cheese Fondue

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beer-Cheese Fondue

No matter what you serve this fondue with for dipping, we bet it'll disappear pretty quickly.

Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Frozen puff pastry serves as the base for brie and fresh pear slices. 

Loaded Deviled Eggs

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Loaded Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs belong on the menu year-round, and this loaded version is ideal for game day parties.

By Jenna Sims