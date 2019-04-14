Easy Appetizers We'll Be Making All Summer Long
When summer rolls around, we get ready for an endless stream of social functions. Showers, tea parties, reunions, and more will all require menus and dishes worthy of the season and its bounty. Get the party started with these crowd-pleasing appetizers that are made for summer. We're talking about things like an estival Squash Tart and dressed-up Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad. Can't forget about all the dips and egg salads, either. The perfect Picnic Egg Salad is calling our name. The best part? These are crazy easy appetizers that won't take long to prepare. You might even be able to do some of the prep ahead of time for less stress day-of, and this cache of no-fail recipes promises to win over every guest. Whether you're spending a weekend at the lake, attending a potluck lunch, or throwing a backyard barbecue, you'll be making these easy appetizer recipes all summer long.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
This bite-sized version of tomato pie is the perfect party appetizer.
Easy Summer Appetizer Board
Welcome guests with Sothern summer classics like pimiento cheese and riesling peaches.
Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
This dip can be made ahead of time, leaving you more time to spend with your guests.
Picnic Egg Salad
You're just 15 minutes away from getting this crowd-pleasing recipe on the table.
Classic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs belong at every summer gathering.
Pickled Tiny Tomatoes
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
Baked Brie with Jezebel Peaches
Pepper jelly and peaches give baked brie an instant upgrade.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
A laid-back finger sandwich is great for more casual occasions.
Crack Crackers
After the first bite, you'll understand why they're called Crack Crackers.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
Serve with plenty of your favorite tortilla or pita chips for dipping.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Just two ingredients are needed to make this easy appetizer, and we suggest doubling (or tripling) the recipe.
Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
With the help of your slow cooker, you'll have a delicious dip with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Mini sweet peppers are the perfect bite-sized vessel for rich cheese dip.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
This creamy and cheesy dip only includes eight ingredients and minimal prep time.
Mini Potato Skins
These crispy potato skins are party perfect with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and green onions.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Orange juice, honey, and mint add even more flavor to summer fruits.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
It's not summer without tomato sandwiches.
Buttery Garlic Shrimp
This quick appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Lumps of juicy crab are ensconced in a mixture of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream. Honestly, if you're serving this dip, why serve anything else?
Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
These little balls of rice taste amazing but only have three steps. Make the rice mixture, with is flavored with thyme and Parmesan, before frying it to a crisp golden brown. It's an appetizer that'll instantly transport you to a warm evening in Rome.
Jalapeño Popper Dip
Summer sports watch party? Family reunion? Serve our Jalapeño Popper Dip as an appetizer and everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Anyone who doesn't love buffalo chicken might be lying. And anyone who says they don't like buffalo chicken dip? They're really asking for it.
Beet-Goat Cheese Dip
A vibrant dip is just the thing you need for a fresh summer appetizer. We take the classic beet and goat cheese pairing to new heights, combining them with dates and Greek yogurt for a creamy factor. If you don't have time to roast your own beets, don't panic. A package of pre-cooked ones will do just the trick.
Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets
These little tartlets may be meatless, but that doesn't mean they're not filling.
Squash Tart
A summery appetizer comes together in a flash thanks to some frozen puff pastry, a simple vinaigrette, and vibrant squash from your farmers market haul.
Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
Of course, summer comes with a big dose of heat and humidity. This appetizer doesn't require the stove, so make it one of your go-tos.
Field Pea Salad with Tomatoes and Feta
Serving this is basically a Southern summer rite of passage. It makes for an excellent appetizer or side dish, served along with fresh corn on the cob and potato salad.
Lemon-Tarragon Potato Salad
Let's face it. Potato salad might be one of the ultimate appetizers. Who can resist chunks of tender potatoes with a creamy dressing? Very few. Here, the lemon adds a summery spot and makes it a seasonal dish.
Roasted Potato Salad
If you want to make a controversial summer appetizer move, kick the mayonnaise to the door. These roasted potatoes won't need it.
Grilled Sweet Pepper Salad with Ricotta and Summer Herbs
Sure, it looks fancy, but this salad is only two steps and can be executed while the grill heats up for all the hot dogs.
Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette
Make the dressing ahead so that the day of your get-together, you need only assemble the salad.
Summer Orzo Salad
Plump tomatoes, crunchy pistachios, crisp cucumbers, and a basil pesto create a breezy summer appetizer you'll want to make again and again. Take it on the first picnic of the season or serve it at garden party.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Pasta salad is always a tried-and-true winner, but this might be the ultimate summer side. You heard it from us first.
Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers
Don't underestimate these crackers. Put out a bowlful and your guests are in danger of filling up on them before the main dishes even appear.
Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra
Deviled eggs are so easy, you might as well add a little pizazz in the form of some okra.
Pimiento Pickle Poppers
With just six ingredients (two of which you may already have in your pantry), there's no excuse not to make these very poppable summer bites.
Crawfish Dip
Cooking this dip in a slow cooker will ensure it stays warm until you're ready to serve.