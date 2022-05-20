Fall Appetizer Recipes You'll Want To Serve All Season Long
There's no shortage of reasons to celebrate during the fall. The season is filled with gatherings, from game day tailgates to fall festivals to al fresco dinner parties and more. Of course, no party is complete without plenty of delicious food, starting with the appetizers. These fall appetizer ideas will help welcome your guests if you're entertaining in your home or are great to take along to a potluck where you don't want to show up empty handed.
From sausage balls that are made with sweet potatoes to baked chicken wings to classic dip made with Rotel and more, these fall appetizer recipes will start off any fall gathering in the right way. Whether you're making a meal of appetizers or just using them to hold your guests over until the main course is served, you can't go wrong serving up any of these delicious appetizer recipes that are great for fall.
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
We give chicken wings a sweet spin by tossing them in pepper jelly.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Give your classic sausage balls the day off and make this sweet potato version that can be enjoyed during any hour of the day.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
This bubbling cheese dip that's topped with spiced pecans can be served with toasted baguette slices or crackers.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Instead of bread, we used sweet potatoes as the base for this crostini recipe.
Rotel Sausage Dip
Perhaps the most iconic game day dip there is, you can never go wrong starting a party with this six-ingredient appetizer.
Cranberry Brie Bites
You're just 20 minutes and 4 ingredients away from serving up this colorful cranberry appetizer.
Mini Potato Skins
We think this appetizer looks impressive on a platter, but you'll need just a handful of ingredients to pull them together.
Baked Brie with Pecans
All you have to do with the brie is unwrap it and place it in the oven, no rind removal required. Cook up the pecan topping while it's in the oven and you'll have this decadent cheese appetizer in just 30 minutes.
Buttery Toasted Pecans
Not only will this recipe fill your home with the aroma of roasting nuts, but they'll impress your hungry guests as well.
Caramel Apple Dip
Broiling this dip after topping with sugar creates a delicious, caramelized topping.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
We can't think of an occasion that wouldn't be made better with a crock of these classic meatballs on the menu.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
A classic snack mix will be loved by guests of all ages.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
The sweet potato biscuits that serve as the base for this bite-sized appetizer can be made ahead and stored in the freezer, so you can be ready to party even at the last minute.
Beer-Cheese Fondue
No matter what you serve this fondue with for dipping, we bet it'll disappear pretty quickly.
Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
Frozen puff pastry serves as the base for brie and fresh pear slices.
Loaded Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs belong on the menu year-round, and this loaded version is ideal for game day parties.