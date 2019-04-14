Easy Appetizers We'll Be Making All Summer Long

By Jenna Sims Updated February 17, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

When summer rolls around, we get ready for an endless stream of social functions. Showers, tea parties, reunions, and more will all require menus and dishes worthy of the season and its bounty. Get the party started with these crowd-pleasing appetizers that are made for summer. We're talking about things like an estival Squash Tart and dressed-up Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad. Can't forget about all the dips and egg salads, either. The perfect Picnic Egg Salad is calling our name. The best part? These are crazy easy appetizers that won't take long to prepare. You might even be able to do some of the prep ahead of time for less stress day-of, and this cache of no-fail recipes promises to win over every guest. Whether you're spending a weekend at the lake, attending a potluck lunch, or throwing a backyard barbecue, you'll be making these easy appetizer recipes all summer long. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 37

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

This bite-sized version of tomato pie is the perfect party appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 37

Easy Summer Appetizer Board

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Easy Summer Appetizer Board

Welcome guests with Sothern summer classics like pimiento cheese and riesling peaches.

3 of 37

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

This dip can be made ahead of time, leaving you more time to spend with your guests.

Advertisement

4 of 37

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

You're just 15 minutes away from getting this crowd-pleasing recipe on the table.

5 of 37

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs belong at every summer gathering.

6 of 37

Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Pickled Tiny Tomatoes

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 37

Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches

Pepper jelly and peaches give baked brie an instant upgrade.

8 of 37

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

A laid-back finger sandwich is great for more casual occasions.

9 of 37

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

After the first bite, you'll understand why they're called Crack Crackers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 37

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Serve with plenty of your favorite tortilla or pita chips for dipping.

11 of 37

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Just two ingredients are needed to make this easy appetizer, and we suggest doubling (or tripling) the recipe.

12 of 37

Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

With the help of your slow cooker, you'll have a delicious dip with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 37

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Mini sweet peppers are the perfect bite-sized vessel for rich cheese dip.

14 of 37

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip

This creamy and cheesy dip only includes eight ingredients and minimal prep time.

15 of 37

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

These crispy potato skins are party perfect with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and green onions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 37

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Orange juice, honey, and mint add even more flavor to summer fruits.

17 of 37

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

It's not summer without tomato sandwiches.

18 of 37

Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Buttery Garlic Shrimp

This quick appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 37

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Lumps of juicy crab are ensconced in a mixture of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream. Honestly, if you're serving this dip, why serve anything else?

20 of 37

Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

These little balls of rice taste amazing but only have three steps. Make the rice mixture, with is flavored with thyme and Parmesan, before frying it to a crisp golden brown. It's an appetizer that'll instantly transport you to a warm evening in Rome.

21 of 37

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Dip

Summer sports watch party? Family reunion? Serve our Jalapeño Popper Dip as an appetizer and everyone will be asking for the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 37

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Anyone who doesn't love buffalo chicken might be lying. And anyone who says they don't like buffalo chicken dip? They're really asking for it.

23 of 37

Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Beet-Goat Cheese Dip

A vibrant dip is just the thing you need for a fresh summer appetizer. We take the classic beet and goat cheese pairing to new heights, combining them with dates and Greek yogurt for a creamy factor. If you don't have time to roast your own beets, don't panic. A package of pre-cooked ones will do just the trick.

24 of 37

Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

These little tartlets may be meatless, but that doesn't mean they're not filling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 37

Squash Tart

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Squash Tart

A summery appetizer comes together in a flash thanks to some frozen puff pastry, a simple vinaigrette, and vibrant squash from your farmers market haul.

26 of 37

Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Of course, summer comes with a big dose of heat and humidity. This appetizer doesn't require the stove, so make it one of your go-tos.

27 of 37

Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta

Serving this is basically a Southern summer rite of passage. It makes for an excellent appetizer or side dish, served along with fresh corn on the cob and potato salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 37

Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad

Let's face it. Potato salad might be one of the ultimate appetizers. Who can resist chunks of tender potatoes with a creamy dressing? Very few. Here, the lemon adds a summery spot and makes it a seasonal dish.

29 of 37

Roasted Potato Salad

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Roasted Potato Salad

If you want to make a controversial summer appetizer move, kick the mayonnaise to the door. These roasted potatoes won't need it.

30 of 37

Grilled Sweet Pepper Salad with Ricotta and Summer Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Sweet Pepper Salad with Ricotta and Summer Herbs

Sure, it looks fancy, but this salad is only two steps and can be executed while the grill heats up for all the hot dogs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 37

Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Courtesy Regina Charboneau

Recipe: Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette

Make the dressing ahead so that the day of your get-together, you need only assemble the salad.

32 of 37

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

Plump tomatoes, crunchy pistachios, crisp cucumbers, and a basil pesto create a breezy summer appetizer you'll want to make again and again. Take it on the first picnic of the season or serve it at garden party.

33 of 37

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Pasta salad is always a tried-and-true winner, but this might be the ultimate summer side. You heard it from us first.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 37

Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Don't underestimate these crackers. Put out a bowlful and your guests are in danger of filling up on them before the main dishes even appear.

35 of 37

Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra

Credit: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra

Deviled eggs are so easy, you might as well add a little pizazz in the form of some okra.

36 of 37

Pimiento Pickle Poppers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pimiento Pickle Poppers

With just six ingredients (two of which you may already have in your pantry), there's no excuse not to make these very poppable summer bites.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 37

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will ensure it stays warm until you're ready to serve.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims